Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Aurinia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc . ("Aurinia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Aurinia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 28, 2022 , Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 . Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022.

On this news, Aurinia's stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 24.26%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022 .

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York , Chicago , Los Angeles , Paris , and Tel Aviv , is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz , known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 42ND ANNUAL COWEN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will virtually present at the 42 nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference at 11:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday March 8, 2022. Murdo Gordon executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations and Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given at certain investor and medical conferences, can be accessed on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2022 SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.94 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2022 .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Accepted Amounts and Pricing Terms of its Tender Offers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) ("Bristol Myers Squibb"), with its wholly-owned subsidiary Celgene Corporation ("Celgene") (collectively, the "Offerors"), announced the accepted amounts and pricing terms of their previously announced 22 separate offers to purchase for cash notes issued by the Offerors listed in the tables listed herein.

The outstanding debt securities listed in (i) the first table below labeled "2025 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2025 Pool Notes," (ii) the second table below labeled "2026 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2026 Pool Notes," (iii) the third table below labeled "2027 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2027 Pool Notes," (iv) the fourth table below labeled "2029 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2029 Pool Notes," and (v) the fifth table below labeled "High Coupon Pool" are referred to collectively as the "High Coupon Pool Notes." The High Coupon Pool Notes, the 2025 Pool Notes, the 2026 Pool Notes, the 2027 Pool Notes and the 2029 Pool Notes are referred to collectively as the "Notes," and each series of Notes is referred to as a "series." We refer to each offer to purchase a series of Notes for cash as an "Offer," the offers to purchase the 2025 Pool Notes collectively as the "2025 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2026 Pool Notes collectively as the "2026 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2027 Pool Notes collectively as the "2027 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2029 Pool Notes collectively as the "2029 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the High Coupon Pool Notes collectively as the "High Coupon Pool Offers," and all the offers to purchase Notes are referred to collectively as the "Offers."

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Early Participation Results, Upsizing and Early Settlement of Tender Offers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) ("Bristol Myers Squibb"), with its wholly-owned subsidiary Celgene Corporation ("Celgene") (collectively, the "Offerors"), announced the early participation results, as of 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on March 1, 2022 (the "Early Tender Deadline"), of the previously announced 22 separate offers to purchase for cash notes issued by the Offerors listed in the tables below. The Offerors also announced that they are increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of Notes they will accept for purchase from the previously announced amount of up to an aggregate principal amount that would not result in a maximum aggregate purchase price of more than $4,000,000,000 to an amount more fully described herein, and that they are increasing certain of the Pool Maximums (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) in connection therewith (collectively, the "Amended Maximum Acceptance Amounts"). All other terms and conditions of the tender offers as previously announced in the Offer to Purchase, as amended and supplemented hereby, remain unchanged.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-four cents ($0.54) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022.

Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Achievement of Phase 1 Clinical Development Milestone for IL-12 Investigational Immunotherapy Program with Bristol Myers Squibb

Dragonfly receives a milestone payment from Bristol Myers Squibb for progression of its Phase 1 DF6002-001 study with a PK profile and peripheral PD consistent with preclinical models

