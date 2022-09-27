GamingInvesting News

Collection Highlighted by Immersive Audio, Crystal-Clear Communications and All-Day Comfort

- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones 1 and True Wireless Earbuds 2 under $100 announced today its re-entry to the gaming category 3 with a trio of value-packed headsets for all skill levels. Offering compatibility across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and mobile, the all-new SLYR, SLYR Pro and PLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headsets were purpose built for gamers, delivering rich, detailed sound, crystal-clear communications and all-day comfort. The collection is rolling out now at Skullcandy.com starting at $59.99 MSRP for SLYR and ranging to $129.99 MSRP for PLYR.

Skullcandy Amplifies Gaming Experience with All-New, Multi-Platform Compatible Headsets

"Everyone knows Skullcandy offers a premium sound experience and getting back into gaming is something our fans have been requesting for years–We're stoked to release our new multi-platform gaming collection into the wild," said Jason Luthman , Director of Global Product Management, Skullcandy. "As gamers will attest, exceptional audio, seamless communication and comfort are absolutely crucial. From illuminating unique nuances with personalized audio profiles, to executing crystal-clear player-to-player comms, we packed PLYR, SLYR Pro and SLYR with the must-have technologies gamers demand for fully immersive play."

The ideal lifestyle-to-livestream audio companion, PLYR — the collection's flagship offering — is perfect for gamers who desire maximum flexibility to play both wired or wirelessly via Bluetooth. To add maximum dimension to the audio experience, PLYR adapted Skullcandy's well-known Personal Sound technology, re-engineering it specifically for gaming. Like prescription glasses, but for your ears, the enhanced technology is called Enhanced Sound Perception (ESP) and requires users to take an innovative hearing test to tune audio drivers specifically to the user's unique hearing.

To deliver crystal clear communications, PLYR features Clear Voice Smart Mic™, which leverages artificial intelligence to isolate the speaker's voice and cut out background noises, such as keyboard clicks. The technology works with both the boom mic, and on-board headset mic if boom mic is removed. Dual-connect capabilities enables users to connect via wired and wireless connection to stream audio from two separate devices, simultaneously 4 . Lastly, an adjustable suspension headband reduces pressure on top of the head — an absolute must for all-day play.

For gamers seeking a premium wired-only gaming experience, SLYR Pro is the answer, offering must-have features like ESP and Clear Voice Smart Mic technology with detachable boom mic. SLYR Pro also sports a slightly redesigned headband for those who prefer a more classic, yet comfortable fit.

Casual gamers seeking an entry-level solution will want to turn their attention to SLYR. Supreme Sound maximizes the gaming experience, providing premium in-game audio depth to ensure users not only hear enemies creeping up from behind, but also the roar of the crowd. SLYR also features a bi-directional removable boom mic that enables focused voice pickup, ensuring gamers can seamlessly communicate and collaborate with clarity in multiplayer settings.

PLYR, SLYR Pro and SLYR models are all constructed from tough, lightweight materials, each boasting head-conforming, memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture wicking, breathable material. Easy-to-reach, on-board controls across each headset enables gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference. Boom mics are also equipped with a mic-status LED so players know at a glance when they're on mute or "on air." SLYR Pro and PLYR models also include the ability to toggle through various gaming EQs, including ESP and custom EQ.

Tech specs tied to Skullcandy's multi-platform compatible gaming headsets include:

PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset – $129.99 MSRP
  • Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Technology - Enables enhanced power management and stronger connectivity to media and gaming devices
  • Enhanced Sound Perception - A hearing test tunes audio levels to match user's unique hearing needs
  • Skullcandy Supreme Sound - Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound
  • Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software - Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced, customizable audio
  • Clear Voice Smart Mic - AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications
  • Mute & Volume Control - Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference
  • Adjustable Suspension Headband - Reduces pressure on top of the head for true, all-day comfort
  • Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge - Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic
    • Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C
  • Built-In Tile Finding Technology - If the headset is misplaced, simply 'ring' it from the Tile app
  • Skull-HQ Software : Available for both PC and Mobile App.
SLYR Pro Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset $99.99 MSRP
  • Enhanced Sound Perception - A hearing test tunes audio levels to match user's unique hearing needs
  • Clear Voice Smart Mic - AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications
  • Skullcandy Supreme Sound - Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound
  • Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software - Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced, customizable audio
  • Mute & Volume Control - Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference
  • Durable, Lightweight Design - Constructed from tough, lightweight materials including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture wicking and breathable material
  • Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge - Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic
    • Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C
  • Built-In Tile Finding Technology - If the headset is misplaced, simply 'ring' it from the Tile app
  • Skull-HQ Software: Available on PC only.
SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – $59.99 MSRP
  • Skullcandy Supreme Sound - Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound
  • Bi-Directional Mic - Improves voice pickup for enhanced communications
  • Mute & Volume Control - Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference
  • Durable, Lightweight Design - Constructed from tough, lightweight materials including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture wicking and breathable material

And in typical Skullcandy style, each headset is beautifully designed and set off with a unique digitized aesthetic, blending the nostalgia of gaming with a modern form factor. SLYR and SLYR Pro are being offered in three colorways: Black DigiHype, Green DigiHype and Blue DigiHype, with PLYR available in Black DigiHype.

For more information on Skullcandy's gaming collection visit Skullcandy.com or follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Twitter and Facebook .

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Average Sales Price Under $100 ; Jan. 3, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022 combined.

2 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; Average Sales Price Under $100 ; Jan. 3, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022 , combined.

3 Skullcandy created the Astro brand and was sold off in 2017 to Logitech.

4 Ultra Low-Latency Wireless Transmitter (sold separately, $24.99 MSRP) enables users to game wirelessly.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah . Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop , home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com .

