Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), an Oregon-based publicly traded psychedelics company, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Mike Arnold, an Oregon lawyer, will testify Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Jackson County Oregon Planning Commission's 9:00 a.m. hearing regarding amendments to the Jackson County Land Development Ordinance to add psilocybin therapy and retreat time, place, and manner regulations.

Silo recently announced an intended Jackson County psychedelic ranch retreat center near Ashland, Oregon. One of the major risk factors in the Oregon psilocybin industry is the real-time evolution of the legal and regulatory framework. Several cities and counties around the Oregon are voting November 8 on whether or not to opt out of Oregon's Ballot Measure 109 Psilocybin Service Initiative system. The state regulators are to begin accepting psilocybin therapy and retreat license applications in January 2023. Oregon is the first state to legalize psychedelic therapy and retreat business activities with Colorado hopefully following suit in the election next week.

Arnold commented: "Even if a county has not opted out of Oregon's BM109, that doesn't mean it can't amend its land use rules to effectively exclude a property or class of properties from use an Oregon psilocybin clinic, therapy center or psychedelic retreat center. As a lawyer who assisted clients in the Oregon recreational cannabis industry, we frequently saw missteps where entrepreneurs secured properties by purchase or lease only to find out later that the county or city would not allow them to operate there due to new local land use laws. This is why Silo Wellness is attempting to secure LOIs for now before making risky long-term property commitments. The urban-rural divide in Oregon is real and the effect of local political considerations are notoriously difficult to predict around here. Afterall, Oregon's state motto is 'She flies with her own wings.'"

Silo Wellness encourages advocates to attend and testify at Thursday's hearing regarding the low impact of psilocybin activities on the community. Testimony is limited to five minutes per person and can be done remotely at https://jacksoncountyor.zoom.us/j/94440098728.

Silo Wellness Requests Oregon Property Owner Expressions of Interest for Collaborating on Psilocybin Licensing

Silo Wellness continues to tour Oregon properties and discuss collaboration opportunities with other entrepreneurs. The Company requests expressions of interest from Oregon property owners who may be considering participation in the regulatory regime under Oregon Ballot Measure 109.

Mike Arnold commented, "It is our goal to leverage our platform to help empower Oregonians who may each have a piece of the puzzle - facilitation experience, business experience, property, capital, or a passion for the medicine - and bring them together to help make this industry by Oregonians for Oregonians."

Parties who may be interested in entering the Oregon psilocybin industry are encouraged to contact Silo Wellness at oregon at Silo Wellness dot com.

Other Corporate Update: Debt Conversion

Silo Wellness intends to settle a total of CAD$81,682 of debt owed to an arms-length consulting services provider of the Company, through the issuance of an aggregate of 1,633,640 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of at a price of CAD$0.05 per share, being at a premium to the CAD$0.015 closing price of the common shares of the Corporation on October 28, 2022. Completion of the Shares for Services is subject to compliance with applicable regulations, including policies of the CSE.

ABOUT Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness is a growth-oriented holding company focused on psychedelic opportunities that benefit from a unified ecosystem and exceptional leadership. Founded in 2018 in Oregon and headquartered in Toronto, Silo Wellness has a presence in both Jamaica and Oregon. Silo Wellness is a publicly traded company on the Canadian (CSE: SILO) and Frankfurt (FSE: 3K7A) exchanges and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: SILFF).

For more information about Silo Wellness or to book a Jamaican psychedelic retreat, please visit www.silowellness.com. For more information about Silo's recent acquisition, Dyscovry Science, visit www.Dyscovry.com.

Silo Wellness Company Contact:

Mike Arnold, President
541-900-5871
IR at Silo Wellness dot com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to the Company's ability to satisfy arrearages due to Licensor and the Company's ability to fund operations as well as the company's pre-existing capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to finalize definitive documents and close on potential partnerships or transactions; the Company's ability to satisfy the Oregon licensing requirements and achieve a license in Oregon; the Company's ability to successful launch an Oregon operation, including hiring of qualified staff and getting access to mushrooms to sustain operations; and the Company's ability to fund operations as well as the company's pre-existing capital requirements, including but not limited to essential company operations and development of the company's intended pharmaceutical platform. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Silo Wellness's continuous disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Silo Wellness assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), Oregon's only publicly traded psychedelics company, is pleased to announce it has closed its acquisition of 100% of Dyscovry Science Ltd. ("Dyscovry"), a Toronto-based biotechnology company focused on biosynthetic manufacturing of psilocybin and its derivatives targeting a physiological condition, irritable bowel syndrome.

