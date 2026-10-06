Shopify to Announce Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Shopify to Announce Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) plans to announce financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 before markets open on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Shopify's management team will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The conference call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of Shopify's website at https://www.Shopify.com/investors/events.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Shopify

Shopify provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify's all-in-one platform makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business, powering sales online, in store, and everywhere in between. Millions of businesses in 175+ countries use Shopify—from entrepreneurs to brands like Aldo, BarkBox, Carrier, Meta, Vuori, SKIMS, and Supreme.

For more information, visit www.Shopify.com.

CONTACT INVESTORS:   CONTACT MEDIA:
Shane Kleinstein   Jackie Warren
Director, Investor Relations   Senior Lead, Communications
IR@Shopify.com   press@Shopify.com



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