Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders.

Dear shareholders,

We continue to make fundamental progress on core objectives and will be able to share more in due course.

TFC-1067

A comprehensive update is due in the near future. We can report there are no adverse events and proper disclosure rules are being followed. No further information will be made public at this point

TFC-039 / Animal Health
We are pleased to inform our shareholders that Sirona and Wanbang have signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate on licencing efforts for Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, as a treatment for diabetes in animal health. We have a long-standing relationship with Wanbang and are excited to combine our two companies' expertise to license TFC-039 to a global animal healthcare company.

Previous efforts to license TFC-039 for this indication were delayed for reasons unrelated to the merit of the opportunity and interested parties are now able and willing to move forward. Discussions are rapidly progressing with several global companies to develop TFC-039 as a treatment for diabetes in companion animals. SGLT2 inhibitors provide an opportunity to treat inflicted animals with an oral medication as opposed to the traditional method of daily insulin injections.

The combined scientific knowledge of Sirona and Wanbang will significantly increase the speed to commercialization of TFC-039. This includes extensive data, advanced manufacturing process development and the ability to commercially manufacture TFC-039. The new agreement was a desired step on the part of the interested partners to create the legal framework and to have certainty regarding production capacities and costs. Now that this has been finalized , the probability of a successful licensing agreement in the near future has been made much stronger.

This LOI is a modification of a previous agreement signed February 8 th , 2021 which was mentioned in the CEO Update of 24 February 2021 . The agreement will focus solely on applying TFC-039 to animal health.

Studies on a new indication for TFC-039 are also ongoing. Details of the new indication cannot be disclosed, but the opportunity as a valuable therapeutic exists and is an area of great need.

Anti-Aging

The lead compound for anti-aging will enter small scale-up and formulation for use in clinical and stability studies. We anticipate the clinical trial to take place in the second half of 2022.

Furthermore, our IP keeps growing – see latest entry for TFChem in the WIPO database .

Antiviral

As announced on 20 December 2021 , we have had 20 antiviral compounds tested by Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research.

The tests proved to be inconclusive. A known antiviral that was used as a positive control failed to produce results suggesting the test was not performing for this class of compounds. We're now working on how to evaluate the compounds with a new assay.   Accordingly, we are in the process of identifying other options or providers for testing our compounds and are currently coordinating how to proceed.

We remain no less confident that our antiviral compounds will deliver convincing results.

Due to these results, our discussions with potential partners in both public and private sector are on hold.

Anti-Cellulite

Due to our work on licensing agreements, we have diverted resources from this project at this time and will resume focus on this and other innovative pipeline projects when we've closed our deals.

Events

We will be participating in person with partnering meetings during BIO International June 13-16 in San Diego. BIO One-On-One Partnering™ opportunities with over 15,000 biotechnology leaders the largest of its kind. For more information, please visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention

Financials

In February 2022, 12,258,960 warrants were exercised for proceeds of $1,961,434.

In addition, as announced on March 9, 2022, our wholly owned subsidiary TFChem, has been awarded financing to develop an advanced chemistry process that could improve the manufacturing of active ingredients.

Furthermore, and most importantly: we anticipate very significant positive corporate developments that will completely change the company's financial situation - for the long term.

Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:
Jonathan Williams
Managing Director
Momentum PR
Phone:  1.450.332.6939
Email: jwilliams@momentumpr.com

Overview

Sirona Biochem Inc. (TSXV:SBM) is a biotechnology company with an innovative platform for developing safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients. The technology is based on proprietary fluorination chemistry developed by the company’s wholly-owned French subsidiary, research and development (R&D) laboratory TFChem. Sirona Biochem’s business model centers on leveraging its technology platform and chemistry expertise to build strategic R&D partnerships with leading global companies through contract services, licensing and royalty agreements as well as joint ventures.

TFChem has developed a fluorination chemistry that can improve the safety and efficacy of carbohydrate-based molecules. Carbohydrate-based molecules are valuable in that they have broad application potential for the development of pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals. Examples of commercially available carbohydrate-based drugs include viral neuraminidase inhibitor Tamiflu, and Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) SGLT2 inhibitor Invokana™. However, carbohydrate-based molecules are extremely challenging to develop due to their inherent instability. Sirona Biochem’s proprietary chemistry technique overcomes that challenge by stabilizing carbohydrates, allowing the company to explore commercial opportunities for these valuable molecules.

