Snap Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $1,599 million

Second quarter operating cash flow was $176 million and Free Cash Flow was $121 million

Second quarter net loss of $164 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $250 million

SNAP Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Q2 reflects the progress we are making to strengthen our core business and build a more durable financial foundation for Snap," said Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO. "We grew revenue by 19%, expanded margins, and generated positive free cash flow while improving advertising performance and rapidly growing our direct revenue business. We remain focused on serving our 971 million monthly active users, delivering measurable value for advertisers, and investing with discipline to increase free cash flow per share over time."

Q2 2026 Financial Summary

  • Revenue was $1,599 million, compared to $1,345 million in the prior year, an increase of 19% year-over-year.
  • Net loss was $164 million, compared to $263 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $250 million, compared to $41 million in the prior year.
  • Operating cash flow was $176 million, compared to $88 million in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow was $121 million, compared to $24 million in the prior year.
  • Common shares outstanding was 1,682 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to 1,682 million as of June 30, 2025.

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Percent
Change

Six Months Ended
June 30,

Percent
Change

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Revenue

$

1,598,993

$

1,344,930

19

%

$

3,127,784

$

2,708,147

15

%

Operating loss

$

(170,721

)

$

(259,676

)

34

%

$

(245,170

)

$

(453,522

)

46

%

Net loss

$

(163,960

)

$

(262,570

)

38

%

$

(252,911

)

$

(402,157

)

37

%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

249,615

$

41,270

505

%

$

482,948

$

149,695

223

%

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

176,214

$

88,494

99

%

$

502,993

$

240,104

109

%

Free Cash Flow (2)

$

120,538

$

23,793

407

%

$

406,545

$

138,189

194

%

Diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.16

)

38

%

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.24

)

38

%

(1)

See page 8 for a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA. Total restructuring charges included in our consolidated statement of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and excluded from Adjusted EBITDA were $128.5 million.

(2)

See page 8 for a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

Q3 2026 Outlook

Snap Inc. will discuss its Q3 2026 outlook during its Q2 2026 Earnings Call (details below) and in its investor letter available at investor.snap.com .

Conference Call Information

Snap Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern today. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at investor.snap.com . A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

Snap Inc. uses its websites (including snap.com and investor.snap.com ) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligation under Regulation FD.

Definitions

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment.

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards includes common shares outstanding, restricted stock units, restricted stock awards, and outstanding stock options.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense), net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; payroll and other tax expense related to stock-based compensation; and certain other items impacting net income (loss) from time to time.

Constant Currency Revenue is defined as GAAP revenue in the current period translated using the prior period average monthly exchange rates for revenue transactions in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. We calculate the Constant Currency Revenue percentage change using current period Constant Currency Revenue and prior period GAAP revenue.

A Daily Active User (DAU) is defined as a registered and logged-in Snapchat user who visits Snapchat through our applications or websites at least once during a defined 24-hour period. We calculate average DAUs for a particular quarter by adding the number of DAUs on each day of that quarter and dividing that sum by the number of days in that quarter.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is defined as quarterly revenue divided by the average DAUs.

A Monthly Active User (MAU) is defined as a registered and logged-in Snapchat user who visits Snapchat through our applications or websites at least once during the 30-day period ending on the calendar month-end. We calculate average Monthly Active Users for a particular quarter by calculating the average of the MAUs as of each calendar month-end in that quarter.

Note: For adjustments and additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures and other items discussed, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures," and "Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics."

