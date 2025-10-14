Shopify to Announce Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results November 4, 2025

Shopify to Announce Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results November 4, 2025

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) plans to announce financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, before markets open on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Shopify's management team will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify's website at https://shopifyinvestors.com/news-and-events.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store, and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Aldo, BarkBox, BevMo, Carrier, David's Bridal, JB Hi-Fi, Mejuri, Meta, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more.

For more information visit www.shopify.com

