Silo Wellness Announces Prepayment for up to 5,000 10mg Psilocybin Units for Oregon Licensed Silo Affiliates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it will be prepaying USD$50,000 in stock for Oregon psilocybin mushrooms under its Right of First Refusal agreement with Satya, Inc announced on March 24, 2023. The prepayment is not for a mushroom purchase but will be a credit to be used by the Company's future OHA-licensed affiliates. This prepayment secures the right to supply psilocybin mushrooms containing up to 5,000 doses of 10mg of psilocybin analyte. The prepayment is estimated to be enough to supply 1,000 doses of approximately five grams of dried mushrooms, depending on lab-tested potency.

In compliance with the agreement terms, Silo Wellness will issue 3,422,375 shares of its common stock to settle the USD$50,000 account payable debt in an arm's length transaction subject to the statutory four-month hold. The number of shares is determined based on CAD$0.0198 per share, the 20-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) as of Friday, April 21, 2023. Pursuant to CSE Policy 6.2(5) (adopted April 3, 2023), the Company intends to close on the share issuance no sooner than five days. The price protection expires June 5, 2023. In accordance with the previously announced debt restructuring plan, the Company intends to issue shares to settle additional accounts payable and other debt.

Mike Arnold, Silo CEO, stated: "It is our goal to ensure an orderly early market with the medicine distributed in a fair and equitable manner. We invite current and planned Oregon psilocybin service center licensees and facilitators to contact us to discuss becoming affiliates and ensuring a guaranteed supply of psilocybin mushrooms for their clients."

About Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness's mission is to provide psychedelics to those suffering as quickly and inexpensively as possible. Silo is currently Oregon's only publicly traded company actively providing psychedelics to clients. The Company was founded in 2018 by an Oregon trial lawyer in anticipation of Oregon legalizing psilocybin on January 1, 2023, and currently offers Jamaica psilocybin retreats at an all-inclusive seafront resort. The Company has a right of first refusal on all psilocybin mushrooms with Oregon first-mover cultivator Satya, Inc., and announced in January its intended Portland-area rural psilocybin service center with overnight dorm room accommodations (if land use permits are granted).

Contact:
Mike Arnold, CEO
541-900-5871
IR at Silo Wellness dot com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. SEE PRIOR PRESS RELEASES AND ANNUAL FILINGS FOR CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SEE THE MOST RECENT MD&A ON SEDAR FOR RISK FACTORS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163534

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Oregon Psilocybin Company Silo Wellness to Resume Trading on Canadian Securities Exchange

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A), is pleased to advise that trading of its common shares on the CSE will resume tomorrow (Tuesday, April 11, 2023). As previously announced, the cease trade order was revoked by the Ontario Securities Commission, and all outstanding annual filing documents have been filed by the Company.

Shareholder Updates

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silo Wellness Submits Annual Filings After Completion of Audited Financials; Management Commentary

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A), announced the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended October 31, 2022, (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings are available for download from the Company's SEDAR profile.

The filling of the Annual Filings is an automatic application to the Ontario Securities Commission to revoke the previously-disclosed Failure to File Cease Trade Order (the "FFCTO"). Trading is expected to resume on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") shortly after the revocation of the FFCTO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silo Wellness Eliminates Another CAD$4,440,000 of Debt from Balance Sheet by Disposing of Subsidiary

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A), announces that the Company has entered into a definitive Stock Purchase Agreement dated March 27 2023 (the "Agreement") with a non-arm's length entity owned by Silo board member Michael Hartman ("Buyer") for the sale of Silo's wholly-owned subsidiary SW Holdings, Inc. ("SWHI") for a USD $150,000 purchase price paid out of any net proceeds from licensing or other revenue after any current lienholders are satisfied.

