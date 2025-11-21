Shift4 to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced its participation in the following investor conference.
On Wednesday, December 3, Christopher N. Cruz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global Technology and AI conference. The discussion will begin at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 30 minutes. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days following the event and available on the Investor Relations website https://investors.shift4.com .
About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com .
Investor Relations
Thomas McCrohan
EVP, Head of Investor Relations
Shift4
(484) 735-0779
investors@shift4.com
Paloma Main
Director, Strategy and Investor Relations
Shift4
(484) 954-5768
investors@shift4.com
Media Contact
Nate Hirshberg
SVP, Marketing
Shift4
nhirshberg@shift4.com