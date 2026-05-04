Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2027 on May 27, 2026

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ended April 30, 2026, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Snowflake will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.
Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time on May 27, 2026. Investors and participants may attend the call by dialing 1-800-330-6730 for domestic callers and 1-646-769-9500 for international callers (Access code: 222481).
The call will also be webcast live on the Snowflake Investor Relations website .
An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the Snowflake Investor Relations website .
About Snowflake
Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,300 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest companies, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).
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Investor Contact
Katherine McCracken
Head of Investor Relations
IR@snowflake.com
Press Contact
Eszter Szikora
Head of Public Relations
Press@snowflake.com