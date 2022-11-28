GamingInvesting News

Breakthrough Racing AI Agent Races Top Gran Turismo Players in GT7 on PlayStation 5

Sony AI showcased the newest evolution of Gran Turismo Sophy TM (GT Sophy), its breakthrough autonomous AI racing agent, at the Gran Turismo ® World Finals 2022 (GTWS 2022) organized by Polyphony Digital Inc. (PDI), which took place November 24-27 in Monaco.

The GT World Series World Finals. Gran Turismo 7: TM & ©2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc.

The event featured a thrilling exhibition showdown between four of the world's top Gran Turismo TM (GT) drivers and GT Sophy. Valerio Gallo , Igor Fraga , Emily Jones, and Takuma Miyazono went head-to-head with GT Sophy in Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 5 in an exhibition race that was featured during the GTWS World Finals 2022 - Nations Cup Grand Final live stream and is available on the GTWS 2022 Championships website . Watch the highlight video of the exhibition race here .

Since GT Sophy's unveiling, Sony AI, in partnership with PDI and Sony Interactive Entertainment, has continued to evolve GT Sophy's capabilities and explore ways to make it more accessible to the greater Gran Turismo driver community via software update to GT7. Part of that challenge has been training GT Sophy to more closely mimic human racing behavior, including driving technique, drifting, steering control, penalty avoidance and more, to create the most dynamic and fun experience possible for all Gran Turismo players.

"With GT Sophy, I can test my limits. To beat GT Sophy, you have to give everything. "
Valerio Gallo

" I feel like Sophy and I have a strong rivalry. I'm excited to race GT Sophy each time and want to out-crazy the AI."
Emily Jones

"GT Sophy is very fast and as her driving etiquette improves, it's almost like driving against another human being, and I look forward to racing with GT Sophy every time."
Takuma Miyazono

In support of that goal, PDI and Sony AI have continued to test GT Sophy's capabilities against a wide range of race experts and Gran Turismo players -- from traditional and esports racers to Gran Turismo novices -- to continue to refine its capabilities.

"Since achieving our first goal of outracing the best Gran Turismo players, our newest challenge has been training Gran Turismo Sophy to drive competitively with a broader range of players, by continually testing and refining the agent's driving and racing etiquette skills," said Michael Spranger , Chief Operating Officer, Sony AI. "As we continue to improve GT Sophy's capabilities, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to race it against some of the best drivers in the world, and make GT Sophy available to the wider GT7 community."

GT Sophy is the first superhuman AI agent to outrace the world's best drivers of the Gran Turismo World Series. The AI breakthrough, featured in the February 10 th , 2022  issue of Nature, demonstrates how AI can deliver new gaming experiences to players.

GTWS 2022 marks the fifth year of the official competitive Gran Turismo Championships. The international championship competition is open to anyone with a copy of Gran Turismo TM 7.

Details on the Gran Turismo Sophy project, technology and the Race Together 2021 challenge races can be found at the Gran Turismo Sophy site .

About Sony AI

Sony AI Inc. was founded on April 1, 2020 , with the mission to "unleash human imagination and creativity with AI." Sony AI aims to combine cutting edge research and development of artificial intelligence with Sony Group's imaging and sensing technology, robotics technology, and entertainment assets such as movies, music, and games to accelerate Sony's transformation into an AI powered company and to create new business opportunities. To achieve this, Sony AI has launched four flagship projects to date aimed at the evolution and application of AI technology in the areas of Gaming, Imaging & Sensing, Gastronomy, and AI Ethics. For more information visit https://ai.sony .

About Polyphony Digital and Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo™ is a video game developed by Polyphony Digital Inc., a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Having launched in Japan first in 1997, the multi-award-winning franchise is regarded as the best and most authentic driving simulator due to true-to-life graphics, authentic physics technology and careful attention to detail. Polyphony and its famed creator Kazunori Yamauchi have revolutionized the racing game genre.
https://www.gran-turismo.com/
https://www.polyphony.co.jp/

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation™Store, PlayStation®Plus, PlayStation™Now, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California , SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California , London and Tokyo .

Takuma Miyazono races against GT Sophy at the GT World Series World Finals. Gran Turismo 7: TM & ©2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc.

Emily Jones races against GT Sophy at the GT World Series World Finals. Gran Turismo 7: TM & ©2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-ai-showcases-the-latest-evolution-of-gran-turismo-sophy-at-gran-turismo-world-series-2022-exhibition-race-301687648.html

SOURCE Sony AI

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Researchers from Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology Develop an Intelligent Observer for Esports

It utilizes an object detection algorithm that learns human spectating data to find engaging viewports

Human game observers are a vital part of the Esports industry. They use extensive domain knowledge to decide what to show to the spectators. However, they may miss important events, necessitating the need for automatic observers. Researchers from South Korea have recently proposed a framework that utilizes an object detection method, Mask R-CNN, and human observational data to find the 'Region of Common Interest' in StarCraft—a real-time strategy game.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

DUBAI ESPORTS FESTIVAL 2022 CONCLUDES ON A HIGH NOTE

Dubai marked the conclusion of the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Chairman of the Dubai Media Council on 20 th November. Held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Dubai Expo City between 9 and 20 November, DEF2022 was hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in esports activities and solutions, and presenting partner, du.

