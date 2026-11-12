SOMA GOLD ANNOUNCES NOMINATION OF ANDRÉS RESTREPO ISAZA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SOMA GOLD ANNOUNCES NOMINATION OF ANDRÉS RESTREPO ISAZA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce the nomination of Andrés Restrepo Isaza for election to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), to be held on December 10, 2026.

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Mr. Restrepo's nomination is set out in the Company's management information circular for the Meeting (the "Information Circular"), which was filed on November 10, 2026 and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders are encouraged to review the Information Circular, which contains important information regarding the Meeting and the matters to be voted on, including the election of directors.

Geoff Hampson, Chairman and CEO of the Company, states, "We are very pleased to put forward Andrés as a nominee to our Board. His decade of leadership at Mineros, together with his deep knowledge of the Colombian mining sector and his proven ability to build high-performance teams, will be a tremendous asset to Soma as we continue to grow our operations in Antioquia. We look forward to his contributions, subject to shareholder approval at the Meeting."

About Andrés Restrepo Isaza

Mr. Restrepo is a results-oriented senior executive and strategic leader with 14 years of experience in the mining industry. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA) (BVC: MINEROS), a Colombian gold mining company, from 2015 until April 2025, having joined Mineros in 2014. He is recognized for building high-performance teams united by a common objective. Mr. Restrepo has served on the boards of both private and public companies. He holds a BSc in Production Engineering from EAFIT University, Colombia, and an MC/MPA from the Edward S. Mason Program at Harvard University.

Mr. Restrepo states, "I am honored to be nominated to the Board of Soma Gold. Soma has built a strong production platform in Antioquia, a region I know well, and I believe the Company is well positioned for its next stage of growth. Having spent more than a decade in the Colombian mining industry, I have seen first-hand the importance of operational discipline, responsible community engagement and strong governance in creating lasting value. I look forward to working alongside the Board and management team to support Soma's strategy and to help build long-term value for its shareholders."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia, with a combined milling capacity of 675 TPD (Permitted for 1,400 TPD). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Credit Facility, the availability of advances under the Credit Facility and the Company's plans to purchase mineralized material from third-party producers. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the Lender demands repayment of amounts outstanding under the Credit Facility. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/12/c7259.html

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