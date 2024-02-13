Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Tranche 1 of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Tranche 1 of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial tranche of its oversubscribed, upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of common shares (the "Shares") for gross proceeds of C$4,907,757.80. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for accelerating exploration, development, construction activities, as well as corporate G&A and general working capital requirements

Tranche 1 of the Private Placement consists of issuing 6,816,323 Shares priced at C$0.72 per Share. The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid $144,170.86 in cash and issued 125,472 Shares in equity as finder's fees.

A director and an officer of the Company participated in the Private Placement for an aggregate amount of $57,600. The transaction with the officer constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions under section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Units issued to the related party and the consideration paid by the related party under the Private Placement does not exceed 25% of Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Private Placement, as the details of the participation by related party of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing of the Private Placement.

About South Star Battery Metals Corp

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (> 30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is fully funded for Phase 1, and the construction and commissioning are underway. Santa Cruz will be the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996 with Phase 1 commercial production projected in Q1 2024. Phase 2 production (25,000 tpa) is partially funded and planned for 2026, while Phase 3 (50,000 tpa) is scheduled for 2028.

South Star's second project in the development pipeline is strategically located in Alabama in the center of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace, and defense hub in the southeastern United States. The BamaStar Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II. A NI43-101 technical report with the maiden resource estimate has been filed on SEDAR. Trenching, phase 1 drilling, sampling, analysis, and preliminary metallurgical testing have been completed. The testing indicates a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit that achieved grades of approximately 94-97% Cg with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education, and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

MR. RICHARD PEARCE
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

South Star Investor Relations
Email:invest@southstarbatterymetals.com
+1 (604) 706-0212

Twitter:https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube:South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the successful closing of the Private Placement and anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds and statements regarding moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: South Star Battery Metals Corp.



South Star Battery Metals
STS:CA
South Star Battery Metals
South Star Battery Metals (TSXV:STS)

South Star Battery Metals


South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of the Environmental Permits for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 & 3 in Bahia, Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of the Environmental Permits for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 & 3 in Bahia, Brazil

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that the environmental permits for Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 and 3 have been approved for up to 50,000 tonne per annum ("tpa") of concentrate for eight mining claims. Following approval of the environmental permits, five of the principal claims were approved by the regional office of the National Mining Agency ("ANM") and forwarded to the Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") in Brasilia for final review of the life-of-mine permit applications. The Phases 2 and 3 environmental permits were approved with conditions generally in line with the Phase 1 permit and are consistent with the current environmental and community engagement programs already underway

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS) (OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that as a result of significant demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of common shares (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.72 per common share (see news release dated December 13, 2023). South Star will now raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7,000,000 (the "Private Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Option Grants and RSU Grants

South Star Battery Metals Announces Option Grants and RSU Grants

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) announces that it has granted stock options pursuant to its 2022 10% rolling stock option plan to a director and a consultant of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 208,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at $0.74 per share and expire 5 years from the date of grant (the "Options

The Company further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 334,053 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to a director and an officer pursuant to the Company's 2022 10% fixed restricted share unit plan at a deemed value of CAD$0.74. 100% of the RSUs will vest on January 5, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

  • Richard Pearce, CEO and Director will provide a corporate update via a live presentation followed by live Q&A
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about recent developments at South Star's Santa Cruz and BamaStar projects.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBD), is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO and Director, Richard Pearce, will be providing important updates on South Star's Santa Cruz and BamaStar projects, a review of recent 2023 achievements as well as an outlook for 2024

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received a US$3.2 million grant (equaling approximately CA$4.4 million) from the Department of Defense ("DoD") under the Defense Production Act ("DPA") Title III authorities utilizing funds appropriated by the Inflation Reduction Act, to advance a National Instrument 43-101 Feasibility Study ("FS") for the BamaStar Graphite Project, South Star's flagship graphite project in the USA, located in central Alabama. The FS will also incorporate a vertically integrated lithium-ion ("Li-ion") battery-graphite anode manufacturing facility in the southeast corridor of the United States. The FS will cover all aspects of the planned BamaStar graphite mine from upstream mining operations to the downstream manufacturing of finished commercial battery-ready graphite products, while detailing all important and essential related information, including operational, financial, commercial graphite product performance data, and environmental, social and governance criteria. South Star's planned battery-graphite products will include a broad range of products from coated spherical purified graphite ("CSPG") active anode materials for Li-ion battery applications to conductivity-enhancement products for use in all major primary (i.e., non-rechargeable) and secondary (i.e., rechargeable) battery chemistries

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources Inc.

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources Inc.

In a release issued on Friday, February 9th by Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0), please note that the headline should have stated the interim was for Nelson Lake, rather than Crestfield Copper as originally announced. The corrected release follows:

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Nelson Lake Spin-Off

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that on February 2, 2024, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted an interim order (the " Interim Order ") in connection with the proposed spin-off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") by Lancaster by way of Plan of Arrangement (the " Arrangement "). For further information on the Arrangement and the arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement "), please refer to Lancaster's news release dated January 30, 2024.

