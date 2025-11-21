Shift4 to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced its participation in the following investor conference.

On Wednesday, December 3, Christopher N. Cruz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global Technology and AI conference. The discussion will begin at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 30 minutes. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days following the event and available on the Investor Relations website https://investors.shift4.com .

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com .

Investor Relations
Thomas McCrohan
EVP, Head of Investor Relations
Shift4
(484) 735-0779
investors@shift4.com

Paloma Main
Director, Strategy and Investor Relations
Shift4
(484) 954-5768
investors@shift4.com

Media Contact
Nate Hirshberg
SVP, Marketing
Shift4
nhirshberg@shift4.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Shift4 Payments FOUR NYSE:FOUR Fintech Investing
FOUR
The Conversation (0)
Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press releases dated October 7, 2025, and October 31, 2025, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 2,196,153 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit")... Keep Reading...
Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants

Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 20, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to provide the following updates. Private Placement Noble closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of recently completed metallurgical testwork from the Company's flagship Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located in the Innu Nation of Pessamit, North Shore Region of Quebec. The metallurgical... Keep Reading...
Freegold Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 70.1m at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 70.1m at Golden Summit

Highlights: • GS2519 1.08 g/Au over 110.7m one of the most western holes drilled to date in the WOW Zone. • GS2521 1.7g/t Au over 70.1m • GS2522 1.44 g/t Au over 22.5m from 4.5m • GS2526 0.9 g/t Au over 182.9m The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the... Keep Reading...
Osisko Intersects 138 Metres Averaging 1.45% Cu in South Extension at Gaspé

Osisko Intersects 138 Metres Averaging 1.45% Cu in South Extension at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares commented: "These latest... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold video offers rare glimpse of gold exploration journey at Tahami project

Intention to Explore Dual Listings

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Quimbaya Gold video offers rare glimpse of gold exploration journey at Tahami project

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Platinum Market Set for 2026 Stability After Years of Deep Deficits

Copper Outlook: Australia Edition

Magnesium Investing

First Nation-Owned Minago Project Pushes Manitoba into Critical Minerals Spotlight

Copper Investing

Copper Outlook

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Mining and Processing Update