Silvercorp Reports 2025 AGM Results

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (" Silvercorp " or the " Company ") (TSX:SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 11, 2025 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp's annual general meeting (" AGM ") held today.  A total of 108,216,233 common shares, representing 49.50% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.  The voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Dr. Rui Feng

72,449,788

86.85 %

10,967,601

13.15 %

Paul Simpson

69,257,640

83.03 %

14,159,749

16.97 %

Yikang Liu

72,679,602

87.13 %

10,737,787

12.87 %

Marina Katusa

72,317,897

86.69 %

11,099,492

13.31 %

Ken Robertson

82,186,838

98.52 %

1,230,551

1.48 %

Helen Cai

82,666,643

99.10 %

750,746

0.90 %

Shareholders also re-approved the share-based compensation plan and the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , on EDGAR at ww.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
PresidentPhone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

