SNDL Announces Update on Arrangement Agreement with 1CM for Acquisition of Ontario Cannabis Stores

SNDL Announces Update on Arrangement Agreement with 1CM for Acquisition of Ontario Cannabis Stores

SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL, CSE: SNDL) ("SNDL") announces that the transaction relating to the acquisition of the remaining 1CM Inc. ("1CM") Ontario retail locations, as set out in the amended and restated arrangement agreement dated December 15, 2025 (the "A&R Arrangement Agreement") is not expected to proceed following a prolonged regulatory review process that extended beyond commercially reasonable timelines contemplated by the parties.

The A&R Arrangement Agreement amended and restated the arrangement agreement dated April 9, 2025 between SNDL and 1CM (the "Original Arrangement Agreement"), pursuant to which SNDL agreed to, among other things, acquire 32 cannabis retail stores operating under the Cost Cannabis and T Cannabis banners in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan (the "Transaction") for a purchase price of $32.2 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Under the terms of the A&R Arrangement Agreement, the Transaction was structured in two stages to align with the status of provincial regulatory approvals, with an outside date of May 31, 2026 (the "Outside Date") to receive all approvals required for both stages.

The second and final closing (the "Second Closing") would have involved SNDL's acquisition of 27 cannabis retail stores in Ontario, operating under the Cost Cannabis and T Cannabis banners, for a purchase price of $27.2 million, subject to certain adjustments. The provincial regulatory approvals required in Ontario to complete the Second Closing will not likely be obtained prior to the outside date of May 31, 2026, and as such, the Second Closing is not expected to proceed.

As previously announced on January 7, 2026, SNDL completed the first closing under the A&R Arrangement Agreement, pursuant to which SNDL acquired five cannabis retail stores located in Alberta and Saskatchewan from 1CM. That transaction was completed and remains unaffected by this update.

SNDL intends to reallocate the capital previously reserved for the Ontario acquisition toward share repurchases under its existing Share Repurchase Program. As previously announced on November 21, 2025, the Share Repurchase Program authorizes SNDL to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common shares at prevailing market prices through November 20, 2026.

Under SNDL's current Share Repurchase Program, SNDL has repurchased more than 5.5 million shares since March 31, 2026, valued at approximately $11.1 million.

"While we were unable to complete the Ontario portion of the transaction, we remain confident in the strength of our retail platform and our ability to deploy capital in ways that generate long-term shareholder value. The continued repurchase of shares reflects a disciplined approach to capital allocation given SNDL's current valuation," said Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of SNDL.

ABOUT SNDL INC.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL, CSE: SNDL), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies and the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada, with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, and Spiritleaf. With products available in licensed cannabis retail locations nationally, SNDL's consumer facing cannabis brands include Top Leaf, Contraband, Palmetto, Bon Jak, La Plogue, Versus, Value Buds, Grasslands, Vacay, Pearls by Grön, No Future and Bhang Chocolate. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry. For more information, please visit www.SNDL.com.

For more information contact: 

For SNDL:

Tomas Bottger
SNDL Inc. 
O: 1.587.327.2017 
E: investors@SNDL.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements regarding SNDL's expected use of the allocated closing funds for the Transaction under its Share Repurchase Program. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "likely", "outlook", "forecast", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see "Risk Factors" in SNDL's Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2026, and the risk factors included in SNDL's other public disclosure documents, for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. SNDL is not under any obligation, and SNDL expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.   


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SNDLCSE:SNDLnasdaq:sndl
SNDL
The Conversation (0)
SNDL

SNDL

Keep Reading...
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2025.April 2025 Operating StatisticsTrading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;Trading value of CSE listed securities was $265 million;CSE issuers completed 90... Keep Reading...
KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), today announced the presentations from the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference held June 5 th are now available for online viewing. REGISTER NOW AT... Keep Reading...
KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), announced the agenda for the KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference to be held on June 5 th 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors,... Keep Reading...

CBD, Cannabis and Psychedelics: CEO's of Sundial Growers, Red Light Holland, Nass Valley Gateway and Charlottes Web Discuss New Market Opportunities, M&A and Product Innovation

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG) (OTC: NSVGF) Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Charlottes Web Holdings (TSX:... Keep Reading...

CEO's of OrganiGram, Icanic Brands, Red Light Holland, and Sundial Growers, Driving New Growth Opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelics

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN), Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL).... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Environmental Milestone achieved at Crown Mountain Project

Visible gold in multiple DD holes in Sandstone drilling

High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at Newmans

Red Mountain Secures 100% Ownership of Pioneer Tungsten

Related News

Environmental Milestone achieved at Crown Mountain Project

precious metals investing

Visible gold in multiple DD holes in Sandstone drilling

uranium investing

High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at Newmans

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Secures 100% Ownership of Pioneer Tungsten

precious metals investing

Vertigo Deposit Drilling Recommenced at White Dam

battery metals investing

Collie earthworks & civil construction to commence

gold investing

Stephen Leeb: Gold Price to US$18,000? Here's How it Can Happen