SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, before market open on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Management will host a conference call at 8:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, to discuss these results.
The call will be available, live to interested parties by dialing:
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United States/Canada Toll Free:
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+1 800-225-9448
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International Toll:
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+1 203-518-9708
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Conference ID:
To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of SolarEdge's website at: Event Calendar | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.
About SolarEdge
SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com .
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Investor Contacts
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
investors@solaredge.com