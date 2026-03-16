SouthGobi Announces Date of Board Meeting

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the Company's board of directors will consider and approve the financial and operating results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2025 on Friday, March 27, 2026. These results will be released on Friday, March 27, 2026.

By order of the Board
SouthGobi ResourcesLtd.
Yingbin Ian He
Lead Director

Hong Kong: March 16, 2026

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ruibin Xu, Ms.Chonglin Zhu and Mr. Chen Shen; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr.Yingbin Ian He, Ms. Jin Lan Quan and Mr. Fan KeungVic Choi; and the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Gao and Mr. ZaixiangWen.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Email: info@southgobi.com

Mr. Ruibin Xu
Chief Executive Officer
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
Website: www.southgobi.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



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SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Southgobi Resources Ltd together with its subsidiaries is an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. Its reportable operating segment is its Coal Division which is principally engaged in coal mining, development, and exploration in Mongolia and logistics and trading of coal in Mongolia and China. The company also holds the mining and exploration licenses of other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in the South Gobi Province of Mongolia. The company owns the following operating coal mine and coal projects in Mongolia: the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine, Zag Suuj Project and the Soumber Project.

Southgobi Resources Ltd together with its subsidiaries is an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. Its reportable operating segment is its Coal Division which is principally engaged in coal mining, development, and exploration in Mongolia and logistics and trading of coal in Mongolia and China. The company also holds the mining and exploration licenses of other... Keep Reading...
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