Silver North Intersects 2.70 metres True Width of 327 g/t Silver, 0.27 g/t Gold, 4.05% Lead and 0.91% Zinc in Step Out Drilling at the Haldane Silver Property, Yukon

(TheNewswire)
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Mineralized Main Fault structure intersected over an area of 200 m by 365 m area and remains open along trend and downdip.
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722 g/t silver over 0.27 m (TW) Intersected at 263.80 m in HLD26-44.
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Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 10, 2026 Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, FSE: I90) "Silver North" or the "Company") announces it's second batch of analytical results from the 2026 campaign at its flagship Haldane Silver Property in the historic Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon. Five holes testing the Main Fault and the Main Fault footwall have been received. Mineralization has now been extended 100 metres along strike to the southwest by HLD26-46, which intersected 2.7 m of 327 gt silver, 0.27 gt gold, 4.05% lead and 0.91% zinc (402 gt AgEq*) from 203.67 m down hole. A total of 24 holes (totalling 6,169 m) were completed in the 2026 program, focussing on expanding silver, gold, lead and zinc mineralization along strike and downdip at the Main Fault target. Assay results for 16 holes remain outstanding and will be reported once received. The road-accessible 8,579 hectare Haldane Property is located 25 km west of Keno City, YT, adjacent to Hecla Mining's producing Keno Hill Silver Mine property, and hosts numerous occurrences of silver-lead-zinc-bearing quartz siderite veins resembling the ore-bearing veins being mined at Keno Hill.
"Step out drilling to the southwest from the Main Zone discovery section continues to intersect broad Main Fault structure," stated Jason Weber, President and CEO of Silver North. "Strong, wide structures tend to be better hosts for Keno-style silver-lead-zinc mineralization and that appears to be consistent as we move southwest. We feel quite confident that the structure hosting the Main Fault has significant potential along strike in both directions as well as downdip."
HLD26-43 and 46 tested the Main Fault approximately 100 m along strike to the southwest of the discovery section (HLD24-29, 30 and HLD25-31). HLD26-46 intersected the Main Fault at 203.67 m, with a 2.70 m (1.8 m TW) intersection of 327 g/t silver, 0.27 g/t gold, 4.05% lead and 0.91% zinc within the wider 3.84 m (2.57 m TW) intersection mentioned above. The entire width of the Main Fault structure intersection totalled 22.2 m (14.85 m TW) with the strongest veining occurring in the hangingwall portion of the structure. HLD26-43 intersected the Main Fault structure approximately 50 m downdip, cutting a similarly wide 22.3 m (16.5 m TW) of structure that appears less coherent and with lesser amounts of siderite-sulphide veining.
HLD26-45 tested below the footwall of the Main Fault. Prior drilling and surface sampling indicated the potential for vein mineralization in the footwall of the Main Fault, either as parallel structures or splays of the Main Fault itself. HLD26-45 was collared in the footwall damage zone of the Main Fault, intersecting three narrow mineralized structures between 150.2 m and 166.8 m depth. One 0.50 m (0.33 m TW) intersection at 158 m down hole returned 1.56 g/t gold with 27.5 g/t silver – a gold/silver ratio much higher than normally observed on the property. These intersections are thought to be reflected on surface where grab sampling has returned 0.906 g/t gold, 288 g/t silver, 1.95% lead and 1.80% zinc. Figure 1 shows a plan view of drill hole locations at the Main Fault target. A long section depicting the Main Fault can be found in Figure 2. A table of drill hole collar data can be found on the Company's website.
HLD26-42 and 44 tested the Main Fault northeast of the discovery section, intersecting the Main Fault 50 m along strike (HLD26-44) and 120 m downdip (HLD26-42) of HLD25-31. HLD26-44 intersected the upper contact of the Main Fault at 253.9 m, cutting strongly fractured and faulted phyllitic quartzite, quartzite and lesser veining over 24.1 m (16.3 m TW). A 3.00 m (2.03 m TW) interval returned 120 g/t silver, 0.15 g/t gold, 0.32% lead and 0.58% zinc with a subinterval averaging 722 g/t silver over 0.40 m (0.27 m TW). Further work in this area will focus on evaluating the presence of a cross structure to the northeast that may be influencing the Main Fault locally.
