South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement" or the "Offering") for total proceeds of C$2,326,700 . The entire second tranche of the Offering was with global institutional investors who are very familiar with the battery metals and mining sectors. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements. Phase 1 commercial production is planned for Q4 2023.

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of $2.3 Million of the Non-Brokered Private Placement and Phase 1 Construction Updates (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

With the closing of the second tranche of the financing, the Company should meet all the condition precedents to the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") streaming agreement ("Agreement") (see April 5, 2022 , April 18, 2022 and October 5, 2022 press releases). The Company anticipates the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Agreement in November 2022.  With the release of the Phase 1 funds of US$10,000,000 for CAPEX due on closing under the Sprott Agreement, the Company will be fully funded for construction of the Phase 1 plant and mine at the Santa Cruz Graphite mine in Bahia, Brazil .

Richard Pearce , CEO of South Star, said, "We have successfully partnered with strong, long-term institutional investors familiar with Brazil , mineral resources and battery metals sector. We should close the Sprott Agreement in short order and will be fully funded for Phase 1 CAPEX. The owner's team is in place for construction, and we have started signing contracts as well as making down payments on critical path major equipment. Earthworks and civil infrastructure contractors are signed with mobilization planned in early December 2022 . All the other contractors for Phase 1 have been prequalified, and we are finalising the negotiations for the balance of the contracts. We will deliver on our promise and commitment to be the first new graphite production since 1996. Our team is looking forward to putting shovels in the ground and moving the Project off the paper and into reality. Having started investing in Santa Cruz in 2010, we are very excited to have near-term production and cashflows on the horizon."

The second tranche of the Private Placement consists of 4,390,000 units priced at C$0.53 per unit (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.25 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issue. The securities issued in this first tranche closing will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing and approval by the TSXV, expiring March 16, 2023 . In connection with closing of the second tranche of the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate amount of 73,300 finders' warrants and paid $116,547 in cash finders' fees to a certain finder.  Each finders' warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of five years from the date of issue at a price of $0.53 .  These finders' warrants are in addition to 77,944 finder's warrants issued in connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement.  An aggregate of 8,750 of the finder's warrants issued in connection with the first tranche were exercisable at a price of $1.25 for five years from the date of issue.   An aggregate of 69,194 of the finders' warrants issued in connection with the first tranche were exercisable at a price of $0.53 for five years from the date of issue.

Acceleration Clause

If during a period of ten consecutive trading days between the date that is four (4) months following the closing of the Private Placement and the expiry of the Warrants the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds C$2.50 for each of those ten consecutive days, the Company may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Upon receipt of such notice, the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants. Any Warrants which remain unexercised at 4:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice will expire at that time.

Two directors of the Company subscribed in the Private Placement for an aggregate of 137,736 units for gross proceeds of $73,000 .  Each transaction with the directors constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on the exemptions under section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(b) from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Private Placement, insofar as it involves related parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days before the closing of the private placement as the details of the private placement and the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2023.

South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States.  The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II.  Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed.  The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: closing of the second trance of the financing and the Sprott Agreement, TSXV acceptance of the PIF, final TSXV approval of the financing, risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

South Star Battery Metals Announces Financing Update and Closing of $2.3 Million in the First Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Announces Financing Update and Closing of $2.3 Million in the First Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

  South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement" or the "Offering") for total proceeds of C$2,308,863 . The majority of participation in the first tranche of the Offering was with global institutional investors who are very familiar with the battery metals and mining sectors. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

The funds for closing the second tranche of the financing, which the Company anticipates will exceed the amount required to meet the condition precedent to the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") streaming agreement ("Agreement") (see April 5, 2022 , April 18, 2022 and October 5, 2022 press releases) have been committed and received by the Company and are being held in escrow, pending TSX Venture Exchange review of a personal information form ("PIF"). The Company anticipates closing both the second tranche of the financing and the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Agreement in November 2022.  With the release of the Phase 1 funds of US$10,000,000 for CAPEX due on closing under the Sprott Agreement, the Company will be fully funded for construction of the Phase 1 plant and mine at the Santa Cruz Graphite mine in Bahia, Brazil .

