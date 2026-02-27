Solitario Attending PDAC 2026 at Booth 2422A and Participating in One-on-One Meetings

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Solitario Resources Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce Solitario will be exhibiting at the PDAC Conference on Sunday, March 1 through Monday, March 2 in the Toronto Convention Centre. Booth 2422A is in the Investors Exchange Hall. Daily hours for the Investors Exchange are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm for both days. For more information and registration, click here.

Join us at the Solitario booth to meet management, view maps and ask questions about the exciting Golden Crest gold project slated for a multi-rig drilling program in 2026, the never-drilled Cat Creek molybdenum-rhenium project that is also scheduled for drilling in 2026, the new Bright Angel gold-copper porphyry project, and the high-grade Florida Canyon and the Lik zinc projects.

The PDAC One-on-One Program is organized by PDAC in partnership with Precious Metals Summit Conferences LLC. Management. Solitario will participate in the One-on-One Meetings Program on Monday March 2 and Tuesday March 3. The link to register is here.

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold, zinc, copper, silver and critical metals exploration projects. The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 8.0% (excluding options) and Newmont Corporation owns 9.3% of the Company's 92.1 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.3 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com.

For More Information Please Contact:

Chris Herald, President and CEO
Solitario Resources Corp.
Tel. 303-534-1030 ext. 1

SOURCE: Solitario Resources Corp.



