SIBANYE-STILLWATER ANNOUNCES FILING OF EARLY WARNING EXIT REPORT IN RESPECT OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED

Sibanye Stillwater Limited's (JSE: SSW) (NYSE: SBSW) wholly owned subsidiary Stillwater Canada Inc. ("Sibanye-Stillwater") announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of its shareholding in Generation Mining Limited ("Generation Mining" or the "Issuer") following the decrease of its securityholding percentage below 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Generation Mining (the "Common Shares") as a result of the Issuer's recently completed financing.
On September 21, 2026, Generation Mining completed a bought deal public offering of 312,500,000 Common Shares and a concurrent private placement of 62,500,000 Common Shares (together, the "Offering"), resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 375,000,000 Common Shares from treasury. Sibanye-Stillwater did not participate in the Offering and did not acquire or dispose of any Common Shares, or acquire or cease to have control or direction over any Common Shares, in connection with the Offering.
Immediately before the completion of the Offering, Sibanye-Stillwater beneficially owned, and exercised control and direction over 32,813,127 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Immediately after the completion of the Offering, Sibanye-Stillwater continued to beneficially own, and exercise control and direction over 32,813,127 Common Shares, representing approximately 4.70% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Sibanye-Stillwater held its Common Shares for investment purposes.
This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates has been filed under Generation Mining's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by contacting Robert Philpot at +27 82 496 9203.
Generation Mining's head office is located at 100 King Street West, Suite 7010, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1B1. Sibanye-Stillwater's registered office is located at Constantia Office Park, Bridgeview House, Building 11, Ground Floor, Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road, Weltevreden Park, 1709, South Africa.
SOURCE Sibanye Stillwater Limited
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