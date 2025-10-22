Silver Storm Announces Change of Auditor

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (" Silver Storm " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQB: SVRSF | FSE: SVR) announces that it has changed its auditor from Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP (the " Former Auditor ") to BDO Canada LLP (the " Successor Auditor ") effective October 13, 2025.
At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as auditor of the Company effective October 13, 2025. The Board of Directors appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective October 21, 2025 until the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the two most recently completed fiscal years, and there are no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51‑102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ) between the Company and the Former Auditor.
In accordance with NI 51‑102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors and filed on SEDAR+.
About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.
Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca .
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022499202/en/
For additional information, please contact:
Sergio Mendoza, VP Finance
Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024
sergio.mendoza@silverstorm.ca