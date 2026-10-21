Southwest General Expands Relationship with Oracle to Connect Care, Finance, and Operations

Oracle Health and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications will help bring data together, streamline work, and support a more connected patient experience
Southwest General, a private, not-for-profit, acute care hospital in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, is expanding its relationship with Oracle. Building on its use of Oracle Health Foundation EHR and the recent integration of Oracle Health AI Agents, clinical note capabilities, to help automate routine administrative tasks and give physicians more time with patients, Southwest General is adopting Oracle Health Patient Accounting, Oracle Health Data Intelligence, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. These applications will help unify clinical, financial, and operational information, simplify workflows, and support informed care decisions across the organization.
As an independent community-focused health center, Southwest General is working to alleviate administrative complexity created by disconnected financial, operational, and health information systems. By expanding its use of Oracle technology across the enterprise, Southwest General will build an integrated environment that helps its team access the right information when and where it needs it, reduce manual processes, and spend more time supporting patients throughout their healthcare journeys.
"At Southwest General, we are taking control of our digital transformation to build an environment that works better for our patients and for the people who care for them," said Jae Zayed, chief digital and information officer, Southwest General. "With Oracle, we are bringing our clinical, financial, and operational systems into a shared environment to better equip clinicians and staff with the information and tools they need to focus on what matters most—delivering high-quality care. This investment will help us improve the experience for our team and for the patients and families who rely on us."
Southwest General will use Oracle Health Patient Accounting to create a comprehensive view of key financial information for its revenue cycle team. By bringing billing, payments, claims, and account information into one system, Oracle Health Patient Accounting can help reduce manual work, support accurate billing and faster payment processing, and make it easier to address patient questions. Streamlining these processes can improve the experience for both patients and staff while supporting stronger revenue operations.
Oracle Health Data Intelligence will help Southwest General bring health data together in a central environment, making relevant patient information easier for its care team to access. With a more complete view of information they need, clinicians can make more informed care decisions, better coordinate care, and identify opportunities to improve the patient experience.
To complement these solutions, Southwest General plans to adopt the full Oracle Fusion Applications suite including: Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX). Together, these AI-powered enterprise applications will help Southwest General standardize processes, improve visibility into enterprise performance, and establish a scalable foundation for continued innovation.
"Our community deserves care and service supported by modern capabilities that help us meet today's healthcare challenges," said Darrell Lentz, chief financial officer, Southwest General. "Oracle is giving us the platform and unified data environment to leapfrog years ahead of industry leaders, helping our team make more contextually aware care decisions, manage the revenue cycle with greater confidence, and operate with greater agility. This is about raising the bar for the care and service we provide to our community."
"Healthcare organizations need connected systems that make it easy for people to do their best work and focus on the people they serve," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "By connecting care delivery, revenue cycle, and enterprise operations with Oracle, Southwest General is equipping its team to work from a more complete picture and helping create a more coordinated, responsive experience for its community. Oracle is proud to support its continued leadership and innovation."
To learn more about how Oracle Health is helping transform healthcare, visit www.oracle.com/health.
About Southwest General
Southwest General Health Center is a private, not-for-profit, 368-bed acute care hospital located in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Founded in 1920, Southwest General has a long-standing reputation for clinical excellence, compassionate care, and personalized service. The hospital is home to nationally recognized physicians and offers comprehensive, high-quality care supported by advanced technology and a commitment to continuous improvement. Dedicated to serving the communities southwest of Greater Cleveland, Southwest General partners with patients and families to deliver exceptional care close to home.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit www.oracle.com.
About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that help organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company, ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
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SOURCE Oracle