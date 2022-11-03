GamingInvesting News

Gaming technology will serve as the biggest driving force for the metaverse's evolution in the near term as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware enables users to engage in virtual worlds in and outside of work, according to a new S&P Global Market Intelligence report released today. The newly published 2023 Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Industry Outlook is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence's Big Picture 2023 Outlook Report Series.

S&P Global Market Intelligence Outlook Projects AR and VR Installed Base to Reach Nearly 74 Million by 2026 as Game Technology Illustrates Promise of Metaverse

The new report highlighted implications of the metaverse in gaming and the enterprise, datacenter sustainability amid a worsening energy crisis, and the rise of fintech as a service. The report also explores video streaming competition and broadband transformation as forces of disruption in 2023.

"The foundational shift of the global economy to a digital footing—a shift that has been underway for over a decade and accelerated during the pandemic—continues. This is creating enormous opportunities for new value creation and disruption," said Eric Hanselman , Chief Research Analyst for TMT at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Key highlights from the report include:

  • AR and VR device adoption will grow steadily over the next five years as big tech companies underline the hardware's potential as a conduit to the metaverse. As of the end of 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates there were 28.5 million AR/VR headsets installed worldwide across consumer and commercial settings, and forecasts that base to grow to 73.6 million by 2026.
  • The global energy crisis may push datacenter operators to test and install new equipment more quickly than expected. While hyperscale datacenters attract attention because they are so large, S&P Global Market Intelligence's models show that cloud deployments can be up to 80% more efficient than typical enterprise IT deployments.
  • The fintech as a service sector is rapidly attracting venture capital, with private startups in this sector raising more than $5 billion since the start of 2021.
  • Rising inflation and cost of living crises may force some consumers to pare back streaming subscriptions, which in turn could prompt the pack chasing Netflix and Disney to focus on profitability instead of scale.
  • By 2030, global pay TV penetration is predicted to slip to 51.2% of residential households, from 57.7% in 2021. Moreover, the number of fixed broadband subscribers globally is forecast to hit 1.13 billion by 2023, exceeding the 1.09 billion traditional pay TV subscribers for the first time.

To request a copy of the 2023 Technology, Media & Telecommunications Industry Outlook

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence .

Media Contact
SungHa Park
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+82 2 6001 3128
sungha.park@spglobal.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

ATLAS: EARTH partners with TurboVote to get their 1 Million+ Users to Their Local Voting Stations

App hosting FREE campaign to drive awareness of local voting locations leading up to the midterms on November 8th

ATLAS: EARTH, the largest virtual real estate metaverse app, is proud to announce its partnership with TurboVote to drive voters to their local polling locations on November 8th.  During the 3-day campaign, voting awareness banners will appear in ATLAS: EARTH to their over 1M registered users and will be seen in-game at least 1.5M times, from Thursday, November 3rd to Saturday, November 5 .

NFL BLITZ LEGENDS AVAILABLE NOW

First and Only At-Home NFL Arcade Experience
Celebrates the 25 th Anniversary of the Popular Blitz Franchise

The National Football League (NFL) and Arcade1Up, the leader in retro at-home arcade games, today announced the retail launch of NFL Blitz Legends . Featuring remastered versions of the legendary NFL Blitz games that captured the attention of millions of fans during their heyday in the 90's, NFL Blitz Legends modernizes the gameplay with online competition and leaderboards. Launching during the 2022 NFL season and in celebration of the 25 th anniversary of the original game - NFL Blitz Legends is now available on Arcade1Up.com and in-store and online at select retail partners.

NetDragon Announces Strategic Investment in Zebra Labs

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building online communities, is pleased to announce its strategic investment in Zebra Labs, a leading Web3.0 entertainment platform. NetDragon is the lead investor in Zebra Labs' latest US$5 million equity round.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

Zebra Labs is specialized in the creation and incubation of virtual idols and in building communities that bring celebrities to the metaverse. The team at Zebra labs combines together core competencies in IP incubation, world-class content production and deep industry knowhow, and as a result is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities that the metaverse brings to the entertainment sector. As a strategic shareholder, NetDragon will work with Zebra Labs to explore for opportunities that will enrich engagement and user experience of its products.

