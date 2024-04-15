Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2024 . This represents an increase of 8% to the monthly dividend. Source Rock has now increased its monthly dividend by 30% since March 2023 .

Source Rock Logo (CNW Group/Source Rock Royalties Ltd.)

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalties in southeast Saskatchewan , central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan . Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Contact Information

For more information about Source Rock, visit www.sourcerockroyalties.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/15/c4373.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

source rock royalties
Source Rock Royalties
Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties


SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2023 ("Q4 2023"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 11-year history.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR ), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.006 per common share, payable in cash on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 50 TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE COMPANY

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 50 TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE COMPANY

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

 Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR) (TSXV: SRR.WT), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as a 2024 Top 50 company. The TSX Venture 50 showcases the strongest performance on the TSXV over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from five industry sectors, the ranking is based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. More details can be found at: www.tsx.comVenture50 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Compelling Cobalt Copper and REE Targets Identified at Broken Hill

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that multiple cobalt, copper, and Rare Earth Element [REE] targets have been identified at its recently expanded 100% - owned Broken Hill Project which is located 17-30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW (Figures 1 and 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Rights Issue and Shortfall

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received $822,595 from the recently completed non-renounceable rights issue.

Keep reading...Show less
Various commodities atop a stock chart.

McKinsey: Commodities Trading Generated US$104 Billion in 2023

A recent report from McKinsey highlights trends seen in commodities trading over the past year.

The document shows that despite global uncertainty, commodities trading generated over US$100 billion in earnings before interest and taxes in 2023, translating into more than US$150 billion in gross margin.

McKinsey mentions challenges related to COVID-19 and geopolitical conflicts, such as increased price volatility and supply chain disruptions, but notes that commodities trading value pools have show resilience.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining

First Parcel of Ore for 2024 to be Processed Mid-April

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that mining operations at the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, is proceeding smoothly on an around-the-clock basis.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB)

Firebird Metals’ Integrated Strategy Well-placed in Booming LMFP Batteries Market, Analyst Says

Description

The growing demand for high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) used in lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) batteries positions Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) to become significant player in the manganese market for LMFP batteries and EV manufacturers, according to an analyst report published by Terra Studio.

“Compared to its peers, Firebird Metals and its Hunan high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate project accumulate a number of enviable characteristics: lowest capital expenditure; lowest capital intensity; life of project not limited by a mineral resource; lowest operating cost; highest profitability index (NPV/capex) with the lowest HPMSM price assumption; best expertise in lithium-ion batteries and in particular LFP and

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Well-funded for Stage 2 Mining at Jeffreys Find After $4.7M Cash from Phase 1

First parcel of ore is expected by mid-April 2024

Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is cashed up for the second round of mining at Jeffreys Find in Western Australia after Phase 1 generated more than $4.7 million in free cash, according to an article published in The Sydney Morning Herald.

Keep reading...Show less

Source Rock Royalties
