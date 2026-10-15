Skunk Works and the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre Expand Strategic Collaboration

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® (NYSE: LMT) and The Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) today announced a broadening of their strategic partnership at NL-US Defense Industry Days. What began two years ago as an exploratory Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has matured into a high-impact collaboration, rapidly transitioning advanced technologies from the research lab into operational solutions that directly support the mission readiness of the Royal Netherlands Air Force.
This agreement between the two like-minded organizations highlights the power of combined world-class expertise with global industry leadership to accelerate critical technological breakthroughs. Skunk Works has a more than 80-year history of developing groundbreaking aerospace systems and continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions globally for America and allied nations. Skunk Works' visionary focus on innovation aligns with NLR's mission of making aerospace technology more sustainable, safer, more efficient, and more effective.
Proven results driving future innovation
Since the inception of this MOU, the two organizations have successfully navigated complex operational and security environments inherent to confidential high-tech development. By establishing robust joint frameworks, workshops, and specialized working groups, NLR and Skunk Works have bridged distinct organizational cultures. This operational success has unlocked more opportunities, paving the way for a deeper and more ambitious roadmap.
"We believe that modern aerospace development relies on global integration rather than isolation, making cross-border partnerships essential to deliver systems that no single nation can build alone," said Tineke van der Veen, CEO at Royal NLR. "Referring to the Dutch Defence White Paper 2026, NATO is the cornerstone of our defense, with the United States as our most important ally. Together with Skunk Works, we're committed to cooperate to solve the highest priorities of the air force for the challenges ahead of us."
"Lockheed Martin is excited about continued partnership with NLR through expansion of this MOU," said Ron Fehlen, vice president and general manager of Skunk Works. "We have matured specific projects with cutting-edge technologies, such as Thermoplastics, and through our continued collaboration, we will develop new solutions to address pressing aerospace and defense challenges."
In this next phase, we'll focus on four key pillars. These include connectivity to the Dutch industrial base, coordination on military operational analysis, alignment on technology roadmaps, and collaboration on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). We'll position the Dutch defense industrial base within the international supply chain, bridge the gap between mission needs and capability requirements, and work together on enabling technologies.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.
About Royal NLR – Netherlands Aerospace Centre
Royal NLR operates as an objective and independent research centre, making aerospace more sustainable, safer, more efficient and more effective. As part of this, NLR offers innovative solutions and technical expertise, creating a strong competitive position for the commercial sector. More information at www.nlr.org.
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SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics