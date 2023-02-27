FireFox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Receives Antiviral Testing Results

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has received results from its research collaboration with the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (" ICGEB ") to advance Sirona's antiviral library of compounds.

The ICGEB has successfully screened a library of 20 compounds produced at Sirona's subsidiary TFChem as potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 using specialized assays developed at the centre. The work was performed at the ICGEB's Laboratory of Molecular Virology located in Trieste, Italy under the direction of Dr Alessandro Marcello, an internationally recognized expert in Human Virology . Of the 20 compounds, 6 showed antiviral activity with one of particular interest. The selective index of the compounds, which relates to potency verse toxicity, is not sufficient to choose a lead compound. Based on these results and other research, the team at TFChem will expand the library to add 5 to 10 new compounds. Sirona's collaboration agreement with the ICGEB will be extended to test these new molecules. Testing is scheduled to begin in the next 2 months.

"These results are promising, and the initial testing has provided a roadmap for the technology. Our next batch of compounds are currently being created and advances are made possible by the results we've received," reports Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Chief Scientific Officer. "In all of our projects (TFC-039, TFC-1067 and TFC-1394) the lead molecules were the result of modifications to earlier versions which is normal in the drug discovery process. We remain optimistic that we will generate a new anti-viral compound to fight SARS-CoV-2 and many other viruses. We strongly believe we are on the right track and will be continuing this project accordingly."

The company is looking forward to updating shareholders as we advance our portfolio of projects. We continue to progress on all fronts.

About the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology

Established in 1983 as a special project of UNIDO, the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology - ICGEB is an independent intergovernmental organization with HQ in Trieste (Italy) and with additional laboratories in New Delhi (India) and Cape Town (South Africa). It counts almost 70 Member States. The ICGEB is a not for profit IGO – any revenues generated are re-invested in research and in the funding programs for capacity building in its Member States. The Vision of the ICGEB is to be the world's leading intergovernmental Organization for research, training, and technology transfer in the field of Life Sciences and Biotechnology. Its Mission is to combine scientific research with capacity enhancement, thereby promoting sustainable global development ( https://www.icgeb.org/ ).

The Molecular Virology Group in Trieste studies the detection and molecular mechanisms of different arboviruses and has been mainly involved in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic providing support to the ICGEB Member countries. Activities included in the formulation for protocols for SARS-CoV-2 molecular and serological diagnostics, online tutorials and reagents to be able to develop low-cost in-house assays. COVID-19 viruses circulating in several countries have been sequenced for the first time and made available to the scientific community. A pipeline for testing antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 has been set-up allowing the identification of novel drug candidates.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:
Jonathan Williams
Managing Director
Momentum PR
Phone:  1.450.332.6939
Email: jwilliams@momentumpr.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the advancement of 20 antiviral compounds to In Vitro testing. The compounds will be shipped to the Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research for evaluation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

Sirona's French subsidiary, TFChem, has created a novel and patentable library of 20 compounds that are designed to target the COVID-19 virus by targeting the host cell and not the virus itself. When a virus enters a cell, it induces a "cytopathic effect" which refers to structural changes in the host cell, that allow the virus to replicate. In SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes plaque-like effects in the human cells of the lung. Mechanisms such as cell fusion, apoptosis (death) and destruction of epithelium integrity are all observed in the plaque regions (Nature Communications, 2020, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17796-z ). Sirona's antiviral compounds are intended to prevent the cytopathic effect from occurring.

The results will be completed in approximately 6 weeks.

"Since the compounds are designed to target the host cell and not the virus itself, we have a unique approach that is based on our proprietary technology . We have seen the number of variants that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has. It will continue to mutate, creating new strains, so there is a strong need for compounds like these that are not targeted to a specific virus," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem. "It is now time to push this program as quickly as possible, adding to a robust and valuable pipeline that will attract the right kind of partners. For this project, we have already been in preliminary discussion with a company that has expertise in antiviral clinical trials. The results from these preliminary studies will be key to moving forward with potential partners in 2022."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential. Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces that it has received notice that the development of Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, will be discontinued by Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals (" Wanbang ") as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in China .

TFC-039 was licensed to Wanbang, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, in 2014. Sirona received a total of USD 1.5 million in up front and milestone payments.

"To this point, Wanbang has remained dedicated to the development of the drug, completing the IND and advancing through and completing its Phase I clinical trials. During 2021, they indicated that they were extensively analyzing the clinical results and that delays were the result of COVID closures and restrictions. This year, Empagliflozin (developed by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly ) failed to uphold patent protection in China , which created a generic environment for SGLT2 inhibitors. It was reported to us TFC-039 performed well in the clinical trials, however, given the generic situation, it did not make good business sense for Wanbang to continue a lengthy and costly development", said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem.

"While this is disappointing, we still see a path forward for TFC-039. We are working on several opportunities (both existing and new) for animal care globally. Our science team is also working on a new therapeutic indication, with potential strong advantages for TFC-039 compared to other compounds of the same class. This new indication has both unmet need and tremendous commercial value. The work done to date by Sirona and Wanbang will provide added value towards these opportunities, and we will also explore future involvement with Wanbang. Further dialogue will be occurring between Wanbang, and Sirona and any material news will be released accordingly."

About Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals and Fosun Pharmaceuticals

Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals develops, manufactures and sells drugs with indications for chronic disease treatment, antibiotics, and other endocrine diseases in China . Founded in 1981, they are presently headquartered in Xuzhou, China , and are a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group. Fosun is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry and regarded as one of the top five domestic pharmaceutical companies in China . For more information on Fosun and Wanbang, please visit www.fosunpharma.com/en .

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Sirona Biochem Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results: Shareholders Approve All Resolutions With Majority Vote

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF)  (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 10, 2021 . The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 33,335,079, representing 14.45% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Sirona Biochem Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Sirona Biochem Corp.)

All matters put forward to shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 12 th of October, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. These were:

1. To elect Sirona's board of directors; 2. to fix the number of directors of the Company at five; 3. to appoint DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and 4. to confirm and approve the Company's existing stock option plan.

"We thank our shareholders for their participation and continued support," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona. "We look forward to further building and commercializing our pipeline."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico/

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