Table: 2026 Drilling – Significant Results
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Hole
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Target
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From (m)
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To (m)
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Interval (m)
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Est. True Width (m)
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Ag (g/t)
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Au (g/t)
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Pb (%)
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Zn (%)
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Ag (g/t) Eq1
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HLD26-44
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Main
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258.15
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258.60
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0.45
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0.30
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239
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0.73
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2.00
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4.38
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370
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and
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261.80
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264.80
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3.00
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2.03
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120
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0.15
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0.32
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0.58
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134
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incl
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263.80
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264.20
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0.40
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0.27
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722
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0.38
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1.58
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2.35
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754
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HLD26-45
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Main
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150.20
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150.60
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0.40
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0.26
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111
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0.02
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0.48
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0.68
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123
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and
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Footwall
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158.00
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158.50
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0.50
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0.33
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27.5
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1.56
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0.10
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0.35
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126
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HLD26-46
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Main
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203.67
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207.51
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3.84
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2.57
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259
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0.27
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4.04
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0.95
|
340
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incl
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203.67
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206.37
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2.70
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1.80
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327
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0.27
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4.05
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0.91
|
402
1Silver-equivalent values are calculated assuming typical recoveries based on metallurgical studies conducted on a range of analogous vein deposits and are not necessarily reflective of metallurgy on the property. No metallurgical work has been reported on the property. The recoveries used are 92% silver, 70% gold, 88% lead and 70% zinc. The silver – equivalent formula: using the formula: ((35 * silver (g/t)*0.92 / 31.1035) + (3000 * gold (g/t)*0.70 / 31.1035) + (1.00 * 2204 * lead %*0.88/100) + (1.20 * 2204 * zinc %*0.70/100)) *(31.1035 / 35). Metal price assumptions are US$35/oz silver, US$3,000/oz gold, US$1.00/lb lead and US$1.20/lb zinc.
Figure 1 - Main Fault Drill Plan Map
Figure 2 - Main Zone Long Section
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Where samples were taken, drill core was sawn in half, with one half being sent for analysis and the remaining half kept in the core box for record. Duplicate samples, standard reference materials and blanks were inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream, consistent with best practice. Drill core was sawn and bagged, with bagged samples being grouped into rice bags and secured by a locking security tag with a unique security tag identification number.
Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. Sample splits were then pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations were completed by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 30 g subsample of the prepared pulp (Au-AA23). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 30 g subsample (Au-GRA21). In addition, a 34-element analysis was performed on a 0.25 g subsample of the prepared pulps by a four acid digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish (ME-ICP61). Samples that returned overlimit values for lead or zinc were finished by Ore Grade analysis (Pb-OG62 and/or Zn-OG62). Samples that returned greater than 50 ppm silver were finished by Ore Grade analysis (Ag-OG62), while samples that then returned greater than 300 ppm silver were further finished by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 30 g subsample (Ag-GRA21).
All results have passed the QA/QC screening by the lab. Hardline Exploration Ltd, of Smithers, BC is executing and managing the Haldane Project. Hardline utilized a quality control and quality assurance protocol for the drill core sampling, including blank, duplicate, and standard reference samples.
Apaton Finance Engagement
The Company has engaged Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton Finance") to provide investor awareness, communications and marketing services to the Company, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.
The Company has entered into a Consulting Services Agreement dated November 2, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Apaton Finance, a Hannover, Germany-based investor relations and capital markets communications firm.
Pursuant to the Agreement, Apaton Finance will provide investor awareness, communications and marketing services designed to increase awareness of the Company among investors and the broader capital markets community. Services include the preparation, publication and distribution of up to twelve articles based on publicly available information through German and English-language media channels.
As the Company's common shares trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "I90", the Company believes the engagement will help increase awareness of the Company among investors in Germany and across the broader European market.
The Agreement has an initial term of three months commencing November 2, 2026, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). As consideration for the services, the Company will pay Apaton Finance a cash fee of C$15,000 plus applicable taxes. No stock options or other securities are being granted in connection with the engagement.
To the knowledge of the Company, Apaton Finance and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not presently own any securities of the Company.
Apaton Finance can be reached at Ellernstr. 34, 30175 Hannover, Germany, e-mail office@apaton.com, phone +49 511 6768731 and www.apaton.com.
About Silver North Resources Ltd.
Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane Silver Project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine and the Tim and Veronica silver projects in the Silvertip District of southern Yukon and northern British Columbia. At its flagship Haldane Project, the Company has made three Keno-style silver vein discoveries in only 24 drill holes. Exploration is focussed on the recent discovery at the Main Zone, where drilling has intersected high grade silver mineralization over wide intervals.
Silver North is fully funded for its 2026 and 2027 drilling campaigns and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.
For further information, contact:
Jason Weber, President and CEO
Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications
Tel: (604) 807-7217
Fax: (888) 889-4874
To learn more visit: www.silvernorthres.com
X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes
LinkedIn:
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD- LOOKING STATEMENTS.
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