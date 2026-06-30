Solaris Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Solaris Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Solaris Resources Inc. ("Solaris" or the "Company") (TSX: SLS; NYSE: SLSR) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at Solaris' annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2026, have been approved. These matters included:

  • Electing each of the Company's five nominees as directors of the Company;
  • Appointing BDO Canada LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration; and
  • Ratifying and approving all unallocated entitlements under the Company's stock option plan.

A summary of the results is provided below:

Name of Nominee

 Votes For Votes Withheld
Number % Number %
Richard W. Warke 87,024,203 85.88 14,312,088 14.12
Matthew Rowlinson 100,986,897 99.66 349,394 0.34
Rodrigo Borja 89,525,908 88.35 11,810,383 11.65
Donald R. Taylor 93,406,836 92.18 7,929,455 7.82
Hans Wick 88,321,225 87.16 13,015,066 12.84


Appointment of Auditors

 Votes For Votes Withheld
Number % Number %
Appointment of Auditors 106,189,561 99.90 101,309 0.10


Approval of Unallocated Entitlements

 Votes For Votes Against
Number % Number %
Approval of unallocated entitlements under the Company's stock option plan 88,696,309 87.53 12,639,981 12.47


On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Matthew Rowlinson"
President & CEO, Director

For Further Information

Patrick Chambers, VP Business Development & Investor Relations
Email: pchambers@solarisresources.com

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris Resources is a copper-gold exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-quality assets across the Americas. Its flagship asset is the 100%-owned Warintza copper porphyry Project in southeast Ecuador. Solaris is committed to responsible mining practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, shared value creation, and long- term benefits for local communities and stakeholders.


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