The purchase price is financed at 6% interest per year. This debt is secured by the shares and the assets of SWHI in second position behind former branding partner Marley Green, LLC's secured creditor position. For additional consideration, SWHI shall pay to Silo Wellness into perpetuity (following the clearing of all currently existing secured debt) a 50% royalty payment of any licensing fees or other revenue produced by SWHI or 50% of any assets sold. At any time within 60 days of the closing of the transaction, Buyer can opt to pay USD $50,000 cash (or $75,000 for the following 180 days) to satisfy the purchase price and reduce the revenue/royalty payment from 50% to 25%. The Company also agreed to pay $10,000 cash to Buyer at closing to contribute to attorney fees and closing costs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silo Wellness Wins Amendment to Proposed Land Use Ordinance for Oregon Psychedelic Ranch; Corporate Update: Shareholder FAQs

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Jackson County Planning Commission recommended to the elected commissioners the adoption of an amended land use ordinance that would allow Oregon psilocybin therapy service centers in a nature retreat setting in rural Jackson County. "This is a minor victory for Silo Wellness and for potential patients across the nation," said Silo Wellness founder and CEO Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney. "As previously drafted, service centers would have been relegated to urban areas. Highway noise and sirens aren't exactly the best setting for psychedelic therapy. But there's still one more vote to go."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silo Wellness to Testify on Oregon Psilocybin Therapy Land Use Restrictions at Jackson County Planning Commission's Thursday Hearing; Other Corporate Updates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), an Oregon-based publicly traded psychedelics company, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Mike Arnold, an Oregon lawyer, will testify Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Jackson County Oregon Planning Commission's 9:00 a.m. hearing regarding amendments to the Jackson County Land Development Ordinance to add psilocybin therapy and retreat time, place, and manner regulations.

Silo recently announced an intended Jackson County psychedelic ranch retreat center near Ashland, Oregon. One of the major risk factors in the Oregon psilocybin industry is the real-time evolution of the legal and regulatory framework. Several cities and counties around the Oregon are voting November 8 on whether or not to opt out of Oregon's Ballot Measure 109 Psilocybin Service Initiative system. The state regulators are to begin accepting psilocybin therapy and retreat license applications in January 2023. Oregon is the first state to legalize psychedelic therapy and retreat business activities with Colorado hopefully following suit in the election next week.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Albert Labs announces Private Placement

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, has announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Albert Labs - Open Private Placement (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

The first tranche of the Offering is at a price of CAD $0.08 per Unit (the "Units"), with intermediate closings taking place as determined by the Company.

Gross proceeds raised will be used for pharmacokinetic and toxicology studies to advance the Company's primary drug target, the natural psilocybin-based KRN-101, towards it's Real World Evidence trial for regulatory approval in the United Kingdom and IND filing in the United States ; the proceeds will also be used for an OTC quotation, investor relations programme, general and administrative expenses and any financing fees.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (the "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.12 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. In the event that the Company's common shares have a closing price on the CSE of greater than CAD $0.15 per common share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given to the holder by the Company.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which patient needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast-track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are a recognised clinical pathway, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to those who suffer with their mental health in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Albert Labs International Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/24/c3868.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Provides Update on Vitamind

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today provides an update on its acquisition of the Vitamind Brand and intellectual property ("Vitamind") pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated April 30, 2021 (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 2,916,668[1] common shares to acquire Vitamind. The Agreement specified performance milestones that the company must achieve in order for it to release the 2,916,668 consideration shares. Those milestones and the dates that the milestones were satisfied and the escrow restrictions were removed are summarized in the table below:

MilestoneNumber of Consideration Shares   Performance Milestone  Consideration Shares ReleasedRelease Date
1729,167Closing of purchase.YesMay 3, 2021
2729,167Developing no less than two SKUs addressing brain health.YesApril 30, 2021
3729,167Entering into a letter of intent with an entity which (i) is introduced to the Company by the Vendor; (ii) operates a natural health product supply network; and (iii) holds or has the ability to procure a natural product number from the Governmental Authority.YesMay 13, 2021
4729,167Entering into a letter of intent with an entity which (i) is introduced to the Company by the Vendor; and (ii) operates a natural health product distribution network.NoN/A

 

The Company met the first and second milestones on closing of the Agreement.

