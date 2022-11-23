



Overvie Zinc is widely used for manufacturing galvanized steel, UV protection and creating oxides. The base metal’s high thermal conductivity has also made it an essential material for clean technologies. As a result, the Canadian government has designated zinc a critical metal due to its essential use in emerging renewable technologies. The spot price of zinc is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.9 percent between 2022 and 2030, showing the impact of emerging uses on the zinc market. The Northwest Territories in Canada are largely underexplored yet potentially rich in zinc deposits. Mining in the Northwest Territories has significant impact on First Nations communities and it’s become essential for any mining project to have the full support and cooperation of the Indigenous communities on whose lands these projects reside. Therefore, building valuable working relationships with the local, Indigenous groups is essential for any mining operation’s success. Natural Resources Canada actively promotes and encourages partnering with Indigenous communities early on, seeking to establish a mutual understanding and beneficial agreement for all parties involved. Additionally, the McGill University Institute for the Study of International Development (ISID) advises that working with Indigenous Peoples is essential to proper governance of a mining project by enabling decision-making and engagement practices of both parties. Vancouver-based exploration and development mining company Slave Lake Zinc (CSE: Vancouver-based exploration and development mining company Slave Lake Zinc (CSE: SLZ ) is an organization that recognizes the importance of a sound partnership with Indigenous communities. The company’s flagship O’Connor Lake zinc project, in the under-explored South Slave Region of the Northwest Territories, is located on Indigenous land owned by the Métis Nation. Slave Lake has worked closely with the Métis Nation to establish collaborative agreements designed to benefit both parties to advance the project area by providing economic and employment opportunities to the Métis Nation.

These agreements allowed for an expanded land package of 76.25 square kilometers for Slave Lake, which is 15 times greater than the original 1948 lease. The area is highly prospective and underexplored, having received no attention for at least three decades. Slave Lake conducted thorough airborne geophysics surveys throughout the area. These surveys provided Indigenous communities the essential information about the prospect and its potential. The O’Connor Lake project was initially discovered in 1948 and indicated high-grade deposits of zinc, lead, copper and precious metals. This discovery led to additional exploratory efforts up to 1952, before it was deemed uneconomical to continue based on market conditions at the time. The project was the topic of a doctoral thesis that demonstrated and gave Slave Lake further confidence in the asset's potential. An excerpt from Bansi Prusti’s dissertation for the department of geological sciences at McGill University in Montreal states, “It is apparent that all the mineralized quartz veins occurring in this map-area have had similar origin and that they are probably hydrothermal.” An experienced management team, with expertise throughout the mining industry and a track record of developing successful projects, provides confidence in the company’s ability to take the project toward full development.

Key Project O’Connor Lake Project

The O’Connor Lake project covers 76.25 square kilometers and is approximately 185 kilometers from Yellowknife by air. Historical results indicate the presence of high-grade zinc, lead, copper and precious metals, yet the asset has not received any exploration with modern technologies and techniques. The current expanded land package is more than 15 times the original claim, as Slave Lake is aware of nearby showings that have only been mapped from the shore. The company has worked closely with First Nations communities to create mutually beneficial agreements. Project Highlights: Mutually Beneficial Collaboration Agreement : The agreement with Indigenous communities prioritizes collaboration between the parties throughout all project stages.

: The agreement with Indigenous communities prioritizes collaboration between the parties throughout all project stages. Airborne Geophysics Survey : Slave Lake Zinc’s airborne geophysics campaign resulted in exploration results that demonstrate the economic benefits of the mine. The airborne campaign flew a 900-kilometer line survey to directly show First Nations communities the potential of the asset, rather than simply requesting cooperation.

: Slave Lake Zinc’s airborne geophysics campaign resulted in exploration results that demonstrate the economic benefits of the mine. The airborne campaign flew a 900-kilometer line survey to directly show First Nations communities the potential of the asset, rather than simply requesting cooperation. Excellent Existing Infrastructure: The asset is approximately 60 kilometers from a hydroelectric power station. Additionally, the project’s area is 149 kilometers from Pine Point, operated by Osisko Metals, which provides year-round, all-weather road access and year-round supply access. The O’Connor can also be accessed from Yellowknife by air.