Sprott Announces Date for 2025 Third Quarter Results Webcast

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) (TSX:SII) ("Sprott") announced today that it plans to release its 2025 third quarter results at 7:00 a.m. on November 5, 2025. Sprott will host an earnings webcast that morning at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the results. Sprott CEO, Whitney George, together with Sprott CFO, Kevin Hibbert and Sprott Asset Management CEO, John Ciampaglia, will host the webcast, which can be accessed as outlined below.

Webcast Details
Date: November 5, 2025
Time: 10:00am ET
Webcast: Webcast Registration

Pre-registration is now open.

About Sprott
Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California. The company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.Sprott.com .

Investor contact information: (416) 943-4394 or ir@Sprott.com .


