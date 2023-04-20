VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Oversubscribed Debenture Financing

Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Oversubscribed Debenture Financing

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (Frankfurt: ZSB) (Xetra: ZSB) (the " Company ") announced today that it has closed an oversubscribed, non-brokered convertible debenture for gross proceeds of $1,563,600. The private placement consists of 1,563 Debenture units, (the " Debenture Units ") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit.

Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO, subscribed to $500,000 of Debenture Units. Dr. Verrico's participation is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder-approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Offering. The MI 61-101 exemptions are available as the fair market value of the Debenture Units, and the fair market value of the consideration for the Debenture Units, insofar as it involves Dr. Verrico and other interested parties, did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

"Although we are in a challenging market, I am confident the value of our platform technology will be recognized as we advance our diverse pipeline. It is my intention to support Sirona, as needed, both financially and by working with our team to make Sirona a commercial success. We appreciate the contribution of the long-term shareholders in this financing who share my vision," reports Dr. Howard Verrico.

Approximately 1/3 of the net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes, and the remainder of the proceeds will used for research and development expenses (including but not limited to, laboratory staff salaries, laboratory materials and intellectual property costs).

Each Debenture Unit has a face value of (the "Face Value") of $1,120, consisting of $1,000 in principal (the "Principal") and $120 in prepaid interest (the "Prepaid Interest"). The Principal of the Debenture Units will accrue interest at a rate of 12% per annum, which accrued interest ("Accrued Interest") will be paid semi-annually, in arrears. The Company will pay the Prepaid Interest and Accrued Interest in cash or, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, may elect to satisfy payment in kind by issuing Shares ("Interest Shares"). In the event of payment in kind, the number of Interest Shares due will be calculated using a conversion price (the "Interest Conversion Price") equal to, subject to acceptance by the TSXV, the maximum Discounted Market Price (as defined in TSXV policies) on the applicable payment due date.

The holder may, at its option, convert in full or in part, the Principal at any time prior to April 20, 2026 (the "Maturity Date") into units (the "Units") of the Company at $0.10 per Unit (the "Conversion Price"). Upon conversion of the Principal, the Company will pay Prepaid Interest and unpaid Accrued Interest in cash or, subject to acceptance by the TSXV, in Interest Shares issued at the Interest Conversion Price.

Each Unit consists of one Share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable by the holder thereof to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.15 at any time prior to the Maturity Date.

The Company shall have the right to redeem the Convertible Debentures prior to the Maturity Date at any time after 6 months from the issue date, by paying holders in cash the Face Value of the Convertible Debentures, together with all Prepaid and Accrued Interest and a redemption penalty payment of 8% of the Face Value. The Company shall give the holders 30 business days' notice (the "Redemption Notice") to do so. On receipt of a Redemption Notice, a holder may elect to convert all or part of the Principal of the Convertible Debenture into Units at the Conversion Price. All Prepaid and Accrued Interest in respect of the Principal amount so converted shall be, at the election of the holder, either paid in cash or, subject to acceptance by the TSXV, converted into Shares at the Interest Conversion Price, by giving the Company notice (the "Conversion Notice") within 10 business days of receipt of the Redemption Notice.

The Company compensated finder, PI Financial Corp. (the "Finder"), by way of cash fees of $12,500 and 125,000 warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the Finder to acquire common shares of the Company (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at $0.15 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Christopher Hopton, CFO
Sirona Biochem Corp.
Phone: 1.604.282.6064
Email: chopton@sironabiochem.com

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem Inc.TSXV:SBMBiotech Investing
SBM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Inc.


Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the advancement of 20 antiviral compounds to In Vitro testing. The compounds will be shipped to the Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research for evaluation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

Sirona's French subsidiary, TFChem, has created a novel and patentable library of 20 compounds that are designed to target the COVID-19 virus by targeting the host cell and not the virus itself. When a virus enters a cell, it induces a "cytopathic effect" which refers to structural changes in the host cell, that allow the virus to replicate. In SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes plaque-like effects in the human cells of the lung. Mechanisms such as cell fusion, apoptosis (death) and destruction of epithelium integrity are all observed in the plaque regions (Nature Communications, 2020, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17796-z ). Sirona's antiviral compounds are intended to prevent the cytopathic effect from occurring.

