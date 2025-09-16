Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces results from a saprolite interval of the initial drill hole, 25RADD-001, at the Randy's Pit target located on a 4.5-kilometre mineralized trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. The hole intersected 11.5 metres (m) of 3.64 grams per tonne (gt) gold* in weathered mineralized saprolite from a quartz and gossan (oxidizedsulfide relicts-rich) ore zone.

The hole is 300 m north of Randy's Pit and 280 m north of the high-grade grab samples of up to 76.6 g/t gold reported in Sranan's new release dated July 31, 2025, where shafts were being excavated. Hole AP12-14 drilled by Iamgold in 2012 is nearby and also reported similar high-grade gold values and similar thicknesses in the saprolite, including an intersection of 13.5 m of 4.17 g/t gold1.

Table 1: Mineralized zone in hole 25RADD-001 drilled by Sranan Gold.

Hole ID Easting Northing Z Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t)
25RADD-001 766418 455438 159 230 -50 23 34.5 11.5 3.64
Including




29.1 30.5 1.4 21.1

 

*Above 0.3 g/t gold with max 3 m of internal dilution

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development, commented: "These initial drill results are key for testing the gold potential of the Randy's Pit target. The results in saprolite, where no prior mining has been conducted by small-scale miners, in addition to the trench results reported on September 9, 2025, define a gold-bearing corridor of 500 metres with gold present in the near-surface weathered rock. We expect continued drilling to define the grade, orientation and structural controls on the Randy's trend in unweathered rock.

"Trenching will be used to extend the Randy's Pit trend further south and diamond core drilling will test beneath Randy's Pit and the area to the north. Continued drilling will determine how the Randy's Pit trend and Poeketi mines to the north are linked structurally."

Samples were prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t were re-assayed with 50-gram re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed which showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. Reject samples will be sent to an independent lab for confirmation of assay results following standard procedures. Channel sampling, trenching and drilling are used to determine average grade and thickness. The Company notes that the core sample intervals may not represent true thickness of mineralization.

1 Technical Report titled "TECHNICAL REPORT-TAPANAHONY PROJECT SIPALIWINI DISTRICT, EASTERN SURINAME" with effective date of May 15, 2025, filed on Sedar+ under Sranan Gold's profile. The Iamgold results reported have been validated by Dr. Criss Capps and Dr. Dennis LaPoint as part of the Technical Report.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas of Suriname.

Sranan Gold also owns the Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims within the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, visit sranangold.com.

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43‐101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

Information contact
Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266514

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sranan Gold (CSE:SRAN)

Sranan Gold