Richard Pearce , CEO of South Star, said, "We are pleased to be delivering this news to our shareholders, clients, and stakeholders. This truly is a watershed event for South Star in our march to production.  Once we complete the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Agreement, we will be fully funded for Phase 1 CAPEX and will deliver on our promise and commitment to be the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996. We are releasing contracts for major equipment and will start earthworks shortly. Commercial production is planned for end of 2023.  We delivered this during choppy capital markets, an increasingly difficult business environment and unprecedented world turbulence. One thing is certain, there hasn't been a better time in the last 20 years to be bringing a critical battery metals project into production, and the business case for graphite gets better with every passing month. This is truly a team victory and reinforces the superior nature of Santa Cruz , our great group and our continued commitment to stakeholders, sustainable development and transparent ESG principles as we transition from a development company into a producer. Many thanks to all those who contributed to our effort. It will be an exciting 12-18 months for us."

Michael Harrison , Managing Partner of Sprott, added "Sprott is pleased to partner with South Star by providing both equity financing and the construction capital for the Santa Cruz graphite project.  We have and will continue to provide financing required to increase production of minerals and metals critical to energy storage to further the energy transition to renewables."

The first tranche of the Private Placement consists of 4,356,346 units priced at C$0.53 per unit (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.25 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issue. The securities issued in this first tranche closing will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing and approval by the TSXV, expiring March 4, 2023 . In connection with the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate amount of 77,944 brokers' warrants in connection with the Private Placement and paid $129,541 in cash finders' fees to certain finders.

Acceleration Clause

If during a period of ten consecutive trading days between the date that is four (4) months following the closing of the Private Placement and the expiry of the Warrants the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds C$2.50 for each of those ten consecutive days, the Company may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Upon receipt of such notice, the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants. Any Warrants which remain unexercised at 4:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice will expire at that time.

Equity Plans

Following the Company's shareholder meeting on October 12, 2022 (the " Shareholders' Meeting "), the Company adopted a restricted share unit (collectively " RSUs ") plan (the " RSU Plan ") and a new stock option plan (the " 2022 Stock Option Plan ").

The RSU Plan governs the granting of any RSU granted under the fixed RSU Plan, to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The maximum number of RSUs issuable under the RSU Plan is 2,400,893 common shares, being 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the time the RSU Plan was implemented.

The number of stock options issuable under the 2022 Stock Option Plan may not exceed 10% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the date of a grant. The 2022 Stock Option Plan is a "rolling" stock option plan which governs the granting of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company for the purchase of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company from time to time. The 2022 Stock Option Plan supersedes the Company's current stock option plan. Any stock options currently outstanding under the superseded stock option plan will remain outstanding as at the effective date, however new stock option grants will be subject to the 2022 Stock Option Plan. The Company currently has 1,439,000 options outstanding, leaving 961,893 options available for grant.

The RSU Plan and the 2022 Stock Option Plan received shareholder approval at the Shareholders' Meeting, and received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further details regarding the RSU Plan and the 2022 Stock Option Plan are included in the management information circular of the Company filed on SEDAR in connection with the Shareholders' Meeting.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2023.

South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States.  The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II.  Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed.  The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: closing of the second trance of the financing and the Sprott Agreement, TSXV acceptance of the PIF, final TSXV approval of the financing, risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Full Mining License Application Submittal and Update on Phase 2/3 Environmental Permitting at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project, as well as Drill Mobilization and Pilot-Scale Metallurgical Testing Update for Alabama Graphite Project

South Star Battery Metals Announces Full Mining License Application Submittal and Update on Phase 2/3 Environmental Permitting at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project, as well as Drill Mobilization and Pilot-Scale Metallurgical Testing Update for Alabama Graphite Project

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce that it has submitted the Planned Economic Analysis ("PAE") and the request for the final mining license ("concessão de lavra") to the Brazilian Mining Authority ("ANM") on September 28 th 2022 for two additional claims (871.0522011 & 872.8742010), which are east and west extensions on strike of where the Phase 2 and 3 facilities are planned. This brings the total to 7 of the 13 mining claims submitted and now encompasses the entirety of the 8-kilometer strike that has been identified (see the August 15 th 2022 press release). The proposed PAE doubles the Santa Cruz production capacity presented in the previously released PFS ( March 2020 ) and incorporates a third phase of project development. The planned production schedule follows:

South Star Battery Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement, Amendment to Stream Agreement and Extension of Promissory Note

South Star Battery Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement, Amendment to Stream Agreement and Extension of Promissory Note

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.53 per Unit to raise up to C$5,250,000. Management expects the private placement to be fully subscribed. The Company has also amended the terms of its previously announced (see April 5, 2022 and April 18, 2022 press releases) stream agreement (the "Stream Agreement") and promissory note (the "Promissory Note") with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty (B) Corp. ("Sprott") for the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil. Canaccord Genuity Corp. was engaged as a financial advisor to South Star on this placement.

