Sirona Biochem Announces Debenture Financing

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured, convertible debentures (the " Convertible Debentures "). The Company is offering Convertible Debentures units (the " Debenture Units ") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Debenture Unit will have a face value of (the " Face Value ") of $1,120, consisting of $1,000 in principal (the " Principal ") and $120 in prepaid interest (the " Prepaid Interest "). The Principal of the Debenture Units will accrue interest at a rate of 12% per annum, which accrued interest (" Accrued Interest ") will be paid semi-annually, in arrears. The Company will pay the Prepaid Interest and Accrued Interest in cash or, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") acceptance, may elect to satisfy payment in kind by issuing Shares (" Interest Shares "). In the event of payment in kind, the number of Interest Shares due will be calculated using a conversion price (the " Interest Conversion Price ") equal to, subject to acceptance by the TSXV, the maximum Discounted Market Price (as defined in TSXV policies) on the applicable payment due date.

The holder may, at its option, convert in full or in part, the Principal at any time prior to the maturity date (the " Maturity Date "), being the third anniversary of the issue date, into units (the " Units ") of the Company at $0.10 per Unit (the " Conversion Price "). Upon conversion of the Principal, the Company will pay Prepaid Interest and unpaid Accrued Interest in cash or, subject to acceptance by the TSXV, in Interest Shares issued at the Interest Conversion Price.

Each Unit will consist of one Share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable by the holder thereof to purchase one Share (a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.15 at any time prior to the Maturity Date.

The Company shall have the right to redeem the Convertible Debentures prior to the Maturity Date at any time after 6 months from the issue date, by paying holders in cash the Face Value of the Convertible Debentures, together with all Prepaid and Accrued Interest and a redemption penalty payment of 8% of the Face Value. The Company shall give the holders 30 business days' notice (the "Redemption Notice ") to do so. On receipt of a Redemption Notice, a holder may elect to convert all or part of the Principal of the Convertible Debenture into Units at the Conversion Price. All Prepaid and Accrued Interest in respect of the Principal amount so converted shall be, at the election of the holder, either paid in cash or, subject to acceptance by the TSXV, converted into Shares at the Interest Conversion Price, by giving the Company notice (the " Conversion Notice ") within 10 business days of receipt of the Redemption Notice.

The closing of the Offering is subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. The Convertible Debentures, Shares, Warrants and any Warrant Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws and TSXV policies. The Company may pay eligible finders a fee in connection with the Offering.

The Company plans to use approximately 1/3 of the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, and the remainder of the proceeds will used for research and development expenses (including but not limited to, laboratory staff salaries, laboratory materials and intellectual property costs).

Dr. Howard Verrico, the Chief Executive Officer, has agreed to subscribe for $500,000 of Debenture Units. Dr. Verrico's participation is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder-approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Offering. The MI 61-101 exemptions are available as the fair market value of the Debenture Units, and the fair market value of the consideration for the Debenture Units, insofar as it involves Dr. Verrico and other interested parties, will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Convertible Debentures and the Shares which may be issued on exercise thereof have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:
Jonathan Williams
Managing Director
Momentum PR
Phone: 1.450.332.6939
Email: jwilliams@momentumpr.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. The terms and phrases "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding: the completion of the Offering, receipt of approvals related to the Offering, receipt of acceptance of the TSXV in regards to payment on interest in kind, and the use of proceeds from the Offering. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information and statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to complete the proposed Offering. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the advancement of 20 antiviral compounds to In Vitro testing. The compounds will be shipped to the Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research for evaluation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

Sirona's French subsidiary, TFChem, has created a novel and patentable library of 20 compounds that are designed to target the COVID-19 virus by targeting the host cell and not the virus itself. When a virus enters a cell, it induces a "cytopathic effect" which refers to structural changes in the host cell, that allow the virus to replicate. In SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes plaque-like effects in the human cells of the lung. Mechanisms such as cell fusion, apoptosis (death) and destruction of epithelium integrity are all observed in the plaque regions (Nature Communications, 2020, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17796-z ). Sirona's antiviral compounds are intended to prevent the cytopathic effect from occurring.

The results will be completed in approximately 6 weeks.

"Since the compounds are designed to target the host cell and not the virus itself, we have a unique approach that is based on our proprietary technology . We have seen the number of variants that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has. It will continue to mutate, creating new strains, so there is a strong need for compounds like these that are not targeted to a specific virus," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem. "It is now time to push this program as quickly as possible, adding to a robust and valuable pipeline that will attract the right kind of partners. For this project, we have already been in preliminary discussion with a company that has expertise in antiviral clinical trials. The results from these preliminary studies will be key to moving forward with potential partners in 2022."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential. Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces that it has received notice that the development of Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, will be discontinued by Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals (" Wanbang ") as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in China .

TFC-039 was licensed to Wanbang, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, in 2014. Sirona received a total of USD 1.5 million in up front and milestone payments.

"To this point, Wanbang has remained dedicated to the development of the drug, completing the IND and advancing through and completing its Phase I clinical trials. During 2021, they indicated that they were extensively analyzing the clinical results and that delays were the result of COVID closures and restrictions. This year, Empagliflozin (developed by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly ) failed to uphold patent protection in China , which created a generic environment for SGLT2 inhibitors. It was reported to us TFC-039 performed well in the clinical trials, however, given the generic situation, it did not make good business sense for Wanbang to continue a lengthy and costly development", said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem.

"While this is disappointing, we still see a path forward for TFC-039. We are working on several opportunities (both existing and new) for animal care globally. Our science team is also working on a new therapeutic indication, with potential strong advantages for TFC-039 compared to other compounds of the same class. This new indication has both unmet need and tremendous commercial value. The work done to date by Sirona and Wanbang will provide added value towards these opportunities, and we will also explore future involvement with Wanbang. Further dialogue will be occurring between Wanbang, and Sirona and any material news will be released accordingly."

About Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals and Fosun Pharmaceuticals

Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals develops, manufactures and sells drugs with indications for chronic disease treatment, antibiotics, and other endocrine diseases in China . Founded in 1981, they are presently headquartered in Xuzhou, China , and are a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group. Fosun is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry and regarded as one of the top five domestic pharmaceutical companies in China . For more information on Fosun and Wanbang, please visit www.fosunpharma.com/en .

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Sirona Biochem Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results: Shareholders Approve All Resolutions With Majority Vote

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF)  (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 10, 2021 . The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 33,335,079, representing 14.45% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Sirona Biochem Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Sirona Biochem Corp.)

All matters put forward to shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 12 th of October, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. These were:

1. To elect Sirona's board of directors; 2. to fix the number of directors of the Company at five; 3. to appoint DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and 4. to confirm and approve the Company's existing stock option plan.

"We thank our shareholders for their participation and continued support," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona. "We look forward to further building and commercializing our pipeline."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico/

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

AbbVie Advances Upadacitinib to Phase 3 Clinical Trials in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

  • Results of the M19-130 (SLEek) Phase 2 trial of upadacitinib given alone or as a combination therapy (ABBV-599) met the primary endpoint of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) Responder Index (SRI-4) and steroid dose less than or equal to 10 mg prednisone equivalent once per day at week 24 in patients with moderately to severely active SLE 1 , 2
  • No new safety signals were identified with upadacitinib, and a similar safety profile was observed for the combination therapy (ABBV-599) as for treatment with upadacitinib alone 2, 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7
  • SLE is a complex autoimmune disorder in which the body's immune system attacks healthy tissue of the musculoskeletal system, skin, kidneys, lungs and other critical organs, leading to symptoms such as fatigue, joint pain and impaired function. 8 , 9

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced topline results from a Phase 2 study of upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® 30 mg) given alone or as combination therapy (ABBV-599) with a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor (elsubrutinib, 60 mg), once daily in patients with moderately to severely active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). 1 The SLEek study met the primary endpoint of SLE Responder Index (SRI-4) and steroid dose less than or equal to 10 mg prednisone equivalent once per day at week 24 in the upadacitinib 30 mg group. 1,2 Based on the results, ABBVie is advancing its clinical program of upadacitinib in SLE to Phase 3.

Risankizumab Achieves Primary and All Secondary Endpoints in Phase 3 Induction Study in Patients With Ulcerative Colitis

  • A significantly higher proportion of patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis treated with risankizumab achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission a (per Adapted Mayo Score) compared to placebo at week 12 in the Phase 3 INSPIRE induction study
  • All secondary endpoints, including clinical, endoscopic and histologic outcomes, were met
  • Safety results in this study were consistent with the known safety profile of risankizumab, with no new safety risks observed 1
  • Building on AbbVie's growing gastroenterology portfolio, risankizumab is an IL-23 inhibitor being evaluated as a treatment for adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis and approved for Crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis, and psoriasis 1

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced positive top-line results from INSPIRE, a Phase 3 induction study, showing risankizumab (SKYRIZI ® ,1200 mg intravenous [IV], at weeks 0, 4 and 8) met the primary endpoint of clinical remission (per Adapted Mayo Score) at week 12, as well as all secondary endpoints in adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. 1 In the study, 20.3% of patients receiving risankizumab achieved clinical remission compared to 6.2% of patients receiving placebo (p

"Our commitment to people living with gastroenterological conditions continues to grow," said Roopal Thakkar , M.D., senior vice president, development, regulatory affairs and chief medical officer, AbbVie. "These encouraging results help support the potential risankizumab has to improve clinical, endoscopic and histologic outcomes in patients with ulcerative colitis."

Gilead Sciences Announces $3 Million in Grant Funding to Eight Organizations Addressing HIV Disparities in Rural U.S. Communities

Funding Will Reach Under-Resourced Communities Impacted by the HIV Epidemic as Part of Gilead's Zeroing In™: Ending the HIV Epidemic Grant Program –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced it is providing a total of $3 million in grant funding to eight organizations to provide services to communities disproportionately impacted by HIV in rural areas in the United States. My Brother's Keeper, based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, will provide technical assistance and capacity building to the organizations funded through this initiative. These grants are part of Gilead's ongoing Zeroing In™ program to help end the HIV epidemic by supporting organizations working to improve the overall health and wellness of communities most impacted by the HIV epidemic.

AbbVie Provides Regulatory Update on ABBV-951 New Drug Application

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for ABBV-951 (foscarbidopafoslevodopa) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease.

In its letter, the FDA requested additional information about the device (pump) as part of the NDA review. The CRL does not request that AbbVie conduct additional efficacy and safety trials related to the drug. AbbVie plans to resubmit the NDA as soon as possible.

BELLUS Health Reports Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights

- Patient enrollment ongoing in the CALM Phase 3 program with topline data expected for CALM-1 in the second half of 2024 -

- Ended year with US$337.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments; cash runway extends to the second half of 2025 and through expected topline results of both CALM-1 and CALM-2 trials -

Kite's Yescarta® CAR T-cell Therapy Demonstrates a Statistically Significant Improvement in Overall Survival for Initial Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma

-- First and Only Treatment in Nearly 30 Years to Show Statistically Significant Improvement in OS for Initial Treatment of R/R LBCL Patients Versus Historical Standard of Care in Curative Setting --

-- Landmark ZUMA-7 Study OS Data Reach Maturity Per Protocol, 5 Years After 1 st Patient Randomized --

