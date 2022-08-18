GamingInvesting News

On August 18th, 2022 SKYPlay Inc. announced that it signed a contract with Retrocat to onboard 'Project D'(TBA) on its blockchain platform, "SKYPlay" that will be released at the end of this month.

'Project D' is a maiden game by Jongbeom Lee as the CEO of Retrocat and will be available on SKYPlay within this year as an eP2E(easy play-to-earn) game.

CEO Jongbeom Lee has experience in global game development and publishing across various genres such as 'Goddess Kiss', 'Ocean Tales', and 'Galaxy Tornado on WEMIX'.

Under the leadership of the Singapore corporation, SKYPlay Inc. listed its cryptocurrency, SKYPlay Token(SKP) on MEXC, one of the global leading cryptocurrency trading platforms. SKYPlay Inc. will develop and publish a series of eP2E games based on the Polygon(MATIC) network, and will also release three games including the first game, Coin Grid within this year.

Prior to the debut of SKYPlay's platform, the global pre-registration of Coin Grid began from the 11th of this month and it is currently ongoing at SKYPlay website (skyplay.io). The game will be released with the timeline of the platform's beta release in this month.

Sang-ok Chang, the CEO of SKYPlay Inc. stated, "We are constantly pursuing partnerships with small to medium-sized game creators to establish ourselves as a globally recognized and self-reliant platform together with game developers. Please look forward to it as we internalize and implement our identity as the platform that offers entertainment with various content services in addition to games."

Jongbeom Lee , the CEO of Retrocat said, "We put all our hard work into developing games that create synergy with blockchain technology. Retrocat is pleased to cooperate with SKYPlay for our first game service release. We will deliver more valuable experience to users based on our previous development and publishing experience."

SKYPlay
SKYPlay will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including easy P2E games, sports, education, music, and art-all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX.

Retrocat
The nature of the game does not change even as time changes.
Our goal is to find the pure essence of the game; develop and service based on our goal in accordance with the market's needs.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyplay-and-retrocat-signed-a-contract-for-a-new-games-onboarding-301607600.html

SOURCE SKYPlay

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/18/c8215.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetEase Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Edmodo Announced Closure of its B2C version to Focus on Country Rollout Opportunities

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, announced that Edmodo, its subsidiary, has decided to shut down its free B2C version (Edmodo.com) with effect from 22 September 2022 to focus its resources in pursuing revenue-producing country rollout B2G opportunities with the popular learning platform [1] .

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

While Edmodo.com has been one of the most widely-used free learning communities and has been loved and used by millions of teachers, students and parents around the world, Edmodo has in recent years made significant progress in discussions to roll out a similar B2G based platform in multiple countries [1] , including Egypt , Thailand and Ghana , as part of the Company's strategy to provide best-in-class blended learning solutions. The shutdown of the free B2C platform (Edmodo.com) will allow the Company to focus its effort in better optimizing the B2G platform to fit the needs of the different countries, ultimately creating value for users that will be consistent with the blended learning vision of the Company. In addition, the Company expects to realize substantial savings in operating cost, which will accelerate the path to reaching operating profitability of its education business.

[1] The B2G platform will be offered in markets outside of the United States

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edmodo-announced-closure-of-its-b2c-version-to-focus-on-country-rollout-opportunities-301608283.html

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gameflip Teams Up with Polygon Studios to Make Blockchain Accessible for Game Developers of All Sizes

Gameflip is excited to announce their collaboration with Polygon Studios to bring immersive and engaging Web3 games onto the Polygon Ecosystem. This combines Gameflip's industry-leading platform with Polygon's layer-2 scaling infrastructure to build a new, borderless economy for gamers.

"At Gameflip, we strive to make blockchain technology accessible for game developers of all sizes, enabling them to onboard their games and users onto the blockchain frictionlessly. We're thrilled to collaborate with Polygon to bring in scalable, interoperable, and secured solutions to help game developers thrive." said JT Nguyen, CEO of Gameflip.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AviaGames CEO Vickie Chen to Participate in Startup Panel at devcom Developer Conference

Fireside Chat Session Dives into the Challenges of Building a Startup

-

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Special Olympics and Microsoft Level Up for 2022 Gaming for Inclusion

Second Annual Esports Experience Will Include Immersive Leadership Training for Three Special Olympics Athletes to Become Shoutcasters for the Broadcast

Special Olympics is excited to showcase the second annual Gaming for Inclusion esports experience presented by Microsoft September 10, 2022 . Following its successful debut in 2021, Gaming for Inclusion will bring together Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners to compete in Rocket League on Xbox and PC for the chance to play alongside celebrity supporters of Special Olympics, including NFL legend Jamaal Charles TikTok influencer and content creator vaultboy, and WWE Superstars on September 17 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Americas Cardroom's $25 Million OSS Cub3d Reaches Dramatic Conclusion with the BOSS

Talk about a way to wrap up the summer. US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom has its $25 Million OSS Cub3d end in dramatic fashion with the Bigger Online Super Series . The high roller series runs today through Monday, August 29th .

"Our Bigger Online Super Series is nicknamed the BOSS for more reasons than one," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "Our players love this series that's designed for high rollers, as it's the perfect way to end the $25 Million OSS Cub3d."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×