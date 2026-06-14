St-Georges Closes a First Tranche of a Financing Offering

St-Georges Closes a First Tranche of a Financing Offering

(TheNewswire)

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

Montréal TheNewswire - June 14, 2026 St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) announces the closing of an initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement consisting of 6,426,040 units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $321,302.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date, subject to an acceleration provision. The Offering was subscribed by seven investors residing in Canada, Iceland, Australia and Germany. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The proceeds of the Offering have been used to maintain the Company's assets and infrastructure, including sample and core storage, license renewals, contractual commitments and other expenditures required to preserve the Company's interests and standing in Iceland. A portion of the proceeds has been allocated to operational expenditures at the Company's battery processing subsidiary. The balance of the proceeds has been used to satisfy obligations associated with maintaining assets and operations, and for general corporate and administrative purposes. Certain subscribers in the Offering are existing trade creditors of the Company or its subsidiaries, and a portion of the proceeds has been used in the ordinary course of business to satisfy outstanding accounts payable to such parties. The subscriptions received from the arm's-length subscribers in Iceland and in Ontario fall within this category.

An officer of a subsidiary of the Company participated in the Offering through the purchase of 1,000,000 Units. Such participation constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) thereof as the fair market value of the securities issued to, and consideration paid by, the related party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

‘Neha Tally'

NEHA TALLY
Corporate Secretary

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and proprietary and patent-pending intellectual property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a battery processing initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel, copper and PGE critical mineral projects on Quebec's North-Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St-Jean.

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

 

For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or

the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

St-Georges Eco-Mining CorpSX:CCcnsx:sxprecious metals investing
SX:CC
The Conversation (0)
St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp

Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Rio Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOF) (OTC: RYOOF), announces shareholder approval for all matters at the AGM. All resolutions presented at Rio Silver's annual general held on Friday, June 12, 2026, including the election of directors, the ratification of the... Keep Reading...
The Metal You've Never Heard Of Is Becoming a National-Security Priority -- and America Barely Mines It

The Metal You've Never Heard Of Is Becoming a National-Security Priority -- and America Barely Mines It

Issued on behalf of Nevgold Corp.Antimony goes into ammunition, flame retardants, and next-generation batteries — and the United States produces almost none of it. A wave of capital is now chasing the few companies that could change that.American News Group News Commentary — Gold gets the... Keep Reading...
Triumph Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

Triumph Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United Statestriumph gold Corp., (TSXV: TIG,OTC:TIGCF) (OTCQB: TIGCF) ("Triumph" or the "Company") announces the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), raising gross... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TIG

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TIG

Trading resumes in: Company: triumph gold Corp.TSX-Venture Symbol: TIGAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
NevGold Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

NevGold Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) announces that, further to its press release dated May 21, 2026, it has completed its debt settlement with Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II, LP, managed by CM Global GP, LLC ("Mercer"). The... Keep Reading...
Triumph Gold Announces $5,410,000 Private Placement

Triumph Gold Announces $5,410,000 Private Placement

triumph gold Corp. (TSXV: TIG,OTC:TIGCF) (OTCQB: TIGCF) ("Triumph" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,820,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,410,000. Each Unit consists of one... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Steadright Removes Titanbeach One Technical Report And Retains Qualified Geologist For New Technical Report

The Metal You've Never Heard Of Is Becoming a National-Security Priority -- and America Barely Mines It

Triumph Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

Related News

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Arras Minerals Swings With 69 Percent Gain

gold investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Drop — What Happened, What I'm Buying

copper investing

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks in 2026

base metals investing

Steadright Removes Titanbeach One Technical Report And Retains Qualified Geologist For New Technical Report

copper investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Southern Hemisphere Hits Visible Copper at Llahuin

gold investing

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver, PGMs Prices Slide as Investors Brace for Fed Meeting

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement and Record Ridge Project Update