Sky Gold Sets Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Sky Gold CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG,OTC:SRKZF)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) announces it has set 2,000,000 options at an exercise price of $0.05 good for 2 years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects in North America. The Company's flagship Evening Star Property, located in the prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend, hosts multiple high-priority gold and copper targets, including Tower Gold, High Life, Gold Bug, and Evening Star. The project site has excellent infrastructure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike England
CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Tel: 1-604-683-3995

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



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