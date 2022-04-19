Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Class : Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) securities between May 7, 2021 and February 26, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies to treat diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and the People's Republic of China. The Company's only product is LUPKYNIS, which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

What is this Case About: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Misstated the Financial Impact of its Drug LUPKYNIS

According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants failed to disclose that Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues and that the 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall short of expectations.

On February 28, 2022, Aurinia announced its financial results for the full quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, including a year-over-year revenue decline and lower than expected sales outlook for 2022. On this news, Aurinia's stock fell $3.94 per share, or 24.26%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022.