The results will be completed in approximately 6 weeks.

"Since the compounds are designed to target the host cell and not the virus itself, we have a unique approach that is based on our proprietary technology . We have seen the number of variants that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has. It will continue to mutate, creating new strains, so there is a strong need for compounds like these that are not targeted to a specific virus," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem. "It is now time to push this program as quickly as possible, adding to a robust and valuable pipeline that will attract the right kind of partners. For this project, we have already been in preliminary discussion with a company that has expertise in antiviral clinical trials. The results from these preliminary studies will be key to moving forward with potential partners in 2022."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential. Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/20/c6910.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces that it has received notice that the development of Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, will be discontinued by Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals (" Wanbang ") as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in China .

TFC-039 was licensed to Wanbang, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, in 2014. Sirona received a total of USD 1.5 million in up front and milestone payments.

"To this point, Wanbang has remained dedicated to the development of the drug, completing the IND and advancing through and completing its Phase I clinical trials. During 2021, they indicated that they were extensively analyzing the clinical results and that delays were the result of COVID closures and restrictions. This year, Empagliflozin (developed by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly ) failed to uphold patent protection in China , which created a generic environment for SGLT2 inhibitors. It was reported to us TFC-039 performed well in the clinical trials, however, given the generic situation, it did not make good business sense for Wanbang to continue a lengthy and costly development", said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem.

"While this is disappointing, we still see a path forward for TFC-039. We are working on several opportunities (both existing and new) for animal care globally. Our science team is also working on a new therapeutic indication, with potential strong advantages for TFC-039 compared to other compounds of the same class. This new indication has both unmet need and tremendous commercial value. The work done to date by Sirona and Wanbang will provide added value towards these opportunities, and we will also explore future involvement with Wanbang. Further dialogue will be occurring between Wanbang, and Sirona and any material news will be released accordingly."

About Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals and Fosun Pharmaceuticals

Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals develops, manufactures and sells drugs with indications for chronic disease treatment, antibiotics, and other endocrine diseases in China . Founded in 1981, they are presently headquartered in Xuzhou, China , and are a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group. Fosun is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry and regarded as one of the top five domestic pharmaceutical companies in China . For more information on Fosun and Wanbang, please visit www.fosunpharma.com/en .

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/13/c8213.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
sbm tsx

Sirona Biochem Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results: Shareholders Approve All Resolutions With Majority Vote

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF)  (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 10, 2021 . The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 33,335,079, representing 14.45% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Sirona Biochem Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Sirona Biochem Corp.)

All matters put forward to shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 12 th of October, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. These were:

1. To elect Sirona's board of directors; 2. to fix the number of directors of the Company at five; 3. to appoint DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and 4. to confirm and approve the Company's existing stock option plan.

"We thank our shareholders for their participation and continued support," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona. "We look forward to further building and commercializing our pipeline."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/10/c4848.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
sirona biochem

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico/

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
man holds hand to head as fragments break off

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Stocks: 3 Biggest NASDAQ Companies in 2023

Alzheimer’s disease treatment stocks are focused on Alzheimer’s disease, a degenerative brain disorder that results in declining memory and thinking skills and typically affects people in their mid-60s.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, neurons in other areas of the brain also begin to deteriorate as Alzheimer’s disease gets worse, resulting in the loss of basic human functions and overall cognitive impairment.