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of Phase 1 Construction Permit for Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil, Meetings with State of Bahia Development & Industrial Agencies and the Port Facilities in Salvador Officials

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of Phase 1 Construction Permit for Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil, Meetings with State of Bahia Development & Industrial Agencies and the Port Facilities in Salvador Officials

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received the construction permit for its Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil from the municipality of Itabela on September 15, 2022. In addition, South Star held meetings with the State of Bahia development agency, the Bahia industrial confederation as well as representatives from the port facilities in Salvador, Bahia.

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "The municipal construction permit was the final approval we needed for Phase 1 construction to begin in earnest, and are pleased to have achieved this important milestone. Once again, we would like to thank the mayor of Itabela and his/her team for their continued support of South Star. We look forward to working closely with them through construction and the start of commercial production in Q4 of 2023."

South Star Battery Metals Announces Drilling & Exploration Program Update for Alabama Graphite Project and Geophysics Program for Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Announces Drilling & Exploration Program Update for Alabama Graphite Project and Geophysics Program for Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce that it has contracted a drilling company for the maiden diamond ("DDH") drilling campaign to begin in September 2022 . The Alabama exploration program includes:

South Star Battery Metals Corp Logo (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

  • Drilling 10-15 holes (HQ);
  • Logging & Assays;
  • QA/QC Program with Blanks, Duplicates and Standards;
  • Background Water Quality Testing;
  • Geotechnical Drilling / Installation of a Piezometer to Monitor Groundwater Levels; &
  • Drill Pad Construction and Reclamation.

In addition, the Company is preparing to mobilize a geophysics contractor to perform approximately 4-5 linear kilometers of geophysics to test the limits of the priority drilling targets at the Santa Cruz Mine in Bahia, Brazil prior to beginning the 2023 drilling program. The proposed deliverables and schedule of the 2022/2023 exploration programs follow:

  1. Alabama Graphite Project Exploration Program Update
  • Maiden DDH Drilling Campaign (Sept- Oct 2022 )
  • Maiden 43-101 Technical Report & Maiden Resource Estimate (Q1 2023)
  • 2000m Drilling Campaign (Q2/Q3 2023)
  • Santa Cruz Mine Exploration Program Update
    • Geophysics Campaign (Q3/Q4 2022)
    • 4000 – 5000m Drilling Campaign (Q2/Q3 2023)

    Richard Pearce , CEO of South Star, said, "We are excited to get the maiden drilling campaign started in Alabama and test the extents of the mineralization. This initial drilling campaign will be focused on testing limits and generating significant targets for the 2023 drilling campaign, which will ultimately result in a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). The Company anticipates the PEA will be completed by Q4 2023. At Santa Cruz , the geophysics program should help us improve our drilling hit rate and test limits of the 10-15 near-term targets we have previously identified in preparation for the 2023 drilling campaign, which is scheduled to begin after the rainy season in 2023. The Santa Cruz 2023 campaign will be a mix of diamond and RC drilling, and the proposed meters would significantly increase the total meters into the Project. Our goals are to generate a significantly larger resource and reserve estimate to support our future Phase 2/3 expansion plans. We are eager to get the drills turning as we scale our upcoming production."

    South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q3 2023.

    South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States.  The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II.  Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed.  The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

    South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

    This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

    On behalf of the Board,

    Mr. Richard Pearce
    Chief Executive Officer

    CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

    Forward-Looking Information

    This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

    Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

    Keep reading...Show less

    NMG Reports on Quarter Progress on the Heels of Commercial Partnership with Panasonic Energy and Commencement of Expansion Planning, and Appoints Stephanie Anderson to its Board of Directors

    • MoU with Panasonic Energy to confirm intentions for a multi-year offtake agreement for a significant portion of NMG's active anode material from the Company's "ore-to-anode-material" Phase-2 production facilities.
    • US$50 million private placement from Mitsui & Co., Investissement Québec and The Pallinghurst Group to support the next milestones for the project financing activities on both the Matawinie Mine Project and the Bécancour Battery Material Plant Project.
    • Preliminary economic assessment on the Lac Guéret Mine project initiated for a minimum production of 250,000 tpa of graphite concentrate; the study should be completed in Q1-2023.
    • Stephanie Anderson, an international finance executive from the mining sector, appointed to NMG's Board of Directors.
    • Production at Phase-1 coating line and new shaping module expected to start in Q4-2022 as commissioning activities come to a close.
    • Advancement of Phase-2 project financing with engineering, environmental and social due diligence exercises conducted at NMG's sites.
    • Continued advancement of the Matawinie Mine through preliminary construction work at the site, engineering progress (estimated at 68%), advancement of electrification plans and environmental management.
    • Continued focus on the safe conduct of operational and construction activities with a year-to-date OSHA rate of 1.53 at the Company's facilities and 0 for contractors' work, with no major environmental incident.
    • Market conditions remain extremely attractive as battery and EV manufacturers look to secure graphite supplies that comply with the U.S.' new Inflation Reduction Act requirements.
    • Period-end cash position of CA $14M and CA $81.5 million on a pro-forma basis.

    Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) provides a progress update on its business strategy in a quarter that saw the signing of a transformative commercial partnership with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy") and Mitsui & Co. ("Mitsui"), steady advancement of the Company's Phase 2 projects, and commencement of active planning for its potential growth through the development of the Lac Guéret graphite property. NMG is reinforcing its governance and financial expertise with the nomination to its Board of Directors of Stephanie Anderson. In a market with tight supplies (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, October 2022) and increasingly stringent regulation on battery materials sourcing (U.S. Government, August 2022), NMG is positioning itself as a leading sustainable, reliable, scalable, and local source of active anode material for the growing Western World electric vehicle ("EV") industry.

    NMG Announces the Closing of US$50 Million Private Placement by Mitsui, Pallinghurst and Investissement Québec

    Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) announces it has closed its private placement announced on October 20, 2022 (the "Private Placement") of unsecured convertible notes (the "Convertible Notes") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$50 million in accordance with the subscription agreements entered into between the Company and each of Mitsui & Co., LTD ("Mitsui") (TYO:8031), Pallinghurst Bond Limited ("Pallinghurst") and Investissement Québec ("IQ") on October 19, 2022. Through the Private Placement, Mitsui subscribed for US$25 million in Convertible Note, while Pallinghurst and IQ each subscribed for US$12.5 million. The Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to work in the upcoming months on optimizing the feasibility study dated July 6, 2022, on NMG's Phase-2 Commercial integrated operations, which was filed on SEDAR and EDGAR on August 10, 2022.

    Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Sale of Leduc, Alberta Real Estate Property by Wholly Owned Subsidiary ESI Energy Services

    Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Sale of Leduc, Alberta Real Estate Property by Wholly Owned Subsidiary ESI Energy Services

    (NewsDirect)

    Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ( "Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a sale transaction on an industrial real estate property located at 7506 43rd Street Leduc, Alberta (the "Property" ), previously held by BMR's 100%-owned ESI Energy Services, Inc., which operates in the equipment rental and sales sector, servicing pipeline and renewable energy companies (the "Transaction" ).

    Altech Chemicals Ltd Launches CERENERGY 60KWh Battery Pack Design

    Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to advise that, in relation to its battery joint venture with Fraunhofer, it has designed and launched the CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) 60 KWh battery pack (ABS60) designed for the renewable energy and grid storage market.

    Based on preliminary discussions with potential off-takers for the 100MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project, the proposed battery module for 10 kilowatt-hours (KWh) has been superseded by a 60 kilowatt-hour (KWh) battery pack (ABS60) rated at a higher voltage of 620 volts and 100 amp hour (Ah). A video of the battery design can be seen on Altech web site www.altechchemicals.com or visit:
    https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/OH2K54FU

    On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, together with associated Altech Advanced Material AG, will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which will commercialise a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the gamechanging grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

    CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosionproof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. The Altech-Fraunhofer joint venture is developing a 100 MWh SAS battery plant (Train 1) on Altech's site in Saxony, Germany specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market The ABS60 battery pack will consist of 240 CERENERGY(R) cells (rated at 2.5 V each) arranged in 4 rows of 12 cells, and 5 cell modules high. The battery packs will have a dimension of 2.6m high, 0.4m long and 1.0m in width. The packs are designed for Ingress Protection (IP) 65 standard (levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures) which means that they will be dust and weatherproof. The battery packs can be installed outdoors in all weather conditions.

    Since the CERENERGY(R) batteries can operate at a very wide temperature range, minus (-) 40 deg C to plus (+) 60 deg C, the battery pack will be ideal for the cold European climates. In addition, being fire-proof, the ABS60 battery packs will be safe to installed indoors where lithium-ion batteries are prohibited.

    The benefit of the larger ABS60 battery pack is that it will allow more efficient installation in renewable energy storage and grid storage applications. The larger packs will reduce module assembly casing and connecting costs. There is a cost advantage of using one Battery Management System (BMS) processor versus six BMS processors for the previously envisaged individual 10 KWh modules. The fuse and disconnectors will also be reduced by the same factor for a larger 60 KWh battery.

    The battery plant will now be designed to produce ABS60 battery packs as a standard product to meet Europe's renewable energy and grid storage market. Fraunhofer have previously estimated that the cost of producing CERENERGY(R) batteries should be in the region of 40% cheaper than lithium-ion batteries, primarily due to not requiring lithium, graphite, copper or cobalt. This will be confirmed in the Bankable Feasibility Study that Altech is currently undertaking.

    Renewable energy is being deployed around the globe. A new report shows renewable energy sources were used to meet the rise in global electricity demand in the first half of 2022. Forecast reports also show that the grid storage market is expected to grow by 28% CAGR in the coming decades. The global battery energy storage systems market is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 15.1 billion by 2027. Or further out, growth is expected from 20 GW in 2020 to over 3,000 GW by 2050. SAS batteries can provide high security at low acquisition and operating costs for stationary energy storage market.

    Combining wind and solar with battery storage offers many advantages. The Wheatridge Renewable Energy Project in Oregon is a typical example of how combining renewable energy sources with battery storage can help provide reliable, sustainable energy as utility companies look to reduce carbon emissions.

    In these kind of applications, large battery systems are installed close to solar and wind farms. Typically, lithium-ion batteries have largely been used by utilities to store renewable energy when the sun sets or the wind stops blowing. However, existing utility-scale storage can only discharge energy for up to four hours at a time, meaning that systems aren't able to provide widespread power for a longer period of time (eg: over the night period). There is a need for middle and long-duration batteries that provide sustained power for longer periods.

    Altech's CERENERGY(R) ABS60 battery packs are designed to fill this gap. The newly designed Altech ABS60 battery packs are expected to take approximately 6 hours to charge and discharged over a similar period. However, they have the capacity to discharge quicker, in less than 3 hours if required. These battery packs' charging and discharge characteristics match closely the power generation patterns of the sun. The Altech design team will be advancing heat transfer modelling and optimising insulation design next.

    *To view photographs, please visit:
    https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TTW8S975



    About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

    Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

    HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

    Altech Chemicals

    Altech Chemicals Quarterly Report September 2022

    Altech Chemicals (ASX:ATC, FRA:A3Y) presents its quarterly activities report for the period ending in September 2022.


    Keep reading...Show less

    Altech Chemicals Ltd Appointment of Leadec as Lead Engineer for CERENERGY Project

    Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to advise that it has appointed leading German company Leadec Automation & Engineering GmbH (Leadec) as the lead engineer for the Definitive Feasibility Study in relation to its CERENERGY(R) 100MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Battery project for grid energy storage, to be constructed in Saxony, Germany.

    Leadec is a leading global service specialist for factories across their entire life cycle and related infrastructure. For 60 years, the German company has been supporting customers in the manufacturing industries: from planning, installation, and automation of the factories. Leadec has been supporting OEMs and suppliers in the field of battery production and e-mobility for many years. The company has covered the complete spectrum from cell production, module and pack production to solutions in the area of recycling and battery disassembly. Leadec employs about 20,000 people worldwide and their on-site teams are based at more than 300 locations globally.

    On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with the world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialize Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which will commercialize a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany.

    CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

    CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

    eadec have already appointed a highly experienced project team, and site and technology visits to Fraunhofer IKTS have already been completed. The Leadec team have commenced the engineering work with steady progress, after attending a two-day project workshop in Schwarze Pumpe, facilitated by Managing Director, Iggy Tan.

    In relation to the appointment, Altech Managing Director Iggy Tan stated "We are pleased to appoint Leadec as lead engineer for Altech's CERENERGY(R) 100MWh project. Leadec has extensive battery manufacturing experience and will play a key part in advancing the Definitive Feasibility Study to commercialise the CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries".



    About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

    Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

    HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