"Bringing the Dyscovry team into the Silo Wellness family is a key component to our pharmaceutical vision which began with our July 2019 priority date for our patent-pending metered-dosing modalities for psilocybin, mescaline, DMT, and 5-MeO-DMT," stated Silo Wellness founder and CEO Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney. "With our presence and founding in Oregon along with our psychedelic retreat operational experience in Jamaica [with psilocybin and 5-MeO-DMT] and Oregon [with ketamine], Dyscovry's portfolio will allow us to further our goal of covering both tracks of the psychedelic industry under one roof: psychedelic healing now via jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction "adult use" and pharmaceutical biotech."

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, and Dyscovry Science Ltd. ("Dyscovry"), a Toronto-based biotechnology company focused on biosynthetic manufacturing of psilocybin and its derivatives targeting a physiological condition, irritable bowel syndrome, today announced the companies have entered into a definitive share exchange agreement through which Silo acquires 100% of Dyscovry.

With Dyscovry's research collaboration with Canadian federal government research laboratories, Dyscovry intends to develop a biotechnological process for the production of psilocybin and its potentially novel molecule derivatives. This transaction affirms Silo's commitment to the psychedelic pharmaceutical space and is expected to add pharmaceutical R&D capabilities to Silo's patent-pending metered-dosing formulations for psilocybin, DMT, mescaline, and 5-MeO-DMT, and its psychedelic retreat expertise to help unlock the value of its strategicportfolio.

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has opened its first ecotourism microdosing psilocybin resort and retreat center at Go Natural Jamaica in Long Bay, Portland, Jamaica. "We have been bombarded by cost-conscious client inquiries wanting to explore nature with the help of psilocybin," explained Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney and the founder of Silo Wellness. "They are what we consider 'psychedelic curious.' These are not looking to experiment with psychedelics for recreational purposes at a club or party. They are very intentional and mindful individuals looking to better understand themselves and their place in the universe. They aren't looking for mental health therapy or a deep dive ego death. They are wanting to learn about psilocybin while learning about themselves. This is an unmet need in the psychedelic space, and Silo Wellness is well positioned to assist.

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFD) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that the Silo Wellness team coordinated the presentations of eight speakers in support of psilocybin use under Ballot Measure 109 in Lane County, Oregon, (Oregon's largest county by population outside the Portland metro area) at Tuesday's public board of commissioners meeting.

"It is important that Silo Wellness help support the education of local governments and law enforcement, as we are the only Oregon-based publicly traded psychedelics company and the only Oregon-based company with experience providing legal psilocybin use [in Jamaica] through our psychedelic wellness retreats," stated Silo Wellness founder, a Lane County, Oregon, resident since 1998. "We want to prevent any misinformation comparing the roll out of this service-based wellness industry to any perceived mishaps from Oregon's experience in the cannabis space, particularly regarding diversion and impact on neighbors." In written testimony provided to the Board, Mr. Arnold explained that currently Silo Wellness is in advanced negotiations with property owners outside of unincorporated Lane County and didn't technically "have a dog in this fight" at this time.

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, announces a request for expressions of interests from Oregon property owners who may be considering participation in the regulatory regime under Oregon Ballot Measure 109. "With Silo Wellness as the only publicly traded psychedelic company with legal psychedelic retreat experience and a strong connection to Oregon, we believe we are well positioned to collaborate with other Oregonians interested in participating in this burgeoning market," stated Silo Wellness founder and Oregon lawyer Mike Arnold.

"Over the past months we have been touring properties with owners and realtors and have really turned up our search for properties that may be suitable for Oregon psilocybin as we await the final rules from the Oregon Health Authority," Mr. Arnold continued. "However, I also know that there are many property owners who may believe they are sitting on an ideal property for a facility with no interest in selling, but they may not have the legal expertise, network, or capital to make it happen. It is our goal to leverage our platform to help empower Oregonians who may each have a piece of the puzzle - facilitation experience, business experience, property, capital, or a passion for the medicine - and bring them together to help make this industry by Oregonians for Oregonians."

Seelos Therapeutics Doses First Patient in a Registrational Phase II/III study of SLS-005 in Spinocerebellar Ataxia

  • Seelos will also present at the International Congress for Ataxia Research in November

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced dosing of the first patient in a registrational phase IIIII study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mgmL for intravenous infusion) for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia focusing on participants with type3 (SCA3, also known as Machado-Joseph disease) and also announced that it will participate in the International Congress for Ataxia Research (ICAR) in Dallas, Texas November 1 st 4 th 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Dr. David Biondi , DO, FAAN, from Seelos will present: Autophagy as a potential treatment pathway in Spinocerebellar Ataxia: SLS-005 (Trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) at ICAR on Thursday, November 3 rd at 4:45pm CT . For more information, visit https://ataxiacongress.org/ .