The Interim Order, among other things, directs Lancaster to call and hold a special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the holders of Lancaster common shares (the " Shareholders ") in accordance with the Business Corporations Act , BC, to pass a special resolution to approve the Arrangement. In accordance with the Interim Order, the Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), March 15, 2024, at the offices of the Company.

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd Multiple Brine Horizons in 2nd Hole at Liberty Lithium

QX Resources Ltd Multiple Brine Horizons in 2nd Hole at Liberty Lithium

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to confirm that numerous brine aquifers were successfully intersected in the second hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA.

- Drillhole 2 has been completed at 443m depth; Brine sampling and geophysics are underway.

- Numerous brine aquifers* were intersected between 90m and 295m depth in drillhole 2.

- Both diamond drillholes, located 4km apart, were centred over significant geophysical targets in magnetotellurics (MT) that inferred a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers.

- Results and interpretations from drillhole 1 are expected in mid-February, with drillhole 2 results in late March.

*Cautionary Statement: The intersection of brines does not imply that the brines are lithium bearing. Chemical analysis from an independent laboratory will determine lithium concentrations in a brine.

Brine sampling*and downhole geophysics of the second drill hole is underway. Specific aquifers are being sampled using packer sampling, with intervals determined from the downhole geophysical and geological logs.

Lithium assay results with interpretations are expected from drillhole 1 in the coming weeks, with drillhole 2 lithium results in late March.

The second vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 443.5 metres depth. Numerous brine aquifers varying in width from a few metres to 10 metres in width were intersected at 90m, 130m, 210m, 245m, and 295m. Running sands, favourable for brine aquifers, were intersected at these same levels. Increased salinity suggests a favourable zone from 210m to 270m.

Fine grained sediments with sandy layers were common from the top of hole to 205m depth with gravels, conglomerates and coarse alluvial fan material below this to the base of the hole. The geology intersected reflected the anticipated target sequence as its similar in profile to the producing sequences of Albemarle's nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA.

The second hole will be cased, with slotted casing in favourable aquifers to allow for further sampling and monitoring. Large brine sample volumes (>20,000 litres) will then be pumped and stored. Bulk volumes of brine will be submitted for analysis and testwork with various direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers (refer ASX announcement dated 25 October 2023).

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "Intersecting numerous brine aquifers in the second hole is very encouraging. The running sand horizons and numerous saline aquifers encountered are exactly the desired geological setting when exploring for new lithium brine basins. Additionally, the geology in the second hole is very similar to the producing sequences at the nearby lithium brine producer of Albemarle.

The sampling undertaken is quite specific, using a packer sampler to take samples over individual aquifers from 3m to 10m thick. Bulk samples will be sent for direct lithium extraction testwork once collected.

It's taking a little longer than anticipated to get assays and interpret those results due to end-of-year issues but It's a great start to this large target Liberty Lithium project."

Packer Sampling

Packer sampling, using "straddle" packers, are being utilised to sample specific aquifers downhole. Within the open drillhole, below the drill bit head, rubber stoppers are inflated either side of the specific aquifer between 3m to 10m, with intervals determined from the resistivity and gamma downhole geophysical log together with the geological log, where brines were identified (see Figure 2*).

Drillholes and Deal Terms

The first vertical diamond drill hole was completed at 369 metres depth in late December 2023. Target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.

Drillhole 2 is located 4km to the south of drillhole 1 and both are centred over significant MT geophysical targets interpreted as inferring a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples (see image 4 below).

QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project's geological setting mirrors Albemarle's nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4461WOH7



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (" Lancaster "), Lancaster Resources, a North American lithium exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent today with KorrAI Technologies Inc., a pioneering hyper-spectral imaging company. This strategic partnership aims to redefine the exploration landscape for lithium, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), and other critical minerals, marking a significant milestone for both organizations.

The collaboration between Lancaster Resources and KorrAI holds the promise of transforming the current exploration paradigm through the use of cutting-edge hyper-spectral imaging technology. KorrAI's innovative approach will enhance the efficiency and accuracy of mineral exploration, particularly in the pursuit of lithium and other critical minerals that are a vital component for advancing green energy technologies.

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW AND SPRINGBOK AGREE TO DIAMOND ROYALTY AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW AND SPRINGBOK AGREE TO DIAMOND ROYALTY AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") announces it has granted Springbok Holdings Inc. ("Springbok") a 2% diamond royalty on its 100% owned LDG Project in the Northwest Territories . In exchange, Springbok has agreed to waive its right to receive a future $1 million share payment from North Arrow, which could have been triggered as early as this year if exploration proceeds as planned at newly discovered spodumene pegmatites on the property. The royalty will apply only to future diamond production and will not apply to other commodities, including lithium.

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Provides Update on Molo Graphite Mine Commissioning

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Molo Graphite Mine Commissioning

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") announces an update on the commissioning process at its Molo Graphite Mine ("Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

Since announcing first graphite production in June 2023, the Company has progressed methodically through debottlenecking and optimization activities to achieve the plant nameplate capacity of 17,000 tonnes per annum of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate.

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals
