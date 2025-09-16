South Pacific Metals Corp. - Interim Injunction against K92 Mining and the MRA is Upheld by National Court of Papua New Guinea

South Pacific Metals Corp. - Interim Injunction against K92 Mining and the MRA is Upheld by National Court of Papua New Guinea

South Pacific Metals Corp. (TSXV: SPMC,OTC:SPMEF) (OTCQB: SPMEF) (FSE: 6J00) ("SPMC" or the "Company") reports that the National Court Justice of Papua New Guinea ("National Court") has has upheld the interim injunction previously obtained by SPMC's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kainantu Resources Limited ("KRL"), in its proceedings against K92 Mining Limited ("K92 Mining") and the Mineral Resources Authority ("MRA") in relation to Exploration Licence EL2558.

Scope of the Injunction

The injunction restrains K92 Mining and the MRA from actions that interfere with KRL's exclusive rights over EL2558, including:

  • Restraining K92 Mining from entering into or interfering with the EL2558 licence area, including conducting sterilization drilling or undertaking infrastructure development (such as the proposed tailings storage facility or solar farm).

  • Preventing the MRA from accepting or processing any K92 Mining applications for leases or tenements over the EL2558 area.

Following an in-depth review of submissions, the National Court affirmed SPMC's position and ordered that the injunctive relief remain in place until further order of the National Court. The National Court also awarded costs in favour of SPMC. The National Court has further asked parties whether they would like to go to nonbinding mediation or have the issue go to Trial. If this issue ends up in Trial, the primary issue to be decided is the interpretation of the Mining Act, whether or not SPMC (through its subsidiary KRL) has the exclusive right to apply for a Lease for Mining Purposes ("LMP") over its owned Exploration Licence. K92 Mining argues to the contrary that it has a right to apply for an LMP over land that is the subject of KRL's exploration tenement.

Background and Objective

SPMC initiated legal action after repeated instances of what it believes to be trespass and interference by K92 Mining on EL2558.

SPMC's objective is to safeguard its legal rights, maintain the integrity of its exploration programs, and ensure that the EL2558 licence area remains free from unauthorized activity. EL2558 is a key exploration focus for the Company and should exploration prove non-economic, represents a potential site for tailings storage.

South Pacific Metals will continue to vigorously protect its rights and interests in EL2558 and will provide further updates as developments occur.

About South Pacific Metals Corp.

South Pacific Metals Corp. is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors. With an expansive 3,100 km² land package and four transformative gold-copper projects contiguous with major producers K92 Mining, PanAust and neighbouring Barrick/Zijin, new leadership and experienced in-country teams are prioritizing thoughtful and rigorous technical programs focused on boots-on-the-ground exploration to prioritize discovery across its portfolio projects: Osena, Anga, Kili Teke, and May River.

Immediately flanking K92 Mining's active drilling and gold producing operations to the northeast and southwest, SPMC's Anga and Osena Projects are located within the high-grade Kainantu Gold District - each having the potential to host similar-style lode-gold and porphyry copper-gold mineralization as that present within K92 Mining's tenements. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project situated only 40 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred Mineral Resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River Project is located adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River copper-gold project, with historical drilling indicating potential for a significant, untapped-gold mineralized system. SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: SPMC), the OTCQB Marketplace (OTCQB: SPMEF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).

For further information please contact:

Michael Murphy, Executive Chair
or
Investor Relations
South Pacific Metals Corp.
Tel: +1-604-653-9464
Email: info@southpacificmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of SPMC. In making the forward-looking statements, SPMC has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available to the Company, including SPMC's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There is no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements may involve various risks and uncertainties affecting the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because of the context of the statements, including such words as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans", "may", "estimates", or words of a similar nature. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the outcome of a further order from the National Court, whether the parties will determine whether to pursue mediation or proceed to trial and the Company's upcoming exploration program. These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic, regulatory, or other unforeseen uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, without limitation: success of the Company's projects, prices for metals remaining as estimated, currency exchange rates remaining as estimated, availability of funds for the Company's projects, capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates, prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation), no labour-related disruptions, no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production, all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner, and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in gold prices, fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation), fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar), operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mineral exploration, inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks and hazards, the Company's ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner, changes in laws, regulations and government practices, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations, legal restrictions relating to mineral exploration, increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel, the availability of additional capital, title matters and the additional risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described, or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

