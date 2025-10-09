Sixth Straight Year: Akamai Named a Customers' Choice in 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" for Cloud WAAP

Akamai's has a 99% Customer Willingness to Recommend rating

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, announced that Akamai App & API Protector has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" for Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP). This marks the sixth consecutive year Akamai has been recognized as a Customers' Choice, with 99% of customers saying they would recommend the solution (99% of 133 overall reviews as of July 2025 ).

Gartner defines WAAP as a category of security solutions designed to protect web applications and APIs from different types of attacks, irrespective of the hosting location. The "Voice of the Customer" report consolidates peer reviews from verified end users, offering a trusted perspective for IT decision-makers.

"Our goal is simple: protect our customers' most critical applications and APIs wherever they do business," said Rupesh Chokshi , Senior Vice President and General Manager of Application Security at Akamai. "In my opinion, being named a Customers' Choice once again — based entirely on customer feedback — is a true testament to the trust our users place in us."

Here's what some Akamai customers had to say in their reviews:

"Great product, reliable, stable and performant. Additionally, it's got brilliant tech support." — Head of Technology, Media

" Excellent Support, Timely responses, Expert advices from the team. " — Technical Program Manager, Retail

"Best in the industry. The UI is easy to navigate and provides options for customization as required." — IT Security & Risk Management Associate, Insurance

"Akamai has been an excellent partner. They are very attentive when issues arise and are quick to answer questions." — IT Manager, Retail

"A true market leader in what they do. Their post sale customer service is second to none." — IT Director, Media

"Akamai has consistently delivered exceptional performance over the last 15 years, both in terms of service and quality." — Procurement Director, Media

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, Peer Contributions, 30 September 2025 .

Report was named 'Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Web Application Firewalls' in 2020-21 and changed to 'Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Web Application and API Protection' in 2022 and as 'Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection' in 2023-24. GARTNER® is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS™ is a registered trademark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

