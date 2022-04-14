GamingInvesting News

1 ranked blockchain game Splinterlands is launching SPS validator node software, the first of its kind in the blockchain gaming industry. The sale of the nodes will facilitate a $1B SPS program, with 80% of the proceeds going toward burning SPS while 20% will be allocated to the DAO. The node software is currently in its internal testing phase and the team plans to launch its mainnet in the fourth quarter of 2022. ...

#1 ranked blockchain game Splinterlands (per DappRadar ) is launching SPS validator node software, the first of its kind in the blockchain gaming industry. The sale of the nodes will facilitate a $1B SPS program, with 80% of the proceeds going toward burning SPS while 20% will be allocated to the DAO.

The node software is currently in its internal testing phase and the team plans to launch its mainnet in the fourth quarter of 2022. Participants who wish to be part of the new project can participate in the upcoming sale of validator node licenses.

" This is a major step towards our goal of Splinterlands operating as a completely decentralized game that the players own and control through their SPS " says Splinterlands CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Jesse "Aggroe d" Reich.

According to the team, the SPS validator software is going to be 100% open source. Anyone can access it, download it, and run it without paying for it. Docker containers that work on Linux machines with Mac and Windows will also be initially released. The team will disclose the setup instructions once the date for the beta launch has been finalized.

Matt Rosen , Founder & CPO of Splinterlands, shared how the new software can benefit the Splinterlands ecosystem. "There will be a governance system that will work through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS). It's very similar to Hive, BSC, and EOS. Like Gala Nodes , our SPS Node will help us secure the Splinterlands Network. So, people who own the SPS token will have voting rights and can elect entities to validate all SPS transactions. We believe this is beneficial for both users and validators. We'll have a system that puts the community first," he adds.

"We keep developing ideas that we know will add value to our existing users. We are pioneering this SPS software, and everyone who's in our ecosystem can join. If you're a player, you can leverage our platform to earn extra from staking. If you want to participate in the voting process, you can be an SPS token holder. There's a whole bunch of opportunities for our players and users," Splinterlands CEO Jesse "Aggroe d" Reich added.

Aly Madhavji , Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund as early investor in Splinterlands is in full support of this new project. " This is by far one of the most significant events in decentralization history. Splinterlands continues to be a leader and pioneer in the Web3 and gaming industry."

More information on the SPS validator node program can be found here , including rewards and presale schedule for the node licenses.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands is a play-to-earn blockchain game that uses digital trading cards. These cards are NFTs with a limited supply. Each player owns NFTs cards that are utilized on the battleground. Players earn massive rewards from different play-to-earn activities within the platform. To date, players have played over 2 billion games.

Press contact:
Liam Labistour | Director of Growth
Email: 334126@email4pr.com
pr+1@blockchainff.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/splinterlands-to-launch-node-program-with-1b-burn-and-rewards-301525339.html

SOURCE Splinterlands

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlockTrust Signs Historic Deal with Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers' Association

In a first for Australian cricket, BlockTrust has signed an official licensing deal with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association, together with Rario, to connect over 1 billion cricket fans globally with NFTs. This will eventually see digital collectible NFTs (non-fungible tokens) from Australian cricket, and play-to-earn virtual gaming made accessible to over one billion cricket fans globally.

Using eco-friendly blockchain technology, the multi-year exclusive CA/ACA partnership will introduce NFTs to cricket fans, creating a new fan engagement tool that celebrates the rich history of Australian cricket. The partnership will support the game's growth and support past and present players through their historic achievements being featured in NFT moments.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

A New Cyberpunk-Fantasy Tabletop Game Inspired by Ghost in the Shell and Akira

Tokyo:Otherscape combines myth and tech using the fan-favorite City of Mist engine

Son of Oak Game Studio has launched its Kickstarter campaign for its new tag-based cyberpunk roleplaying game. ":Otherscape" immerses players in a dystopian future infused with not only cutting-edge tech but also mythological spirits and supernatural powers. Players assume the roles of mercenaries who hunt and employ legendary relics and esoteric knowledge as part of the geopolitical war of corporations, governments, and crime syndicates, while pursuing their own personal "horizon". The creators cite Japanese cyberpunk masterpieces Ghost In The Shell and Akira as the main inspirations for the game's art, mood, and themes. The Kickstarter campaign will facilitate the creation of the game's corebook, Metro:Otherscape, and the first urban setting book, Tokyo:Otherscape.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

A New Age of Cyber Warfare Motivates the Next Generation of Cybersecurity Training

World of Haiku turns learning into a game to attract tomorrow's gamers to a career in cybersecurity.

The rush is underway to digitally transform our society which leaves companies, educational institutes, hospitals, governments and individuals, vulnerable to hackers. According to the Center For Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), the past 60 months have seen more than 300 significant cyber incidents worldwide. These incidents amount to cyber attacks on government agencies, defense departments, high tech companies and economic crimes with individual losses of more than one million dollars .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Data From Adjust Shows Record In-App Revenue Months For Fintech, E-commerce and Gaming in 2021

Adjust's Mobile App Trends Report shows iOS 14.5+ industry-wide opt-in rates hit 25%, and 30% for gaming

Adjust a global mobile marketing analytics platform, today released its annual Mobile app trends report showing that mobile app growth continued to accelerate globally in 2021. After a year of industry changes and pandemic shake-ups, the app ecosystem saw growth in installs and sessions industrywide, with the fintech, e-commerce and gaming verticals emerging as standouts and seeing their highest in-app revenue months on record in 2021, according to Adjust data.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Plarium Celebrates "RAID: Shadow Legends" 3rd Anniversary with Special Live Events and Gifts

Month-long Celebration Offers Exciting Experiences for New and Existing Players

Plarium, a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 400 million users worldwide, proudly announces the 3rd anniversary of its acclaimed dark fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends . The celebration will take place from April 14 - May 14 and feature live events and free gifts for existing and new players alike. Since its launch in 2019, RAID has amassed 80 million downloads and consistently maintains more than 2M monthly active users.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IGT Wins Second Consecutive "Casino Supplier of the Year" Honor at 2022 Global Gaming Awards London

Company recognized as top gaming supplier in acclaimed global awards program

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently won the "Casino Supplier of the Year" award at the 2022 Global Gaming Awards London. This marks the second year in a row that the Company received the notable honor.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×