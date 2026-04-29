Seer to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 13, 2026

Seer to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 13, 2026

SEER, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2026 on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Company management will be webcasting a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of Seer's website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company's website following the event.

About Seer
SEER, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable by other proteomic methods. SEER's Proteograph Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software. SEER's products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.seer.bio.

Media Contact:
Patrick Schmidt
pr@seer.bio

Investor Contact:
Marissa Bych
investor@seer.bio


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