Sirona Biochem’s product pipeline includes an SGLT2 inhibitor for the treatment of type 2 diabetes as well as cosmeceuticals such as compound libraries for safe and effective skin lighteners and anti-aging compounds. The company has completed two successful licensing agreements. The first, for its SGLT2 inhibitor to Wanbang/Fosun Pharmaceutical in China, which is now in advanced Phase I clinical trials. The second was a non-exclusive license to Rodan + Fields, the leading skin care brand in the United States, for Sirona’s skin lightening compound TFC-1067. The compound has proven safe and effective in clinical trials.

Sirona Biochem is led by a highly experienced team of finance and biotechnology professionals. The company’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy is an award-winning synthetic chemist and the founder of the French biotechnology company TFChem. Her scientific research in carbohydrate chemistry has led to the discovery of new drug families and the development of drug candidates for diabetes and obesity, cosmetic ingredients and biological adjuvants. She is the recipient of the acclaimed Francinov Research and Innovation Medal, the French Ministry of Research Award and the French Senate Award.

Sirona Biochem’s Company Highlights

  • Proven technology platform based on a proprietary fluorination chemistry leading to a pipeline of products across a broad range of applications, including therapeutics, cosmeceuticals and biological ingredients.
  • Diabetes drug TFC-039 has been licensed to Wanbang/Fosun Pharmaceutical and is currently in advanced Phase 1 clinical studies. Fosun Pharma is one of the largest healthcare companies in China.
  • China represents the world’s largest population of diabetic patients.
  • Skin lightener product TFC-1067 has had positive results from efficacy and safety trials in the United States and was shown to be better than 2 percent hydroquinone for treating skin discoloration.
  • Sirona Biochem has licensed its skin lightener product TFC-1067 to Rodan + Fields under a non-exclusive agreement and is seeking further partnering opportunities for the product.
  • Several potential multinational licensing deals are expected in 2020.
  • Has an experienced management team of capital market and biotechnology professionals.

Sirona Biochem’s Technology Platform

Sirona Biochem’s technology platform is based on a fluorination chemistry that stabilizes carbohydrate-based molecules to improve their cosmeceutical and pharmaceutical qualities. Carbohydrate molecules play a central role in cell to cell communication and have the ability to interact with proteins, hormones, viruses, toxins and bacteria. In this way, carbohydrates perform a variety of essential biological functions in the human body, making them valuable components for the development of therapeutics and cosmeceuticals.

While they have broad application potential, carbohydrates are extremely challenging to develop due to their inherent instability. Using chemistry techniques originally developed by TFChem, Sirona has overcome the challenge of stabilizing carbohydrates to develop safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients. This proprietary chemistry method involves strengthening the bond of a carbohydrate molecule by strategically placing fluorine atoms with the molecule. The result is enhanced stability and bioavailability of carbohydrate-based molecules.

Sirona Biochem’s fluorination platform has multiple applications, including improving the properties of drugs in development or discontinued drugs that may have been shelved for stability reasons as well as for the development of new products for cosmetics and biological manufacturing.

Sirona Biochem’s Product Pipeline and Partnerships

Sirona Biochem is exploring multiple commercial opportunities and partnerships for its fluorination technology platform and currently has three high-value programs in development. Each program was chosen for its high market potential and attractive development timeline.

  • Therapeutics – Diabetes, anti-inflammatories and anti-infectives
  • Cosmeceuticals – Anti-aging and depigmenting agents (skin lighteners)
  • Biological Ingredients – Inducers and adjuvants for biological development and preservation

The three most advanced products on this platform include diabetes therapeutics, cosmetic skin lighteners and anti-aging cream.

sirona product pipeline may 2020

Therapeutics: Diabetes Drug TFC-039

Sirona Biochem’s diabetes drug TFC-039 is a sodium-glucose co-transporter SGLT2 Inhibitor compound developed using the company’s proprietary fluorination technology. SGLT2 Inhibitors act in the kidneys to reduce the reabsorption of glucose into the bloodstream. TFC-039 has achieved positive results in head-to-head preclinical studies, performing better than Johnson & Johnson’s canagliflozin (Invokana™), which was given US FDA market approval in March 2013 and in European market approval in November 2013.

Globally, diabetes caused 4.2 million deaths in 2019 and at least US$760 billion in health expenditures. The number of adults living with diabetes in 2019 totaled approximately 463 million, and that figure is projected to rise to 700 million by 2045.

In 2014, Sirona licensed SGLT2 Inhibitor TFC-039 to Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals for development and commercialization exclusively in the People’s Republic of China, the largest population of diabetes patients in the world. In exchange for this license, Wanbang Biopharma has provided an upfront payment and will give milestone payments of up to US$9.5 million in addition to royalty payments for product sales. Wanbang is currently in Phase I clinical studies with SGLT2 Inhibitor TFC-039.

