SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on January 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2024 .

Closing out 2024 with another monthly dividend marks the end of Source Rock's 11 th consecutive year of paying dividends to shareholders. Since Q1 2014, Source Rock has declared $0.64 per share in dividends 1 . Details of Source Rock's historical dividends can be found at www.sourcerockroyalties.com .

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalties in southeast Saskatchewan , central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan . Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

1.

This reflects the per share amount of dividends declared to those common shares outstanding as at Q1 2014. Common shares issued from treasury subsequent to Q1 2014 will have a different associated cumulative dividend per share amount declared. Readers are cautioned that Source Rock's historical dividends declared is not necessarily indicative of future dividends that will be declared.

SOURCE Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/16/c0708.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces results for the three and nine month interim periods ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024").

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024").

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND & GRANTS INCENTIVE SECURITIES

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2024 .

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil focused royalties, announces results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024").

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil focused royalties, announces results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2023 .

Forum Announces $1,250,000 Financing with Strategic Investors

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,250,000 through the issuance of a combination of shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Share and flow through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one flow through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share at a price of $0.15 per warrant share for a period of 18 months from closing of the financing.

Forum Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") reports that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 11, 2024 were duly passed by 25.25% of votes cast by the Company's Shareholders. Richard Mazur, Anthony Balme, Michael Steeves, Larry Okada, Paul Dennison, Janet Meiklejohn and Brian Christie were re-elected as Directors. Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the Company's auditor and the Company's Amended Omnibus Plan was approved. Following the AGM the Board reconstituted all Committees and the following Officers were re-appointed:

Richard Mazur      President and CEO
Dan O'BrienChief Financial Officer
Rebecca Hunter Vice President, Exploration
Allison Rippin-Armstrong Vice President, Nunavut Affairs
Jacqueline CollinsCorporate Secretary


Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Download the PDF here.

Mustang Energy Corp. Completes First Milestone of Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Mustang Energy Corp. (CSE:MEC, OTC:MECPF, FRA:92T) (" Mustang " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that it has completed the first milestone (the " First Milestone ") of the previously announced option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (" Skyharbour ") dated November 12, 2024. Pursuant to the Agreement, Skyharbour agreed to grant the Company an option to acquire an undivided 75% interest (the " Option ") in Skyharbour's 914W Uranium Project (the " 914W Project "), located in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. For more information regarding the Agreement, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 13, 2024.

Skyharbour Announces Upsized Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced private placement, it has entered into an amended agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. as co-lead agents and co-bookrunners (collectively, the "Agents") to increase the aggregate size of the financing for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$9,500,000.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company have been reduced to approximately 9,922,436 common shares.