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

Snap Inc. operates Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world, and Specs Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to making computing more human, in addition to Bitmoji, Saturn, and other digital services. For more information, visit snap.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding guidance, our future results of operations or financial condition, future stock repurchase programs or stock dividends, business strategy and plans, user growth and engagement, product initiatives, objectives of management for future operations, and advertiser and partner offerings, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. We caution you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including our financial outlook, macroeconomic uncertainty, and geo-political events and conflicts, that we believe may continue to affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: our financial performance; our ability to attain and sustain profitability; our ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; our ability to attract and retain users, partners, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing our growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; our ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; our ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures, or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Additional information will be made available in our periodic report that will be filed with the SEC for the period covered by this press release and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, including future developments related to geo-political events and conflicts and macroeconomic conditions, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow, which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business and is a key financial indicator used by management. Additionally, we believe that Free Cash Flow is an important measure since we use third-party infrastructure partners to host our services and therefore we do not incur significant capital expenditures to support revenue generating activities. Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense), net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; payroll and other tax expense related to stock-based compensation; and certain other items impacting net income (loss) from time to time. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in Adjusted EBITDA.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of Constant Currency Revenue, which is defined as GAAP revenue in the current period translated using the prior period average monthly exchange rates for revenue transactions in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. We calculate the Constant Currency Revenue percentage change using current period Constant Currency Revenue and prior period GAAP revenue. We report revenue on a constant-currency basis in order to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, which we believe is helpful to investors. However, Constant Currency Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure, may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures used by other companies, and is not meant to be considered as an alternative or substitute for comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Snap Inc., "Snapchat," and our other registered and common law trade names, trademarks, and service marks are the property of Snap Inc. or our subsidiaries.

SNAP INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss

$

(163,960

)

$

(262,570

)

$

(252,911

)

$

(402,157

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

46,945

40,023

91,641

77,738

Stock-based compensation

263,189

251,886

513,229

499,224

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount (premium)

(967

)

(550

)

(1,898

)

7,092

Losses (gains) on debt and equity securities, net

(129

)

(1,208

)

716

14,592

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(66,939

)

Other

10,909

12,362

16,035

11,557

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

(67,614

)

(3,088

)

107,021

191,128

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(14,460

)

(7,058

)

(30,730

)

(29,886

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

15,734

13,797

30,848

27,920

Other assets

159

(2,117

)

(81

)

6,893

Accounts payable

(59,745

)

(94,203

)

(37,701

)

(59,943

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

155,599

147,695

87,950

(14,873

)

Operating lease liabilities

(9,011

)

(8,492

)

(21,466

)

(25,485

)

Other liabilities

(435

)

2,017

340

3,243

Net cash provided by operating activities

176,214

88,494

502,993

240,104

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of property and equipment

(55,676

)

(64,701

)

(96,448

)

(101,915

)

Purchases of strategic investments

(20,000

)

(5,934

)

(20,000

)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(25,678

)

(35,499

)

(65,048

)

(35,499

)

Purchases of marketable securities

(213,798

)

(390,866

)

(516,158

)

(626,665

)

Sales of marketable securities

55,359

425,157

287,457

437,158

Maturities of marketable securities

216,138

301,348

429,738

565,114

Other

(500

)

(500

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(24,155

)

215,439

33,107

218,193

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of notes, net of issuance costs

1,473,083

Repurchases of Class A non-voting common stock

(250,465

)

(243,473

)

(600,964

)

(500,573

)

Deferred payments for acquisitions

(2,642

)

(9,562

)

(2,642

)

(67,539

)

Repurchases of convertible notes

(1,444,626

)

Repayment of convertible notes

(36,240

)

(36,240

)

Other

(1,799

)

(1,800

)

(3,400

)

(3,699

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(254,906

)

(291,075

)

(607,006

)

(579,594

)

Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(102,847

)

12,858

(70,906

)

(121,297

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,063,338

916,079

1,031,397

1,050,234

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

960,491

$

928,937

$

960,491

$

928,937

SNAP INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$

1,598,993

$

1,344,930

$

3,127,784

$

2,708,147

Costs and expenses:

Cost of revenue

667,885

653,333

1,333,126

1,292,912

Research and development

542,092

443,325

1,020,388

867,490

Sales and marketing

298,399

257,853

537,410

515,810

General and administrative

261,338

250,095

482,030

485,457

Total costs and expenses

1,769,714

1,604,606

3,372,954

3,161,669

Operating loss

(170,721

)

(259,676

)

(245,170

)

(453,522

)

Interest income

24,672

33,199

51,131

70,217

Interest expense

(36,941

)

(27,607

)

(73,697

)

(51,006

)

Other income (expense), net

21,502

(823

)

20,488

48,246

Loss before income taxes

(161,488

)

(254,907

)

(247,248

)

(386,065

)

Income tax expense

(2,472

)

(7,663

)

(5,663

)

(16,092

)

Net loss

$

(163,960

)

$

(262,570

)

