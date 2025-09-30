SONORO GOLD PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

SONORO GOLD PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO,OTC:SMOFF | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a Corporate Update on the Company's two mineral projects located in Sonora, Mexico.

Cerro Caliche Gold Proje ct
Sonoro intends to commission an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its flagship Cerro Caliche Gold project currently in the permitting phase for a proposed open pit, heap leach mining operation. The project's current PEA was filed in August 2023 and contemplates an initial 9-year mining operation at 12,000 metric tonnes per day ("mtpd") with economic parameters based on a gold price of US $1,800 per ounce.

The updated PEA will reflect an increased gold price as well as higher capital cost and operating cost estimates. The updated PEA will also include a revised mine plan to align with recent updates to the project's Environmental Impact Statement, or Manifestacion de Impacto Ambiental ("MIA"). As stated in Sonoro's July 9, 2025 News Release, the recent revisions to the MIA optimize the project's footprint while ensuring the project also meets the highest social and environmental standards.

Mining construction and operational activities in Mexico require an approved MIA, as well as ownership of mineral concessions and surface rights. Sonoro holds 100% of the concession rights for the Cerro Caliche Gold project. In July 2025, Sonoro announced it had entered into a surface rights agreement with the owner of the Cerro Prieto Ranch to secure100% of the surface rights to the Cerro Caliche concessions and surrounding areas covering an initial 3,908 hectares.

Figure 1: Cerro Prieto Ranch Boundary map
Please click to view image

Commencing September 1, 2028, Sonoro's surface rights will expand to encompass the entire 5,007-hectare Cerro Prieto Ranch, including the surface rights to the neighbouring Cerro Prieto mine.

The updated PEA will be based on data derived from a total of 55,360 meters of drilling, together with trenching, supporting assays reporting on approximately 30% of the Cerro Caliche Gold project's identified mineralized zones. Sonoro's technical team is currently conducting an extensive review of the mineralization both within the previously drilled zones and the remaining 70% of the concession where limited drilling and extensive surface exploration have demonstrated mineralization in multiple northwest-trending vein structures. Future drilling campaigns are expected to proceed alongside the planned development of the proposed mining operation and will focus on expanding Cerro Caliche's resource estimate and extending the forecasted mine life.

The Company anticipates completing the updated PEA by the first quarter of 2026.

San Marcial Gold-Silver Project

Management is currently considering options for a strategic reorganization of the Company's assets, including consideration of a spin out of its San Marcial gold-silver project into its wholly owned subsidiary Oronos Gold Corp. ("Oronos").

Should such a transaction become effective, Sonoro shareholders would end up owning shares in two public companies: Sonoro, which will continue to focus on the development of the flagship Cerro Caliche gold project, and Oronos, which would focus on the exploration and development of the San Marcial gold-silver project.

Sonoro anticipates announcing results of its strategic review process by the end of 2025.

The San Marcial gold-silver project is located in the Santa Ana Municipality of Sonora, Mexico and is comprised of four contiguous mining concessions. Sonoro acquired the project in 2014 and holds 100% title to the concessions through its wholly owned Mexican subsidiary Minera Breco, S.A. de C.V. ("Breco"). The project overlays the historic Soledad and San Marcial mine sites and was the subject of drilling programs during the 1980s and 1990s.

Following the acquisition of San Marcial, an extensive mapping and soil sampling program was completed by Sonoro and, as previously disclosed, revealed anomalous zones with multiple structural trends with gold and silver mineralization. Management speculates the San Marcial project may have the potential for large gold-silver mineralization and believes further exploration is justified, including a large grid drill program at selected mineralized zones.

Management believes a strategic reorganization to spin out the San Marcial project has the potential to unlock currently unrecognized value of the project and fund development without diluting shareholders' holdings in Sonoro.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.
Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

On behalf of the Board of Sonoro Gold Corp.
Per: "Kenneth MacLeod"
Kenneth MacLeod
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764
Email: info@sonorogold.com

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:
This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Cerro Caliche project, and future plans and objectives of the Company, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding completion of an updated preliminary economic assessment of the Cerro Caliche Gold project, the possible outcomes of an ongoing strategic asset review, the possibility of a transaction to spin out the Company's San Marcial gold-silver project, an application for a public listing of the shares of Oronos Gold Corp., and plans for further exploration of the San Marcial project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable based on current circumstances, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events.  The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility of unfavorable exploration and test results, the lack of sufficient future financing to carry out exploration and development plans and unanticipated changes in the legal, regulatory and permitting requirements for the Company's exploration programs.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S"), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

" THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION
TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES "

Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") consisting of up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.18 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$3,600,000. Each Unit will be composed of one Sonoro common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Sonoro Common share for a period of two years from the closing at an exercise price of $0.30 per share.

Sonoro Files Cerro Caliche Preliminary Economic Assessment on SEDAR

Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Cerro Caliche Project, Sonora, Mexico" (the " PEA ") with an effective date of September 15, 2021.

The PEA has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 by D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd. of Burlington, Ontario ("D.E.N.M.") with David Salari. P.Eng. as the lead author. William Lewis, P.Geo., of Micon International Limited of Toronto, Ontario ("Micon") was the Qualified Person responsible for the updated mineral resources estimate. The PEA can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on Sonoro's website at www.sonorogold.com .

Sonoro Gold Announces 10,000-Meter Drilling Program at Cerro Caliche

Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the intention to resume drilling at the Company's Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora State, Mexico. The 10,000-meter reverse circulation drilling campaign will proceed alongside the proposed development of a heap leach mining operation (HLMO) with a projected capacity of up to 15,000 tonnes per day.

The six-month drilling program will focus on expanding the project's oxide gold mineralization included in the updated Resource Estimate announced September 15, 2021, as well as potential higher-grade targets recently identified by a surface sampling program announced on August 30, 2021, and July 20, 2021.

all in sustaining costs

Sonoro Provides Update to All-In Sustaining Cost for PEA Completed on the Cerro Caliche Gold Project

Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") wishes to correct a calculation error regarding the all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") disclosed on September 15, 2021, as part of the results from an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and updated Mineral Resource Estimate completed on the Company's Cerro Caliche gold project located in Sonora State, Mexico.

Due to the inadvertent inclusion of certain tax and depreciation expenses in its calculations, the Company reported the AISC to be US$489.3 million LOM, and US$1,462 per ounce ("oz.") of gold equivalent ("AuEq"). The corrected amounts, as reported in the table below, are US$437 million LOM, and US$1,351 per oz. AuEq.

carbon graphite quotes

Sonoro Announces Positive PEA Results and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cerro Caliche Gold Project Which Demonstrates a Pre-Tax NPV of US$68.7 Million and an IRR of 52.7%

Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") including an updated Mineral Resource Estimate completed on the Company's Cerro Caliche gold project located in Sonora State, Mexico.

The PEA has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 by D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd. of Burlington, Ontario ("D.E.N.M."), with an updated resource estimation completed by Micon International Ltd. of Toronto, Ontario ("Micon") and metallurgical testing completed by McClelland Laboratories Inc. of Sparks, Nevada ("McClelland").