Ms. Scarlett Li , CEO of Zebra Labs (formerly CEO of Channel [V] China ), commented, "Zebra Labs' goal is to facilitate celebrities' entrance into the Metaverse by building virtual characters and producing digital content around virtual idols, including gamified concerts, immersive short films, and entertainment platforms. We are thrilled to have NetDragon onboard as a strategic investor. Together, we will provide ground-breaking experiences for natives of the Metaverse and the greatest content/IP for the Web 3.0 generation."

Dr. Simon Leung , Vice Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "Our investment in Zebra Labs represents our commitment to bring the best experience to our users in a new era of Web 3.0 where we expect to see increasing convergence between gaming, education and entertainment. We believe the metaverse is the perfect platform for users to play games, learn new knowledges, and enjoy entertainment events such as a digital concert, and we will see many interesting opportunities to emerge as the metaverse continues to evolve and grow. We look forward to joining hands with the team at Zebra Labs to pursue these exciting opportunities in the years to come."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

About Zebra Labs

Established in 2020, Zebra Labs is a next-gen digital entertainment platform. Co-founded by veterans in media, entertainment and technology industry, Zebra Labs is pushing the envelope of digital entertainment by creating celebrity avatars and bringing artists and celebrities to the metaverse. Services provided by Zebra Labs include co-creation with shared IP, social presence management, high performing HD and 4K channels, validated IPs, etc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netdragon-announces-strategic-investment-in-zebra-labs-301667609.html

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Asetek - Q3 2022: Focus on Efficiencies and New Products Amid Continued Market Headwinds

-

  • Third-quarter revenue of $10.4 million compared with $13.5 million in Q3 2021
  • Gross margin of 42% compared with 39% in Q3 2021
  • Q3 EBITDA adjusted of negative $0.6 million improved from negative $1.4 million in Q3 2021
  • Nine-month revenue of $41.2 million and EBITDA adjusted of negative $0.2 million
  • Quarterly OPEX reduced 35% YoY due to organizational rightsizing and favorable exchange rates
  • Product development focus maintained with first shipments of next-generation liquid coolers and new SimSports products ready for pre-order in Q4 2022
  • Full-year 2022 revenue expected in the range of $50 - $52 million and an operating loss of $5 - $6 million

Asetek reported third-quarter revenue of $10.4 million compared with $13.5 million in the same period of 2021. Revenue in the first nine months was $41.2 million compared with $61.7 million in the same period last year. The change from prior year for both periods compared reflects a decline in shipments of liquid cooling products due to the continued challenging business climate.

MIR M, Wemade's Blockbuster Mobile MMORPG, Starts Pre-registration

  • Pre-registration starting on Nov 3
  • Launching in 170 countries with blockchain technology implemented in the game
  • Creating an inter-game economy by utilizing governance token and game token

Wemade is starting pre-registration today for its blockbuster mobile MMORPG MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (MIR M).

MIR M, Wemade's Blockbuster Mobile MMORPG, Starts Pre-registration!

MIR M added a modernized twist to the original IP, The Legend of Mir 2, and is a sequel to MIR4, the most popular blockchain game in the world. It launched in Korea back in June and was ranked in Top Games and Top Grossing charts on Google Play and Apple App Store.

It followed the 8-grid and quarter-view of the original game and used advanced technology to apply high quality graphics.

The new growth-system called Mandala frees players from the conventional battle/growth-oriented gameplay and allows a new level of MMORPG playing.

MIR M Global will launch with a subname 'MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond'. Players can choose to become a vanguard, a battle-friendly character which focuses on power and politics, or a vagabond, which concentrates on dungeon adventures, gathering, mining and fishing.

MIR M Global will launch in 170 countries excluding Korea and China. The global version will utilize DOGMA, the governance token , and DRONE, the game token , and create an inter-game economy using HYDRA.

MIR M Pre-registration Link https://mirmglobal.com/

MIR M Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mir-m-wemades-blockbuster-mobile-mmorpg-starts-pre-registration-301667266.html

SOURCE Wemade

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c2082.html

Fun2 Studio Brings Metaverse Entertainment and Taiwan Culture to the World through the Games

In KaraMeta, Karaoke lovers can sing to their hearts content in luxurious environments.

The latest virtual reality technologies have led to a total transformation in the gaming industry. Nowadays, players can discover a virtual world controlled by their body movement. Fun2 Studio, a game developer and Microsoft's business partner in Taiwan is going to redefine the gaming sector with advanced technologies and innovative content. Their upcoming game, KaraMeta, will be the best demonstration of how VR technologies enhance the entertainment industry.