$

(252,911

)

$

(402,157

)

Net loss per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders:

Basic

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.24

)

Diluted

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.24

)

Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share:

Basic

1,663,449

1,674,854

1,675,483

1,685,544

Diluted

1,663,449

1,674,854

1,675,483

1,685,544

SNAP INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value)

June 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

(unaudited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

958,848

$

1,030,435

Marketable securities

1,700,910

1,910,137

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

1,237,338

1,372,237

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

309,533

272,065

Total current assets

4,206,629

4,584,874

Property and equipment, net

586,268

578,075

Operating lease right-of-use assets

562,091

506,216

Intangible assets, net

94,306

66,613

Goodwill

1,780,133

1,720,769

Other assets

240,733

221,255

Total assets

$

7,470,160

$

7,677,802

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

177,419

$

219,793

Operating lease liabilities

47,823

48,479

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,054,528

971,627

Short-term debt, net

153,159

46,969

Total current liabilities

1,432,929

1,286,868

Long-term debt, net

3,381,448

3,489,860

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

643,317

557,823

Other liabilities

85,378

61,756

Total liabilities

5,543,072

5,396,307

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Class A non-voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 3,000,000 shares authorized, 1,471,658 shares issued, 1,428,131 shares outstanding at June 30, 2026, and 3,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,073 shares issued, 1,457,403 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025.

15

15

Class B voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 700,000 shares authorized, 22,523 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

Class C voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 260,888 shares authorized, 231,627 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

2

2

Treasury stock, at cost. 43,527 and 44,670 shares of Class A non-voting common stock at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

(424,577

)

(435,722

)

Additional paid-in capital

17,143,598

16,637,324

Accumulated deficit

(14,800,691

)

(13,946,816

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

8,741

26,692

Total stockholders' equity

1,927,088

2,281,495

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,470,160

$

7,677,802

SNAP INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Free Cash Flow reconciliation:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

176,214

$

88,494

$

502,993

$

240,104

Less:

Purchases of property and equipment

(55,676

)

(64,701

)

(96,448

)

(101,915

)

Free Cash Flow

$

120,538

$

23,793

$

406,545

$

138,189

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:

Net loss

$

(163,960

)

$

(262,570

)

$

(252,911

)

$

(402,157

)

Add (deduct):

Interest income

(24,672

)

(33,199

)

(51,131

)

(70,217

)

Interest expense

36,941

27,607

73,697

51,006

Other expense (income), net

(21,502

)

823

(20,488

)

(48,246

)

Income tax expense

2,472

7,663

5,663

16,092

Depreciation and amortization

45,599

40,023

90,295

77,738

Stock-based compensation expense

236,680

251,886

486,720

499,224

Payroll and other tax expense related to stock-based compensation

9,552

9,037

22,598

26,255

Restructuring charges (1)

128,505

128,505

Adjusted EBITDA

$

249,615

$

41,270

$

482,948

$

149,695

(1)

Restructuring charges primarily include cash severance, stock-based compensation expense, and other charges associated with the restructuring. These charges are not reflective of underlying trends in our business.

Total depreciation and amortization expense by function:

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Depreciation and amortization expense (1) :

Cost of revenue

$

1,384

$

1,505

$

2,847

$

2,925

Research and development

32,615

24,849

60,775

47,836

Sales and marketing

7,711

5,108

14,346

9,931

General and administrative

5,235

8,561

13,673

17,046

Total

$

46,945

$

40,023

$

91,641

$

77,738

(1)

Depreciation and amortization expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 includes restructuring charges.

SNAP INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense by function:

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Stock-based compensation expense (1) :

Cost of revenue

$

2,811

$

1,656

$

4,397

$

3,090

Research and development

193,501

166,809

367,417

323,497

Sales and marketing

47,342

48,710

92,674

103,150

General and administrative

19,535

34,711

48,741

69,487

Total

$

263,189

$

251,886

$

513,229

$

499,224

(1)

Stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 includes restructuring charges.