This condition affects more than 6.7 million people in the US alone; it’s also the most common form of dementia and is the sixth leading cause of death in America. Treatments are available to alleviate Alzheimer’s disease symptoms, but because they do not affect the underlying causes of this neurodegenerative disease, they’re only a bandaid solution.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN WINS PATENT APPEAL ON OTEZLA®

Appeals Court Affirms Validity of Patent Expiring in 2028

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the judgment of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in a patent infringement lawsuit against Sandoz Inc. ("Sandoz") and Zydus Pharmaceuticals ( USA ), Inc. ("Zydus"). Today's decision affirms the permanent injunction entered by the district court prohibiting Sandoz and Zydus from making, using, selling, offering to sell, or importing each of their generic versions of Otezla until February 2028 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences: Breaking Down Barriers To Access in HIV and Beyond: A Perspective

Gilead Sciences

When I came to Gilead in 2019, I did so in part because of the revolutionary way this company thinks about bringing therapies to those who could benefit. Health equity and access are more than goals or ambitions - they're woven into the fabric of who we are and what we do. Gilead has a long legacy of making medicines available around the world, working toward the goal of ensuring cost isn't a barrier to access.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GSK reaches agreement to acquire late-stage biopharmaceutical company BELLUS Health

  • Acquisition further strengthens specialty medicines and respiratory pipeline with camlipixant, a highly selective P2X3 antagonist and potential best-in-class treatment for refractory chronic cough
  • Currently in phase III clinical development with anticipated regulatory approval and launch in 2026
  • Accretive to adjusted EPS from 2027 with significant sales potential through 2031

GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and BELLUS Health Inc. (TSX/NASDAQ: BLU) today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which GSK will acquire BELLUS, a Canada-based, late-stage biopharmaceutical company working to better the lives of patients suffering from refractory chronic cough (RCC) for US$14.75 per share of common stock in cash representing an approximate total equity value of US$2.0 billion (£1.6 billion). The acquisition provides GSK access to camlipixant, a potential best-in-class and highly selective P2X3 antagonist currently in phase III development for the first-line treatment of adult patients with RCC.

It is estimated that 28 million patients suffer from chronic cough, with 10 million patients globally and 6 million in the United States (US) and European Union (EU) suffering from RCC for over a year. 1 RCC is defined as a persistent cough for more than eight weeks that does not respond to treatment for an underlying condition or is otherwise unexplained. 2 RCC significantly impacts quality of life, with patients suffering from depression (53%), urinary incontinence (~50%), pain, rib fractures, social withdrawal, and loss of sleep. 3,4 There are no approved medicines for RCC in the US and EU.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Approves QULIPTA® for Adults With Chronic Migraine

  • QULIPTA ® now the first and only oral CGRP receptor antagonist approved to prevent migraine across frequencies, including episodic and chronic
  • Expanded indication provides an additional treatment option for those with chronic migraine whose frequent disabling attacks negatively impact performance of daily activities
  • Approval based on a clinical trial that demonstrated statistically significant reduction from baseline in mean monthly migraine days and improvements in function and reduction in activity impairment
  • AbbVie is the only company with three prescription treatments designed to meet patient needs across the full spectrum of migraine

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved expanding the indication of QULIPTA ® (atogepant) for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. The approval makes QULIPTA the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist approved to prevent episodic and chronic migraine. People living with chronic migraine experience headaches for 15 or more days per month, with at least eight of those days associated with migraine. 1

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9120951-abbvie-qulipta-migraine/

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant-Based Foods Inc.

Komo Announces Voluntary Delisting from OTCQB

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTC Pink KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company"), a premium plant-based food company, announces that it voluntarily delisted its common shares from trading on the OTCQB. The delisting will be effective prior to the opening of the markets on April 18, 2023.

The Company is currently listed on Canada's Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:YUM) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:9HB), and the Company's common shares are now quoted on the Pink tier of OTC Markets Group under the stock ticker KOMOF. The Company's common shares continue to be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Montfort Capital Announces Annual General Meeting

Falcon Acquires Nickel-Copper Project in Hawk Ridge Camp, QC

NV Gold Closes its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Acquires Nickel-Copper Project in Hawk Ridge Camp, QC

Rare Earth Investing

Panel: Rare Earths Supply Chain Needs Transparency

Base Metals Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Increases Convertible Credit Facility to C$5 Million on Improved Terms and Appoints Stefan Gleason as Board Observer

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Up to 32.9 Meters of Lithium Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau West

×