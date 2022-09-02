Overview
Food insecurity is a significant problem affecting people worldwide. It’s estimated that nearly 10 percent of the world's population faces severe food insecurity, and is expected to increase by approximately 35 percent over the next 40 years.
To establish food security, agricultural output needs to significantly increase by a reported 70 percent to meet the needs of a growing population. To boost crop yields, nutrient management practices and fertilizer technologies must be used since fertilizer products are responsible for more than 50 percent of crop yields.
It’s estimated that the global phosphate market will grow to US$90.25 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5 percent. Considering that the United States imported 57 percent more phosphate in 2021 than the previous year, this indicates that more phosphate sources are needed.
Silver Eagle Mines (CSE:SEM) embodies its straightforward business quarry strategy, “Blow it up. Dig it up. Grind it up. Bag It up. And Ship it out by rail,” by using a direct-ship, pit-run system that brings truly organic, direct to application phosphorus to market. The company’s focus is to produce the only certified raw rock organic phosphate eligible for organic farming in the United States, specifically targeting industrial farms and the US$59.28 billion organic food market.
The organic food market in the United States is growing because of factors such as increasing health awareness among consumers and increasing environmental concerns due to the heavy use of pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and other chemicals in conventional farming. As a reagent, raw rock organic phosphate from Murdock Mountain is perfectly suited to regenerate soil to serve the fast growing organic food market.
The company’s Murdock Mountain Phosphate project is located in Nevada, it has a historical, non-43101 compliant, resource of 8-18.4 million tons at an estimated grade of 15 percent phosphorus. The resource sits at surface for 8mi, 5 yds wide and 5 yds deep.
Raw phosphate ore suitable for direct application is exceedingly rare, with only 5 percent of the world’s phosphate ore having the necessary purity. The majority of raw phosphate must be processed to remove impurities that harm plant growth, such as uranium, thorium or heavy metals. The phosphate from Murdock Mountain can be directly applied to crops without any processing due to the uncommon type of occurrence hosted by oolitic limestones.
By focusing on a quarry operation, the company’s mining process is economical due to the ore’s purity. At a recent conference, Robin Dow, CEO, said, “The important thing to remember is that this is simple. We’re going to go into production for less than $300,000. We need to drill holes, drop the dynamite, collect the ore, drive to the warehouse, dump it into a hopper, bag it, and put it on the rails, across the street, to California.”
An experienced management team leads the company towards producing its unique product. Robin Dow, CEO, has over 35 years of experience financing public resources companies and has raised over $150 million. G. Michael Newman, director, has served on publicly listed companies for over 20 years as a corporate administrator. Ed A. Beaman has over 35 years of experience in the natural resources sector as an engineer leading energy projects to production. Additional directors and consultants bring varied backgrounds to the project that builds confidence in the company.
Company Highlights
- Silver Eagle Mines has a unique asset containing raw phosphate ore suitable for direct application in organic farming.
- Once in production, the company will produce the only large scale, certified organic phosphate in the United States.
- Raw organic phosphate from Murdock Mountain is perfectly suited to serve the fast growing US$59.28 billion organic food market.
- The company aims to complete a NI-43-101 resource related Premlinary Economic Estimate (PEA) by Q3-4 in 2023 and Q1-3/2022 carry out an exploration program to confirm and extend the known deposit.
- The company’s project, Murdock Mountain, produces phosphate ore that does not require costly processing before it is usable.
Key Project
Murdock Mountain Phosphate Project
The company’s phosphate project is located in Nevada, a politically safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction. Silver Eagle Mines is working with the United States Bureau of Land Management
to complete the granting of an exploration permit to move toward production.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Historical Data: The project has a historical non-43-101 compliant resource estimate of 8.7 to 18.4 million tonnes at 15 percent phosphate from 1984. The company is currently working to confirm and potentially extend the known deposit.
- A Certified Organic Source of Raw Phosphate: Most of the world’s phosphate is a soluble chemical that must be regularly applied. The ore at Murdock Mountain is organic and non-soluble, allowing it to regenerate the soil for up to a decade.
- Suitable for Direct Application: Silver Eagle Mines’ end product is suitable for direct application in organic farming, an attribute less than 5% of the world’s phosphate ore possess. Most phosphate ore must be processed to remove impurities that would otherwise harm plants. Murdock’s product has no harmful contaminants such as uranium and heavy metals.
Management Team
Robin Dow - HBA, MBA, FCSI, CEO and Director
Robin Dow has 35 years of financing public resource companies, raising over $150 million since 1998. CEO SEM, Dabros Mining Corp, and Ore Chimney Gold Inc. SEM is Dow’s 20th company since 1988.
G. Michael Newman - Director
G. Michael Newman has served on the Boards of directors of 15 TSX and TSX.V companies since 1997. Newman is the founder and was the President and CEO between 1997 and 2009 of InterRent REIT (IIP.UN-TSX); the President of KE Real Estate Holdings Inc., a private GTA real estate company; Chairman of the Board of Peninsula Capital Corporation, a US-based owner-operator of Single Family Rentals (SFR’s); and on the Independent Review Committee of Energy Income Fund and citadel Income Fund, two TSX listed Mutual Fund Trusts.
Ed A. Beaman - P. Engineer, Director
Ed Beaman, Vice President, Operations and Engineering, Kulczyk Oil Ventures, has more than 35 years of experience in oil & and gas operations, engineering and exploration and development projects evaluating projects in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Trinidad, Egypt, Romania, Poland, Slovenia, Russia and in Ukraine. Mr. Beaman, P. Eng, member of APEGGA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Geological) from the University of Manitoba.
Kristine Dorward - Chief Technical Consultant
Kristine Dorward has over 20 years in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, involving senior leadership positions in licensing, acquisitions, marketing and business development encompassing global markets. Ms. Dorward has completed numerous due diligence evaluations as part of pipeline planning and acquisitions to drive corporate growth and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and the National Association of Certified Valuators & Analysts (NACVA). Dorward has previously been a director of a publicly listed company on the TSX. Ms. Dorward has been an Independent Consultant in the biotechnology/pharmaceutical industry from March, 2021 to present.
Marco Montecinos, B.Sc. - Geologist
Marco Montecinos is a geologist with over 38 years of experience in mineral exploration and business development projects in the Americas. Montecinos currently works as Business Development Consultant with several junior exploration companies in the western US. Montecinos was instrumental in the discovery of the Marlin Deposit in Guatemala and other gold deposits in Nevada, Mexico, and Central America. He is President of Tigren, Inc., a Nevada based Exploration Services Company, which has provided technical services to the mining industry for 28 years. He holds a B.A. Degree in Mathematics (geology emphasis) and a minor in Physics from Western Colorado University (formerly Western State College) in Gunnison, Colorado.