PGC Final Award Ceremony

Reinforcing Dubai's position as a hub for technology, innovation, events and tourism, the Festival brought together leading gamers, esports thought leaders and fans from across the world. The 12-day Festival's concluding day featured the championship round of the inaugural PUBG Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals, which saw Team Natus Vincere crowned winners and Team 17 coming in second.

DEF 2022 kicked off with the two-day Initiate Summit, a groundbreaking B2B learning and networking platform for esports and gaming industry professionals, developers and creatives. The Summit was held in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Media City, a member of TECOM Group, the event's Knowledge Partner. The oversubscribed first edition of the Summit welcomed over a thousand participants and more than 60 industry and esports thought leaders, showcasing Dubai's appetite for growth in the esports sector.

Organised in collaboration with DWTC and Alanza Trading, GameExpo and PopConME kicked off on the second day as two of the Festival's key attractions. GameExpo and PopConME featured some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities, special meet-and-greet sessions, exclusive workshops, movie screenings, international artists and creators, artist alley, cosplay competition offering a prize of Dh75,000 to the winner, gaming competitions and esports tournaments.

During the four-day GameExpo, three grassroots esports tournaments took place in collaboration with global gaming titles, including Minecraft and Honor of Kings, as regional esports competitors and youth gamers took to the stage to show off their skills and win prizes worth up to $25,000 . Rounding off the inaugural Festival, popular Egyptian artist Wegz performed live in concert with an electrifying musical showcase.

DEF 2022 catered to gamers, families, friends, art and music lovers, industry professionals, and esports experts as part of its first edition with the aim of uniting and developing the gaming and esports communities in Dubai and the region.

For more information about DEF 2022 please visit www.dubaiesportsfestival.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dubai-esports-festival-2022-concludes-on-a-high-note-301686136.html

SOURCE VSPN

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Immersive Gaming Group, The Secret City, Sets Stage For Biggest Expansion Yet

Leaders in interactive gaming, The Secret City are set to launch a new collection of outdoor experiences in the US, bringing their immersive real-world adventures to cities across The States.

For over half a decade, The Secret City have been using technology to create interactive puzzle-filled hunts through interesting and historic cities worldwide. The games are a blend of walking tours and outdoor escape rooms, all playable from any phone. They allow players to discover the highlights and hidden gems of their cities while simultaneously collaborating in teams to beat challenges and top the leaderboard. Top-rated local businesses are recommended along the way for teams to take a break and indulge in great food and drinks.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pojifi Launches the Ultimate Game Controller with a Professional App to Adjust Parameters

The Pojifi AL-NS2080 Is Packed with a Wide Range of High-End Features & Is Compatible with PC & Switch Platforms

Pojifi has proudly announced that it has recently launched the ultimate game controller with a high-tech app to adjust the parameters. This all-new Pojifi Wireless Gaming Controller is officially called the Pojifi-AL-NS2080 Detachable Light Up Gaming Controller and it is equipped with a wide range of features and benefits. Founded in 2016 in China, Pojifi is a high-tech enterprise integrating research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Temasek's Vertex Leads $4M Investment in CARV to Build Gaming Credential and Data Infrastructure

CARV has raised $4M in seed funding led by Vertex, Temasek Holding's venture capital arm with participation from EVOS (ATTN Group), SNACKCLUB (Loud Gaming), Infinity Ventures Crypto YGG SEA, UpHonest Capital, Lyrik Ventures, Lintentry Foundation, PAKADAO, 7UpDAO, Angel Investor Aliaksandr Hadzilin (NEAR's co-founder), among others. Many investors bring infrastructure and gaming ecosystem synergies to CARV, especially across the US, Europe LATAM, and Southeast Asia markets.

The Los Angeles -based company set out with a mission to empower gamers with data sovereignty via gaming credentials. "Gamer activities span across devices, platforms, and into real life. However, their time, effort, and money spent remain data points scattered across isolated ecosystems, with limited value to gamers." Says Victor Yu, CARV's co-founder and COO. "By creating the infrastructure to piece these breadcrumbs together, we are unlocking tremendous opportunities in how gamers interact in the gaming universe." Gamers now own and self-sovereign their data, with which they can achieve their hard-earned achievements and be recognized for community contribution on CARV.IO . Moreover, gamers can explore the semantic discovery of friends & games, and unlock credential-gated gaming premiums and governance privileges based on their past gaming experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Youth Franchise XP League Partners with Parabellum Esports

First and Largest Esports Franchise in North America Partners with Canadian Esports Organization

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has announced a new partnership with Canadian pro team Parabellum Esports . Through this partnership, select XP League teams will be able to play under the Parabellum name and wear their jersey helping to cement XP League as the premier youth esports organization that aligns with professional esports.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×