Cosmeceuticals: Skin Lighteners and Anti-Aging Cream

Sirona Biochem has a library of skin lightening compounds and is in partnership discussions for compound TFC-1067. The French government awarded a C$1.9 million innovation grant to the company’s subsidiary TFChem in 2011 to develop its cosmetic skin lightener program to the commercial-ready stage. The product has indications for treating various skin conditions including hyperpigmentation, melasma, vitiligo and rosacea. The most common skin lightening agent today is hydroquinone, however, this compound has been linked to cancer and has been banned in Europe since 2001.

Sirona Biochem is working to meet the demand for a safer and more effective skin lightening cream. In 2019, the company conducted safety and efficacy trials for the depigmenting agents in its TFC-1067 product. In April of 2019, the company announced that during a US-based clinical trial the product was shown to perform better than the gold standard 2 percent hydroquinone in improving irregular or patchy discoloration to create an even skin tone. In January of 2020, Sirona Biochem announced the product demonstrated 100 percent safety in a final toxicology test for the increased dose (0.4 percent) of TFC-1067. Clinical trials of the product are expected to begin later in 2020.

The global market for skin lightening products is witnessing increasing demand with the largest growth in Asia, while North America and Europe are also epicenters of demand growth.

Sirona Biochem Global Skin Lightening Market

In September 2019, Sirona signed a definitive non-exclusive agreement with Rodan + Fields for the licensing and commercial sales of novel ingredient TFC-1067 to brighten and even skin tone. Under the terms of the agreement, Sirona will receive upfront and milestone payments as well as ongoing revenue in return for the manufacturing and supply of TFC-1067.

Anti-aging cream

Sirona Biochem is also developing an anti-aging compound library based on the naturally occurring antifreeze glycoproteins found in Antarctic fish and the company’s proprietary chemistry technology. Sirona’s studies have shown that these glycoproteins can protect against environmental stressors such as UV light, oxidation and nutrient deprivation. The company is working to prove its anti-aging products can potentially protect people’s skin cells against many of the stresses associated with natural aging and environmental effects. The global market for anti-aging products reached US$20.25 billion in 2018 and is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.7 percent from 2019 to 2025.

Sirona Biochem’s Management Team

Dr. Howard J. Verrico, MD — CEO and Chairman of the Board

Dr. Howard Verrico obtained his medical degree from the University of Toronto in 1985 and has been a member of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia since July 1986. Dr. Verrico is currently a practicing emergency room physician. In addition, Dr. Verrico has extensive experience as a venture capitalist in the junior capital markets.

Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, PhD — Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy is an award-winning synthetic chemist and the founder of French-based biotechnology company TFChem. Since the acquisition of TFChem by Sirona Biochem in March 2011, Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy has assumed the role of Chief Scientific Officer. Her scientific research in carbohydrate chemistry has led to the discovery of new drug families and the development of drug candidates for diabetes and obesity, cosmetic ingredients and biological adjuvants. Previous to founding TFChem, Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy was a scientific leader at INSA (National Institute of Applied Sciences) in Rouen, France, where she developed a new technology on stabilized carbohydrates. Previous roles also include a post-doctoral position at the University College London and doctoral research at the Research Institute of Fine Organic Chemistry in Rouen, France. Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy received a PhD and Masters in Organic Chemistry as well as her business degree from the University of France. She is the author of several publications and patents and is also the recipient of the acclaimed Francinov Research and Innovation Medal, French Ministry of Research Award and the French Senate Award.

Christopher Hopton, CGA — Chief Financial Officer

Christopher Hopton brings 25 years of expertise in financial management and operations. His extensive experience covers areas of financial planning, accounting policy and business process improvement. As a business investment and finance consultant, Hopton has worked with several public and privately-held companies. Most recently, Hopton was the Chief Financial Officer of Central Resources Corp., a junior mineral exploration company. Formerly, he held the position of Division Controller at Canadian Airlines where he was responsible for an annual operating budget of $200M. Hopton was also involved in the restructuring of 360 Networks, a network communications company, which led to a buyout by Bell Canada. Hopton earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada and received his professional designation as a Certified General Accountant.

Michelle Seltenrich, MBA — Vice President, Operations

Michelle Seltenrich brings 19 years of expertise in public biotech companies. Her experience ranges from both academic and industry R&D lab management to corporate mergers and acquisitions. Seltenrich was previously the Manager of Business Development at Forbes MediTech and was responsible for international business development, in-licensing and M&A. She played a key role in the successful acquisition of a U.S. based biotech company. Seltenrich holds a BSc from the University of British Columbia and an MBA in Technology Management from Simon Fraser University.