The Company met the third milestone on May 13, 2021 when the Company entered into an exclusive two-year White Label Supply Agreement ("Supply Agreement") with GCO Packaging and Manufacturing Inc expiring on May 13, 2023. There is a two-year renewal option which the Company does not expect to exercise. The Supply Agreement provides for the coordination of: (i) natural product number application with Health Canada; (ii) GS1 UPC registry; (iii) UPC agency design work; (iv) label design; (v) French translation of Product details; (vi) GS1 registry and publishing; (vii) digital label sample printing; and (v) custom tool and print set-up (the "Services"). The Company, at its sole discretion and expense, shall design and brand packaging, provided that GCO will provide the Services in respect of the packaging.

The fourth milestone has not been met and the shares remain in escrow. Management has focused the Company resources on the development of its intellectual property related to L-130 and L-131 and the recently announced Altemia acquisition. The Company does not expect that the final milestone will be met.

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing patient-friendly, practical psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using sub-hallucinatory doses of psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness. Each of our New Chemical Entities, L-130 and L-131, are being developed to address unmet medical needs in neurological therapeutic applications.

For further information please contact:

lobe sciences ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release (including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness) are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

Drug development involves long lead times, is very expensive and involves many variables of uncertainty. Anticipated timelines regarding drug development are based on reasonable assumptions informed by current knowledge and information available to the Company. Every patient treated on future studies can change those assumptions either positively (to indicate a faster timeline to new drug applications and other approvals) or negatively (to indicate a slower timeline to new drug applications and other approvals). This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated or possible drug development timelines. Such statements are informed by, among other things, regulatory guidelines for developing a drug with safety studies, proof of concept studies, and pivotal studies for new drug application submission and approval, and assumes the success of implementation and results of such studies on timelines indicated as possible by such guidelines, other industry examples, and the Company's development efforts to date. In addition to the risk factors set out above and those detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, other factors not currently viewed as material could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although Lobe has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

  • Move Affirms Lobe's Position as an Orphan/Rare Disease Drug Development Company and expands portfolio to include 4 Orphan Disease Programs
  • The Company expects to Launch Altemia™, a Medical Food, and Generate Commercial Revenue in the Second Half of 2023
  • Acquisition also Includes an International License Agreement With Double Digit Royalty and Milestone Payments, Commercial Inventory and Intellectual Property.

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Altemia™ & Company, LLC ("Seller") which includes all assets, know-how, intellectual property and commercial inventory of the Seller (the "Transaction") to manage patients suffering from Sickle Cell Disease ("SCD"). The Seller has no current or long-term liabilities.

Mr. Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "Starting in the second half of 2023 we will launch our first commercial product, a medical food called Altemia™ for the management of SCD. This product has been well studied in human clinical trials. It is a proprietary, patent pending formulation based on decades of research and will add commercial revenue this year and beyond. By targeting the 55 major SCD clinics in the United States we will be able to efficiently provide support and education for clinicians and other health care providers charged with treating this vulnerable population. As we prepare for launch and commercialization, I will be able to call upon my previous successes launching and selling Orphan Drugs in specialty markets. Altemia™ will be positioned as a cost-effective medical food option for patients and payers seeking alternatives to drug products with significant side effects. We will be announcing further information related to our commercial plans shortly. In addition to Altemia™ we have acquired a clinical stage asset, SAN100 which is being developed as a prescription drug alternative for the treatment of SCD uniquely in children. This indication may qualify for the Pediatric Priority Review Voucher."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will present at the 22 nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 9:30 am ET on April 19, 2023.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Seelos Therapeutics Doses the First Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Patient with SLS-005 in an Expanded Access Program

- The Expanded Access Program is funded by a grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) under the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS (ACT for ALS) for ALS patients who do not qualify for existing clinical trials

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it has dosed the first patient in an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for patients with ALS who do not qualify for existing clinical trials and that the EAP will be fully funded by a grant from the NINDS under the ACT for ALS.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences to Present at Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference April 5, 2023

 lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Executive Chairman, will present at the SEQUIRE CANNABIS & PSYCHEDELICS CONFERENCE, April 5th at 10:00AM EDT.

Registration for the event is accessible via the following link Sign up free.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Albert Labs announces Private Placement

Beyond Minerals Appoints Lawrence Tsang as V.P. Exploration

