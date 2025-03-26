St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTC: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1)

St-Georges Confirms the Presence of Niobium at Notre-Dame

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTC: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) announces that it has received preliminary results from surface sampling and early-stage mineralogical analysis on its Notre-Dame Critical Minerals Project, located within the Nitassinan, the traditional and ancestral territory, of the Innu First Nation of Mashteuiatsh in Québec. The results have confirmed the presence of niobium, tantalum, gallium and rare earths in multiple samples collected from a channel at surface and select drill intervals.

These results support the Company’s initial exploration hypothesis and reinforce the project's growing potential to host valuable technology and energy transition metals. The discovery stems from detailed earlier geochemical assays conducted over the past several months. The past and recent sampling reveal consistent anomalous values of niobium, tantalum, gallium and other rare earth minerals occur in multiple targets throughout the Notre-Dame Project. This new data confirms the presence of these critical elements in concentrations that warrant further investigation and support expanding exploration activities in the upcoming field season.

"These initial findings validate our ongoing efforts on the Notre-Dame Project and underscore the potential significance of this underexplored region," said Herb Duerr, CEO of St-Georges Eco-Mining. “(…) it is particularly encouraging to identify a carbonatite body that appears to extend at least 75 meters in length and up to 20 meters in width, based on limited early drilling. Even more significant is the surface mineralization, which can be traced consistently to depths ranging from 16 to 36 meters. Notably, every drill hole targeting the lens observed at surface successfully intersected the expected geological structure and encountered niobium mineralization at depth, with several intercepts over meaningful widths. Drilling has outlined 75 meters of strike along a shallow-dipping system that remains open at depth and begins virtually at surface (…)."

The company will initiate additional fieldwork this spring, including trenching, detailed mapping, and expanded sampling, to delineate mineralized zones and better understand the geological controls behind these critical metal occurrences. Further metallurgical testing will also be undertaken to assess the extractability of niobium, tantalum, gallium and the suite of rare earth minerals under the company’s eco-friendly approach.

The mapping, drilling, and sampling works carried out at the Notre-Dame Project in 2024 confirmed the presence of a carbonatite dike measuring 75 meters by 20 meters that is open in several directions and at depth, inside which anomalous REE, and Nb-Ta elements were found. Some analysis triggered the analysis overlimit threshold and will be sent to the labs for further analysis. The Company is providing the available preliminary results in the table below.

The Company’s surface sampling, taken from one channel of 8 meters at surface, yielded the following results with the lower number considered as a background value on the project:

Niobium (Nb) – from 100 to 2,360 ppm (143ppm to 3,376 ppm or 0.3376% of niobium pentoxide (Nb₂O₅)

Tantalum (Ta) – from 10 to 60 ppm

Gallium (Ga) – from 15 to 48 ppm

Total Rare Earth (TREEs) – from 200 to 4,000 ppm

The exploration drilling campaign yielded the following results in the table below on one of the targeted zones adjacent to the project access road. These values contained intervals of Nb that exceeded the assay detections limit of 2,500 ppm (in excess of 3,578ppm or 0.3578% of niobium pentoxide or Nb₂O₅)

Drill Hole #

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Nb ppm*

Ta ppm

Ga ppm

TREE ppm

24-02

20.0

24.0

4.0

>2,215**

103.0

15

1,390

24-04

19.0

20.0

1.0

1,085

38.0

19

578

24-05

13.4

15.0

1.6

335

11.0

13

3,023

and

15.0

21.0

6.0

845

22.0

15

1,008

24-06

13.0

16.0

3.0

470

18.0

9

1,320

and

18.0

20.0

2.0

1,240

30.0

18

786

24-09

47.0

50.0

3.0

>1,907**

106.0

24

449

24-12

7.3

8.2

0.9

1,250

36.0

17

1,842

24-13

36.0

37.0

1.0

715

6.0

21

1,199

24-14

4.0

6.0

2.0

1,405

35.4

18

1,069

Channel-1***

0.0

8.0

8.0

670

17.0

15

1,217

included

2.0

3.0

1.0

2,124

39.2

25

1,615

*

Geochemistry done via Li Borate Fusion Method with ICP-MS finish

(ALS, ME-MS81)

**

Assay value of some samples is greater than 2500 ppm Nb (over limit) and results could increase or decrease after further analysis

***

Mineralization in channel sampling conducted at surface intersected the same carbonatite at depth via drilling

DRILL HOLES

Hole Name

UTM-X*

UTM-Y

Elev

Az(°)

Dip (°)

Length

Qty

From

To

NDL24-02

682578E

5441883N

224

N225

-45

81

24

L273389

L273412

NDL24-03

682578E

5441883N

224

N225

-70

48

26

L273363

L273388

NDL24-04

682578E

5441883N

224

N265

-45

78

22

L273341

L273362

NDL24-05

682578E

5441883N

224

N265

-70

51

26

L273315

L273340

NDL24-06

682578E

5441883N

224

N290

-45

87

21

L273294

L273314

NDL24-07

682598E

5441843N

218

N215

-45

60

25

L273269

L273293

NDL24-08

682598E

5441843N

218

N310

-45

150

30

L273239

L273268

NDL24-09

682551E

5441882N

219

N60

-45

54

51

L273188

L273238

NDL24-10

682551E

5441882N

219

N60

-60

30

0

No sample taken

NDL24-11

682551E

5441882N

219

N140

-38

21

13

L273175

L273187

NDL24-12

682564E

5441874N

218

N315

-45

54

13

L273162

L273174

NDL24-13

682564E

5441874N

218

N50

-45

69

50

L273112

L273161

NDL24-14

682564E

5441874N

218

N235

-45

51

11

L273101

L273111

Quality Control

An 8-meter surface channel was cut directly above the mineralized carbonatite intersected in drilling. The channel was sampled at 1-meter intervals, with cuts 20 cm deep and 2 cm wide. Each sample was geo-referenced, described, tagged, sealed, and placed in identified transport bags. These were securely shipped to Magnor Exploration Inc.’s warehouse in Saguenay, Québec, and then forwarded to ALS Laboratories for analysis. No company-inserted standards, blanks, or duplicates were included. Instead, ALS Laboratories added certified reference materials (OREAS L11, OREAS 232b, and OREAS 243), blanks, and duplicates upon receipt. Results were verified by an ALS geochemist.

All recovered drill core was stored in NQ-sized boxes, labeled, sealed, and securely stored before shipment to Magnor’s facility. The core was logged, measured, and geologically characterized. Selected intervals were tagged, split in half, sealed, and sent via secure transport to ALS Laboratories in Val-d'Or, Québec. Samples were crushed to 70% passing <2 mm, split by riffle splitter, then pulverized to 85% passing <75 µm. Geochemical assays were performed for 36 trace elements (including REEs) by lithium borate fusion with ICP-MS (ME-MS81). A separate analysis using four-acid digestion with ICP-MS was conducted for 60 trace elements, including lithium.

The technical information contained in this report has been reviewed by Jean-Paul Barrette Géo/ P.Geo, is is an independent project geologist and consultant. Mr. Barrette is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ, # 619). Mr. Barrette has sufficient experience (40 years) relevant to the style of mineralization and the type of deposit under study and the activity undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined by NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Barrette carried out several geological reconnaissance works in the Notre-Dame sector and recently made a of compilation of historical works.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

‘Herb Duerr’

HERB DUERR
President & CEO

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a leading North American advanced battery processing and recycling initiative; St Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the flagship Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie (CSM) projects on Quebec’s North Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St Jean.

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

For general information: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or

the accuracy of the contents of this release.