"We are delighted to take part in this potentially ground-breaking and innovative method to treat SCA3, a devastating disease with no FDA-approved treatment or cure", said Dr. Theresa Zesiewicz of the University of Southern Florida .

Seelos' Phase II/III trial ( NCT05490563 ) plans to enroll up to 245 participants globally with spinocerebellar ataxia type-3 in a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial.  Eligible participants will be randomized to treatment with SLS-005 or placebo in 1 of 2 dosage arms and assessed with a primary efficacy endpoint measuring change from baseline in the Modified Scale for Assessment and Rating of Ataxia (m-SARA) total score at week 52.  Secondary endpoints include change from baseline in a blood-based biomarker for neurodegeneration, clinical global impression of severity, patient global impression of severity and an activities of daily living score. Safety and tolerability of SLS-005 will be monitored and assessed throughout the trial.

About SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion)

SLS-005 is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier and is thought to stabilize proteins and activate autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression.  Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material. In animal models of several diseases associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, SLS-005 has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. SLS-005 has previously received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of SCA type 3 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and from the European Medicines Agency in the EU. SLS-005 is an investigational treatment and is not currently approved by any health authority for medicinal use.

About Spinocerebellar Ataxia

Spinocerebellar Ataxia is a serious disease caused by degeneration of the cerebellum with an onset usually in adult life. Clinically, it is characterized by progressive unsteadiness of gait and stance, impaired coordination of limb movements, slurred speech, and abnormal eye movements. Spinocerebellar ataxia type-3, also known as Machado-Joseph disease (MJD), is characterized by progressive cerebellar ataxia and is known to cause progressively severe disability and often premature death approximately 10-20 years from onset of symptoms.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding Seelos' registrational phase II/III study of SLS-005 for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia, including SLS-005's prospects and potential insights from the registrational phase II/III study, as well as statements regarding the anticipated enrollment and timing of the study and the potential for SLS-005 to be a ground-breaking and innovative method to treat SCA3. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-doses-first-patient-in-a-registrational-phase-iiiii-study-of-sls-005-in-spinocerebellar-ataxia-301657701.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Awakn Life Sciences Secures Funding to Expand Nordic Commercial Operations

Awakn Life Sciences Secures Funding to Expand Nordic Commercial Operations

Awakn has raised approx. CAD$775K to grow its Nordic clinics business

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn"), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), today announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Awakn Oslo AS ("Awakn Oslo") has entered into a debt financing agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with TD Veen AS (the "Lender"), a family-owned, Norwegian investment company and current shareholder of Awakn.

Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness Announces LOI for Potentially Largest Psilocybin Retreat Center in Oregon and the World - If November's Election Is Favorable; and an Oregon Real Estate Law and Psilocybin Industry Primer

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), Oregon's only publicly traded psychedelics company, is pleased to announce it has executed a binding term sheet for a joint venture with New Frontier Ranch in the majestic Green Springs area of Jackson County Oregon, east of Ashland, pending the results of the opt-out ballot measure in the upcoming November 8th election. New Frontier Ranch is a 960-acre property that can potentially accommodate hundreds of guests at a time between the existing log cabins and court-approved campsites.

A one-of-kind destination guest recreation property among Oregon's restrictive and complex land use laws

Gwella

Gwella Goes International with Stronger Microdose Gummies in 2022

Consumer Product of the Year Winner Announces Global Extra-Strength Option for Microdosing


Lobe Sciences Announces the Completion of cGMP Production of Clinical Supplies For Upcoming Clinical Trials

Lobe Sciences Announces the Completion of cGMP Production of Clinical Supplies For Upcoming Clinical Trials

Appointment of Philip J. Young, CEO, as Board Chairman

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that it has completed the synthesis of bulk L-130, a proprietary form of psilocin, and of the clinical supplies to be used in upcoming trials. The L-130 was manufactured in compliance with U.S. cGMPs (Current Good Manufacturing Practices).

COMPASS Pathways Announces Phase 3 Pivotal Program Design for COMP360 in Treatment Resistant Depression at Capital Markets Day

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the Phase 3 pivotal program design for COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment resistant depression (TRD) during a virtual Capital Markets Day. The session, attended by members of COMPASS Pathways' executive leadership and key opinion leaders, included a review of the TRD treatment landscape as well as COMPASS' clinical care and digital strategy, patientmarket access and commercial model, and broader development pipeline (recording available here ) .

COMPASS' program will be the first ever Phase 3 program of psilocybin therapy globally, and follows positive results from its Phase 2b study in treatment-resistant depression, presented at the American Psychiatric Association annual meeting in May 2022 . The Phase 3 program is composed of three clinical trials, two pivotal trials and one long-term follow-up, and is expected to commence by the end of 2022. The pivotal program design is as follows:

