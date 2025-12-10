Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 9th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 9 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"We're excited to spotlight a dynamic group of small-cap companies at our December 9th conference," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "These issuers are operating at the forefront of innovation, and this event gives them a powerful stage to connect with investors who are eager to discover growth stories early. It's a great opportunity for companies to broaden their reach and for investors to engage directly with leadership in real time."

December 9 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:30 AM Northstar Clean Technologies (OTCQB: ROOOF | TSXV: ROOF,OTC:ROOOF)
11:00 AM Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCQX: FECCF | TSX: FEC)
11:30 AM Dotz Nano Ltd. (OTCQB: DTZNY | ASX: DTZ)
12:00 PM Ethema Health Corporation (OTCID: GRST)
12:30 PM Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: CCDSF | TSXV: CCDS)
1:00 PM Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQB: CBWTF | TSX: XLY)
1:30 PM DarkPulse, Inc. (OTCQB: DPLS)
2:00 PM Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI)
2:30 PM Telo Genomics Corp. (OTCQB: TDSGF | TSXV: TELO)
3:00 PM Cyberloq Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: CLOQ)
3:30 PM Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID: XONI)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