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Constant Currency Revenue reconciliation:

GAAP revenue

$

1,598,993

$

1,344,930

$

3,127,784

$

2,708,147

Effect of using prior period foreign exchange rates on current period revenue

(7,941

)

(36,358

)

Constant Currency Revenue

$

1,591,052

$

3,091,426

GAAP revenue percentage change

19

%

15

%

Constant Currency Revenue percentage change

18

%

14

%

SNAP INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND BUSINESS METRICS

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per user amounts, unaudited)

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2026

Cash Flows and Shares

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

151,610

$

88,494

$

146,488

$

269,578

$

326,779

$

176,214

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - YoY (year-over-year)

72

%

514

%

26

%

17

%

116

%

99

%

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - TTM (trailing twelve months)

$

476,738

$

586,609

$

617,225

$

656,170

$

831,339

$

919,059

Purchases of property and equipment

$

(37,214

)

$

(64,701

)

$

(53,044

)

$

(64,022

)

$

(40,772

)

$

(55,676

)

Purchases of property and equipment - YoY

(26

)%

24

%

20

%

33

%

10

%

(14

)%

Purchases of property and equipment - TTM

$

(181,592

)

$

(194,231

)

$

(203,234

)

$

(218,981

)

$

(222,539

)

$

(213,514

)

Free Cash Flow

$

114,396

$

23,793

$

93,444

$

205,556

$

286,007

$

120,538

Free Cash Flow - YoY

202

%

132

%

30

%

13

%

150

%

407

%

Free Cash Flow - TTM

$

295,146

$

392,378

$

413,991

$

437,189

$

608,800

$

705,545

Common shares outstanding

1,686,678

1,682,350

1,710,909

1,711,554

1,697,270

1,682,281

Common shares outstanding - YoY

3

%

2

%

2

%

1

%

1

%

%

Shares underlying stock-based awards

136,044

144,011

150,460

168,060

189,878

198,569

Shares underlying stock-based awards - YoY

(7

)%

%

13

%

24

%

40

%

38

%

Total common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards

1,822,722

1,826,361

1,861,369

1,879,614

1,887,148

1,880,850

Total common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards - YoY

1.9

%

1.6

%

3.1

%

3.0

%

3.5

%

3.0

%

Results of Operations

Revenue

$

1,363,217

$

1,344,930

$

1,506,839

$

1,716,461

$

1,528,791

$

1,598,993

Revenue - YoY

14

%

9

%

10

%

10

%

12

%

19

%

Revenue - TTM

$

5,529,842

$

5,638,004

$

5,772,269

$

5,931,447

$

6,097,021

$

6,351,084

Constant Currency Revenue

$

1,370,500

$

1,334,606

$

1,494,999

$

1,695,488

$

1,500,374

$

1,591,052

Constant Currency Revenue - YoY

15

%

8

%

9

%

9

%

10

%

18

%

Revenue by region (1)

North America

$

831,691

$

820,600

$

897,814

$

1,025,498

$

851,253

$

942,883

North America - YoY

12

%

7

%

5

%

6

%

2

%

15

%

North America - TTM

$

3,425,815

$

3,478,855

$

3,519,048

$

3,575,603

$

3,595,165

$

3,717,448

Europe

$

224,015

$

265,343

$

297,950

$

341,134

$

323,852

$

353,806

Europe - YoY

14

%

15

%

20

%

19

%

45

%

33

%

Europe - TTM

$

989,783

$

1,025,291

$

1,074,339

$

1,128,442

$

1,228,279

$

1,316,742

Rest of World

$

307,511

$

258,987

$

311,075

$

349,829

$

353,686

$

302,304

Rest of World - YoY

20

%

8

%

17

%

16

%

15

%

17

%

Rest of World - TTM

$

1,114,244

$

1,133,858

$

1,178,882

$

1,227,402

$

1,273,577

$

1,316,894

Operating income (loss)

$

(193,846

)

$

(259,676

)

$

(128,362

)

$

49,717

$

(74,449

)

$

(170,721

)

Operating income (loss) - YoY

42

%

(2

)%

26

%

285

%

62

%

34

%

Operating income (loss) - Margin

(14

)%

(19

)%

(9

)%

3

%

(5

)%

(11

)%

Operating income (loss) - TTM

$

(647,908

)

$

(653,609

)

$

(608,761

)

$

(532,167

)

$

(412,770

)

$

(323,815

)

Net income (loss)

$

(139,587

)