Dr. Alex Sandro Marazzi, MD — Director

Dr. Alex Marazzi is a family physician with certification in both Family and Emergency Medicine. He has been in family practice in Mission, British Columbia since 1997. He is also a part owner of a well established walk-in-clinic. Most recently he served as the Chief of the Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital. Prior to practicing medicine in British Columbia, Dr. Marazzi was an Emergency Room physician for 7 years in Midland, Ontario. Dr. Marazzi earned his Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at UBC in 1985. While studying medicine he worked as a Hospital Pharmacist at Langley Memorial Hospital. He earned his Doctor of Medicine at UBC in 1989 and pursued an internship at Toronto East General Hospital.

Jason Tian — Director

Jason Tian has been providing legal services to international clients since 2007 and has worked in top firms in China such as Beijing Zhonglun, Beijing Zhongyin, Beijing Dacheng and is now a Senior Partner of Shanghai Landing Law Offices. He also worked as senior legal translator in UK-based firm, Clifford Chance LLP, before starting his legal career. Shanghai Landing Law Offices is a full-service law firm with headquarters in Shanghai, China. Lawyers at Landing provide full-service to clients in industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals as well as consumer retail in China. Landing has several domestic branches and overseas branches in the United States, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines and Cambodia.

Dr. Denis Richard, PH.D. — Scientific Advisory Board Member

Dr. Denis Richard earned his Ph.D. in Physiology at Laval University and received further postdoctoral training in nutrition and physiology at the Dunn Nutrition Unit at the University of Cambridge, Cambridge, England. Dr. Richard is a full professor at the Department of Medicine at Université Laval. Together with serving as director of the Research Centre of the Institut de Cardiologie et de Pneumologie de Québec, and director of the Groupe Interdisciplinaire de Recherche sur l’Obésité de l’Université Laval, he is the recipient of the Merck Frosst / CIHR Research Chair in Obesity, the first Chair devoted to obesity research in Canada. He is active with several societies and associations and is a member of: The Canadian Obesity Network, The American Physiological Society, The Society for Neuroscience, The Endocrine Society, and The Society for the Study of Ingestive Behavior. Dr. Richard is a well-established scientist with regard to the study of (i) neurosystems involved in the control and regulation of food intake, thermogenesis, and energy balance, (ii) the mechanisms whereby the gastrointestinal hormones influence energy balance regulation, (iii) the relationship between stress and obesity, (iv) the role of the sympathetic nervous system in controlling uncoupling protein 1 in brown adipose tissue, and (v) the role of uncoupling protein 2 in energy metabolism, oxidative stress and neuroprotection. He lists over 200 publications in his career.

Dr. Bruce Verchere, PH.D. — Scientific Advisory Board Member

Dr. Bruce Verchere is a Professor in the Departments of Surgery and Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC). He is also head of the Diabetes Research Program at the Child & Family Research Institute, and holds the Irving K Barber Chair in Diabetes Research. Dr. Verchere’s research aims to understand the function of pancreatic islet beta cells and their relevance in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, with a goal of developing therapeutic approaches for enhancing beta cell survival and function. He has published more than 90 manuscripts in the field of islet biology and diabetes and has been invited to present his research worldwide. Dr. Verchere was a Senior Scholar of the Michael Smith Foundation for Health Research (MSFHR) and was awarded the UBC Outstanding Young Alumnus award in 2000 and the Canadian Diabetes Association Young Scientist award in 2006. He is currently chair of the CIHR Diabetes Obesity Lipid and Lipoprotein Disorders panel, Chair of the National Research Council of the Canadian Diabetes Association, and Chair of the MSFHR Research Advisory Council. He currently sits on the editorial board of the publications Diabetes and Canadian Journal of Diabetes.

