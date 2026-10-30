Sprott Announces Date for 2026 Third Quarter Results Webcast

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) (TSX:SII) ("Sprott") announced today that it plans to release its 2026 third quarter results at 7:00 a.m. on November 4, 2026. Sprott will host an earnings webcast that morning at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the results. Sprott CEO, Whitney George, together with Sprott CFO and Co-COO, Kevin Hibbert and Sprott Asset Management CEO, John Ciampaglia, will host the webcast, which can be accessed as outlined below.

Webcast Details
Date: November 4, 2026
Time: 10:00am ET
Webcast: Webcast Registration
   

Pre-registration is now open.

About Sprott
Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California. The company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information: (416) 943-4394 or ir@sprott.com.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SII:CCtsx:siinyse:sii
SII:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Edgewater Wireless Announces Payments of Debenture Interest

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2026

Appendix 4C Cashflow Statementand Quarterly Activities Report

Culpeo Minerals Ramps Up Field Activities

Related News

antimony investing

Nova Minerals Wins Final Permits for Alaska Antimony Project

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2026

copper investing

Culpeo Minerals Ramps Up Field Activities

precious metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

base metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

precious metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

silver investing

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks in 2026