ServiceNow CPQ helps Keysight accelerate sales and digital commerce, generating quotes 40% faster

ServiceNow CPQ, part of the ServiceNow CRM portfolio, enables the technology manufacturer to streamline sales operations, bring product innovations to market faster, and reduce maintenance overhead
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention, today announced that Keysight Technologies , Inc., a mission-critical design enablement provider for the world's most complex engineering challenges, is using ServiceNow CRM with CPQ (Configure Price Quote) to substantially reduce its quote processing time and significantly decrease the effort required to set up and maintain product configurations.
Manual quoting and product complexity
Keysight's sales team needed to spend less time on administrative tasks, and its expanding product portfolio required more self-service options online. The company needed a solution to increase sales effectiveness, extend its products directly to consumers, and reduce the maintenance efforts and costs associated with CPQ and commerce configuration.
Additionally, when Keysight acquired businesses or launched new products, updating its product configuration systems took substantial time and resources, slowing time to market.
ServiceNow CPQ powers advanced customization
Keysight selected ServiceNow CRM with CPQ for its performance and API-first design. Unlike traditional platforms that require custom code, ServiceNow CPQ can handle complex rules without custom scripting, making it an ideal fit for the extensive and sophisticated rules required to sell Keysight's advanced product portfolio. The platform's intuitive rule builder allows system administrators to manage configuration and pricing logic directly without needing developers.
With the speed and guided selling capabilities of ServiceNow CPQ, Keysight's sales representatives generated quotes 40% faster, and the company can now offer more self-service products on its website. The deployment also delivered a 50-80% reduction in configuration setup and maintenance time. This freed administrators who had previously been dedicated solely to CPQ maintenance to contribute to broader company initiatives.
Comments on the news
"More customers want to research and configure products themselves," said Dan Krantz, CIO at Keysight. "We needed to unify our online customer experience and accelerate how we bring new products to market. ServiceNow allows customers to configure complex products directly while helping us scale faster through acquisitions and product innovations."
"What Keysight achieved with ServiceNow is what most enterprises struggle with—legacy CPQ locks you into a maintenance cycle where you need specialists just to keep the system running," said Christopher Shutts, GVP, CRM Sales and CPQ at ServiceNow . "The significant reduction that Keysight saw in setup and maintenance time means the company is no longer trapped in that cycle. Now, when they acquire a business or launch new products, they can move fast instead of being stuck in configuration."
Additional information
- Read more about Keysight's ServiceNow use case, here .
- Find information about ServiceNow CRM here and CPQ here .
- Watch a demo of ServiceNow CPQ, here .
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow platform integrates with any model, any cloud, and any data source to orchestrate, govern, and secure work across the agentic enterprise. ServiceNow gives customers the enterprise context and control to build and scale confidently. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous work for IT, CRM, Security, Employee Experience, and more. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
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