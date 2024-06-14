Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Singular Research Initiates Coverage on Bitcoin Well with Buy Rating

Singular Research Initiates Coverage on Bitcoin Well with Buy Rating

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Bitcoin Well TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SINGULAR RESEARCH SUMMER SOLSTICE CONFERENCE

Edmonton, Alberta June 14 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that Singular Research has initiated coverage with a BUY rating and 12 month price target of CAD $.34. Adam O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer, will also be participating in the Singular Research Summer Solstice Conference that will be held virtually on June 20, 2024.

Singular's research report states, "BCNWF (BTCW.V) is a play on rising interest in the non-custodial Bitcoin market via its two segments – Bitcoin ATM and self-custody Online Bitcoin Portal. As the adoption of cryptocurrency increases and more people want to participate in this asset class, we see a significant increase in the demand for Bitcoin Well's products and services."

The full research report can be found HERE .

"I'm excited to share the Bitcoin Well vision with the large investor audience that Singular's conference will attract," said Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of the Company. "Our growth has been impressive over the last few months and the more people that we can share that with, the better."

Bitcoin Well's Summer Solstice presentation will begin at NOON ET (9:00AM PT) on June 20, 2024. To register for access, please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7227865524269537374

Those with additional questions should contact Singular Research at Mike@SingularResearch.com .

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We call this future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

×