Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a Plan of Operations ("PO") to the United States Forest Service ("USFS") to explore its Silver Strand Project ("the Project") located in the Silver Valley Mining District near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

"We continue to aggressively advance our exploration plans at Silver Strand after the recent completion of our positive geophysical compilation. The Plan of Operations for the exploration of Silver Strand is now under review by the USFS and we look forward to the next steps in advancing project,"stated Peter A. Ball, President & CEO."This is a significant milestone that reinforces our conviction in fully evaluating the potential for silver mineralization across the property. We are eager to keep the market informed as we continue to make progress, and we believe this development will bring us closer to unlocking the full potential of this exciting opportunity."

Plan of Operations Overview

The proposed PO was submitted on April 5, 2023:

  • Proposal for surface disturbance of 0.15 acres or (0.06 hectares) to include up to 1,200 metres of drilling.
  • Outlines a comprehensive property-wide exploration program at Silver Strand, including geophysics, geologic mapping and structural analysis.
  • Exploration follow-up on 2021 and 2022 exploration results, including previous drilling, Induced Polarization ("IP")/Resistivity and magnetic surveys, and rock sampling, which identified 15 drill targets scattered throughout the property.
  • Evaluation of several priority drill targets, which consisted of coincident resistivity lows with IP highs, indicating broad zones of silicification with sulfide mineralization.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved under the supervision of Philip Mulholland (CPG). Mr. Mulholland is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource exploration company advancing its flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada. Silver Hammer's primary focus is defining and developing silver deposits near past-producing mines that have not been adequately explored. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold discoveries.

On Behalf of the Board of Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Peter A. Ball
President & CEO, Director
E: peter@silverhammermining.com

For investor relations inquiries, contact:
Kristina Pillon
High Tide Consulting Corp.
T: 604.908.1695
E: investors@silverhammermining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements concern, without limitation, the Company's strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration and drilling programs, estimates of mineralization from drilling, geological information projected from sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data, and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