Dr. Michael Walker, PH.D. — Scientific Advisory Board Member

Dr. Michael Walker has been a director and CEO of Verona Pharma since September 2006. He is an Emeritus Professor at the Department of Anesthesiology, Pharmacology & Therapeutics, University of British Columbia, Canada and has founded and managed various biotech companies in Canada and the UK. His research interests are wide including many aspects of general pharmacology (from basic to clinical studies), marine toxins and respiratory and cardiac pharmacology. Dr. Walker was the founder of Rhythm Search Developments (RSD) Ltd., which company evolved into Nortran Pharmaceuticals Inc. and subsequently Cardiome Pharma Corp. (TSX:COM, NASDAQ: CRME) whose drug, RSD1235, for the acute termination of atrial fibrillation (a disorder of heart beating), is currently the subject of a New Drug Application filed with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Caigan Du — Scientific Advisory Board Member

Dr. Caigan Du is a scientist at the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and an Associate Professor in the Department of Urologic Sciences at the University of British Columbia. He received a Ph.D. degree in Biochemistry in the UK and postdoctoral training in Immunology in the USA. He is interested in the pathogenesis of kidney ischemia-reperfusion injury and transplant rejection, and molecular control of urinary malignancies. He has been studying the impact of kidney donor-derived factors on renal allograft rejection, and the molecular pathways of kidney injury and regeneration in experimental models. He is also interested in developing medical solutions including drugs made from natural compounds for all kinds of health problems, including immune disorders, organ preservation, kidney failure and urinary cancer. He is the PI of many grant supports from the Kidney Foundation of Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the advancement of 20 antiviral compounds to In Vitro testing. The compounds will be shipped to the Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research for evaluation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

Sirona's French subsidiary, TFChem, has created a novel and patentable library of 20 compounds that are designed to target the COVID-19 virus by targeting the host cell and not the virus itself. When a virus enters a cell, it induces a "cytopathic effect" which refers to structural changes in the host cell, that allow the virus to replicate. In SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes plaque-like effects in the human cells of the lung. Mechanisms such as cell fusion, apoptosis (death) and destruction of epithelium integrity are all observed in the plaque regions (Nature Communications, 2020, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17796-z ). Sirona's antiviral compounds are intended to prevent the cytopathic effect from occurring.

The results will be completed in approximately 6 weeks.

"Since the compounds are designed to target the host cell and not the virus itself, we have a unique approach that is based on our proprietary technology . We have seen the number of variants that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has. It will continue to mutate, creating new strains, so there is a strong need for compounds like these that are not targeted to a specific virus," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem. "It is now time to push this program as quickly as possible, adding to a robust and valuable pipeline that will attract the right kind of partners. For this project, we have already been in preliminary discussion with a company that has expertise in antiviral clinical trials. The results from these preliminary studies will be key to moving forward with potential partners in 2022."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential. Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces that it has received notice that the development of Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, will be discontinued by Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals (" Wanbang ") as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in China .

TFC-039 was licensed to Wanbang, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, in 2014. Sirona received a total of USD 1.5 million in up front and milestone payments.

"To this point, Wanbang has remained dedicated to the development of the drug, completing the IND and advancing through and completing its Phase I clinical trials. During 2021, they indicated that they were extensively analyzing the clinical results and that delays were the result of COVID closures and restrictions. This year, Empagliflozin (developed by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly ) failed to uphold patent protection in China , which created a generic environment for SGLT2 inhibitors. It was reported to us TFC-039 performed well in the clinical trials, however, given the generic situation, it did not make good business sense for Wanbang to continue a lengthy and costly development", said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem.

"While this is disappointing, we still see a path forward for TFC-039. We are working on several opportunities (both existing and new) for animal care globally. Our science team is also working on a new therapeutic indication, with potential strong advantages for TFC-039 compared to other compounds of the same class. This new indication has both unmet need and tremendous commercial value. The work done to date by Sirona and Wanbang will provide added value towards these opportunities, and we will also explore future involvement with Wanbang. Further dialogue will be occurring between Wanbang, and Sirona and any material news will be released accordingly."

About Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals and Fosun Pharmaceuticals

Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals develops, manufactures and sells drugs with indications for chronic disease treatment, antibiotics, and other endocrine diseases in China . Founded in 1981, they are presently headquartered in Xuzhou, China , and are a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group. Fosun is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry and regarded as one of the top five domestic pharmaceutical companies in China . For more information on Fosun and Wanbang, please visit www.fosunpharma.com/en .

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

sbm tsx

Sirona Biochem Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results: Shareholders Approve All Resolutions With Majority Vote

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF)  (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 10, 2021 . The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 33,335,079, representing 14.45% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Sirona Biochem Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Sirona Biochem Corp.)

All matters put forward to shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 12 th of October, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. These were:

1. To elect Sirona's board of directors; 2. to fix the number of directors of the Company at five; 3. to appoint DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and 4. to confirm and approve the Company's existing stock option plan.

"We thank our shareholders for their participation and continued support," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona. "We look forward to further building and commercializing our pipeline."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

sirona biochem

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico/

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

