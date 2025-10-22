Silver Storm Announces Change of Auditor

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (" Silver Storm " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQB: SVRSF | FSE: SVR) announces that it has changed its auditor from Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP (the " Former Auditor ") to BDO Canada LLP (the " Successor Auditor ") effective October 13, 2025.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as auditor of the Company effective October 13, 2025. The Board of Directors appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective October 21, 2025 until the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the two most recently completed fiscal years, and there are no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51‑102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51‑102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors and filed on SEDAR+.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information, please contact:
Sergio Mendoza, VP Finance
Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024
sergio.mendoza@silverstorm.ca

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Silver Storm MiningSVRS:CCTSXV:SVRSResource Investing
SVRS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Red pushpin on a map, marking Vancouver, BC.

BC to Curb AI Energy Use, Ban Crypto Mining in Bid to Power Resource Sector

The BC government has unveiled new energy policy changes aimed at curbing electricity use from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, while permanently banning new cryptocurrency-mining projects and fast-tracking the North Coast Transmission Line.Tabled by Energy Minister Adrian Dix, the... Keep Reading...
Stategic North American Offtake to Lithium Refinery

Stategic North American Offtake to Lithium Refinery

Prairie Lithium Limited (ASX: PL9, OTC: PL9AF) (“Prairie Lithium”, “PL9” or “the Company”), a company focused on the sustainable development of the Prairie Lithium Project (“Prairie”), is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to provide lithium chloride as a... Keep Reading...
Sep25 Appendix 5B

Sep25 Appendix 5B

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Sep25 Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sep25 Quarterly Activities Report

Sep25 Quarterly Activities Report

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Sep25 Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Golden Deeps

Spectacular Copper, Silver 81 Germanium Results Continue at Graceland Critical Metals Prospect, Namibia

42.7% copper, 1,353 g/t silver and 201 g/t germanium in Gossan 1 East Channel Sampling

Golden Deeps Ltd (“Golden Deeps” or “the Company”) (ASX: GED) is pleased to announce further, spectacular copper, silver, zinc and germanium channel sampling results and exceptionally high-grade copper-silver channel sampling intersections from the Company's Graceland Prospect' in the... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

NINE MILE METALS LTD (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") has closed the oversubscribed non-flow-through private placement financing. The company issued 12,142,174 units at a price of 1.5 cents per unit for proceeds of $182,132. The company's flow-through private... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

GreenRoc secures EUR 5m Loan Facility with Danish Export and Investment Fund

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Combination Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals for Fundamental Transaction & The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI 43-101 Report

Related News

Tech Investing

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

rare earth investing

GreenRoc secures EUR 5m Loan Facility with Danish Export and Investment Fund

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Secures Approval for Record Ridge Mine

gold investing

Traceable Gold Production Linked to Regeneration Efforts in Abandoned Mines

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Combination Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals for Fundamental Transaction & The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI 43-101 Report

Critical Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WHY