$

(262,570

)

$

(103,541

)

$

45,209

$

(88,951

)

$

(163,960

)

Net income (loss) - YoY

54

%

(6

)%

32

%

397

%

36

%

38

%

Net income (loss) - Margin

(10

)%

(20

)%

(7

)%

3

%

(6

)%

(10

)%

Net income (loss) - TTM

$

(532,353

)

$

(546,303

)

$

(496,597

)

$

(460,489

)

$

(409,853

)

$

(311,243

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

108,425

$

41,270

$

182,038

$

357,746

$

233,333

$

249,615

Adjusted EBITDA - YoY

137

%

(25

)%

38

%

30

%

115

%

505

%

Adjusted EBITDA - Margin (2)

8

%

3

%

12

%

21

%

15

%

16

%

Adjusted EBITDA - TTM

$

571,371

$

557,664

$

607,740

$

689,479

$

814,387

$

1,022,732

(1)

Total revenue for geographic reporting is apportioned to each region based on our estimate of where revenue-generating activities occur, which is generally determined by the billing address of the customer. For advertising revenue, we allocate revenue based on the geographic location where advertising impressions are delivered, as this approximates revenue based on user activity. This allocation is consistent with how we determine ARPU.

(2)

We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP revenue.

SNAP INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND BUSINESS METRICS (continued)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per user amounts, unaudited)

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2026

Other

DAU (in millions) (1)

460

469

477

474

483

493

DAU - YoY

9

%

9

%

8

%

5

%

5

%

5

%

DAU by region (in millions)

North America

99

98

98

94

92

92

North America - YoY

(1

)%

(2

)%

(3

)%

(5

)%

(7

)%

(7

)%

Europe

99

100

100

98

97

98

Europe - YoY

3

%

3

%

1

%

(1

)%

(2

)%

(2

)%

Rest of World

262

271

280

282

294

303

Rest of World - YoY

16

%

15

%

15

%

11

%

12

%

12

%

MAU (in millions)

913

932

943

946

956

971

MAU - YoY

7

%

7

%

7

%

6

%

5

%

4

%

ARPU

$

2.96

$

2.87

$

3.16

$

3.62

$

3.17

$

3.25

ARPU - YoY

5

%

%

2

%

5

%

7

%

13

%

ARPU by region

North America

$

8.41

$

8.33

$

9.20

$

10.88

$

9.23

$

10.26

North America - YoY

13

%

9

%

8

%

12

%

10

%

23

%

Europe

$

2.26

$

2.65

$

2.99

$

3.47

$

3.34

$

3.62

Europe - YoY

11

%

13

%

19

%

20

%

48

%

36

%

Rest of World

$

1.17

$

0.96

$

1.11

$

1.24

$

1.20

$

1.00

Rest of World - YoY

4

%

(6

)%

2

%

5

%

3

%

4

%

Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel)

5,061

5,206

5,194

5,261

5,381

4,723

Employees - YoY

5

%

10

%

8

%

7

%

6

%

(9

)%

Depreciation and amortization expense

Cost of revenue

$

1,420

$

1,505

$

1,016

$

1,818

$

1,463

$

1,384

Research and development

22,987

24,849

27,127

26,568

28,160

32,615

Sales and marketing

4,823

5,108

5,487

5,945

6,635

7,711

General and administrative

8,485

8,561

8,884

9,050

8,438

5,235

Total

$

37,715

$

40,023

$

42,514

$

43,381

$

44,696

$

46,945

Depreciation and amortization expense - YoY

(10

)%

6

%

9

%

10

%

19

%

17

%

Stock-based compensation expense

Cost of revenue

$

1,434

$

1,656

$

2,327

$

2,009

$

1,586

$

2,811

Research and development

156,688

166,809

171,649

185,456

173,916

193,501

Sales and marketing

54,440

48,710

51,236

43,627

45,332

47,342

General and administrative

34,776

34,711

35,151

26,146

29,206

19,535

Total

$

247,338

$

251,886

$

260,363

$

257,238

$

250,040

$

263,189

Stock-based compensation expense - YoY

(6

)%

(3

)%

%

%

1

%

4

%

(1)

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Investors and Analysts:
ir@snap.com

Press:
press@snap.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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